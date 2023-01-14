ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

U of M football co-offensive coordinator Weiss put on paid leave

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – University of Michigan football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is on paid leave amid a police investigation. ESPN reports police are looking into a potential computer crime that happened in December at the team’s football facility. No additional information has been released as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
OBITUARY: Cecil W. Morrison, Jr.

Cecil William Morrison Jr., 61, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at home. He was born on October 15, 1961 in Coldwater to Cecil and Pricilla (Swihart) Morrison Sr. Cecil married Patricia (Thermos) on July 31, 1992 and she survives. Cecil attended Largo High School in Largo, Florida....
QUINCY, MI
OBITUARY: Jack J. Wittenmyer

Jack J. Wittenmyer, 76, of Quincy, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home. He was born August 26, 1946, in Findlay, OH to Clyde and Bonnie (Tarr) Wittenmyer. Jack married Deborah Hammond on September 8, 1973, and she survives. Jack graduated from Liberty Benton High School in Findlay,...
QUINCY, MI

