The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Melissa Stark Tonight

Poor Melissa Stark. The NFL world is feeling bad for the NBC sideline reporter following her tense interview with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday night. Harbaugh was clearly in no mood to answer Stark's questions in the first half. NFL fans are feeling for Melissa Stark, as being a ...
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Larry Brown Sports

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Suzy Kolber's Voting Decision

ESPN's Suzy Kolber decided to turn one of her MVP votes into an incredible gesture this year. Per the Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Denny Kellington, the Bills trainer who performed life-saving CPR on Damar Hamlin, received a fifth-place vote from Kolber who called it a "symbolic gesture for ...
OnlyHomers

Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement

WIth the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
Larry Brown Sports

Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team

Wink Martindale has helped the New York Giants turn things around after five straight losing seasons, and his work has caught the attention of at least one rival team. The Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Martindale for their vacant head coach job, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. That is the first known... The post Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

NFL World Wants Longtime Coach Fired During Game

The New York Giants are leading the Minnesota Vikings, 14-7, early in the first half on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota had a big year, but the Vikings played with fire for most of the season. Now, they might not be able to overcome their deficiencies.  Most fans are blaming the team's defensive ...
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Decides On Big Ten Football Sideline Reporter

NBC will begin airing Big Ten football games on Saturday nights next season as part of a new media rights deal completed last year. The network is assembling its broadcast team in preparation for the primetime package. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Kathryn Tappen will be the ...
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Legendary WWE Star Today

WWE legend Kevin Nash recently commented on the three-month anniversary of his son's death.  Nash revealed that he's in a really tough emotional state at the moment. His comments about this situation on the Kliq This podcast made it sound like he's having suicidal thoughts.   "Today ...
suggest.com

New ‘Jeopardy!’ Category Was A Nod To Fan Favorite Former Champion

We aren’t far into 2023, but we’ve already witnessed many impressive contestants battle it out on the famed Jeopardy! stage. However, if you’re anything like us, you’re still recovering from last year’s Tournament of Champions. If that’s the case, then you’ll be delighted to know that Jeopardy! clue writers paid homage to one of the tournament finalists in a recent episode.

