Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
GMA host Michael Strahan finally returns to show after weeks away and delivers somber message to fans
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has finally returned to the morning show after weeks away. He delivered a somber message to the fans on Thursday amid Damar Hamlin still being in the hospital. Although typically out on Mondays due to hosting NFL Sunday Football the day before, Michael didn't...
Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Melissa Stark Tonight
Poor Melissa Stark. The NFL world is feeling bad for the NBC sideline reporter following her tense interview with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday night. Harbaugh was clearly in no mood to answer Stark's questions in the first half. NFL fans are feeling for Melissa Stark, as being a ...
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
msn.com
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
NFL World Reacts To Suzy Kolber's Voting Decision
ESPN's Suzy Kolber decided to turn one of her MVP votes into an incredible gesture this year. Per the Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Denny Kellington, the Bills trainer who performed life-saving CPR on Damar Hamlin, received a fifth-place vote from Kolber who called it a "symbolic gesture for ...
Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement
WIth the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Drops Major News on Fans Following Epic Crossover Event
After the big-sized NCIS crossover event aired on Monday night on CBS, star Brian Dietzen was sharing some good news. Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show, headed over to Twitter. He celebrates the record response to the crossover that brought the Washington, D.C., Hawaii, and Los Angeles branches of NCIS together.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
Dale Earnhardt Jr's podcast network, Dirty Mo Media, adds another star to his lineup with new Denny Hamlin show
Future NASCAR Hall of Famer Denny Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan, will launch his new podcast in February.
Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team
Wink Martindale has helped the New York Giants turn things around after five straight losing seasons, and his work has caught the attention of at least one rival team. The Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Martindale for their vacant head coach job, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. That is the first known... The post Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Wants Longtime Coach Fired During Game
The New York Giants are leading the Minnesota Vikings, 14-7, early in the first half on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota had a big year, but the Vikings played with fire for most of the season. Now, they might not be able to overcome their deficiencies. Most fans are blaming the team's defensive ...
Elon Musk Celebrates a Big Win for Twitter
Twitter is set to run content sponsorship deals with many media and major sports advertisers, according to Axios.
NBC Reportedly Decides On Big Ten Football Sideline Reporter
NBC will begin airing Big Ten football games on Saturday nights next season as part of a new media rights deal completed last year. The network is assembling its broadcast team in preparation for the primetime package. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Kathryn Tappen will be the ...
Sports World Is Praying For Legendary WWE Star Today
WWE legend Kevin Nash recently commented on the three-month anniversary of his son's death. Nash revealed that he's in a really tough emotional state at the moment. His comments about this situation on the Kliq This podcast made it sound like he's having suicidal thoughts. "Today ...
suggest.com
New ‘Jeopardy!’ Category Was A Nod To Fan Favorite Former Champion
We aren’t far into 2023, but we’ve already witnessed many impressive contestants battle it out on the famed Jeopardy! stage. However, if you’re anything like us, you’re still recovering from last year’s Tournament of Champions. If that’s the case, then you’ll be delighted to know that Jeopardy! clue writers paid homage to one of the tournament finalists in a recent episode.
LIV Golf on Verge of Announcing Deal with TV Network
The TV agreement would fill a major objective for LIV Golf, which has only been streamable on YouTube and its own website.
