Coldwater beats HC, helps create four-way tie atop Interstate 8; UC romps to .500 mark
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WTVB) – There’s a four-way tie for first place in the Interstate 8 boys basketball standings after Tuesday’s games, and the Coldwater Cardinals are in the mix following their 55-39 win at Harper Creek. Coldwater led 15-9 after the first quarter and 31-20 at...
U of M football co-offensive coordinator Weiss put on paid leave
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – University of Michigan football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is on paid leave amid a police investigation. ESPN reports police are looking into a potential computer crime that happened in December at the team’s football facility. No additional information has been released as...
Polar Bear swim teams split with Lakeview and BC Central in final home meet
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Polar Bear Girls and Boys Middle School swim team hosted Lakeview and Battle Creek Central Middle Schools Tuesday night for their last home meet of the season. The Coldwater girls won against BCC, 108-16 and lost against LV, 58-101. The Coldwater boys also...
Burlington Township woman loses her life in Calhoun County crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 72-year-old Burlington Township woman lost her life on Monday morning after her vehicle went off of K Drive South near 6 Mile Road and crashed into a tree. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 8:51 a.m.. They...
OBITUARY: Cecil W. Morrison, Jr.
Cecil William Morrison Jr., 61, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at home. He was born on October 15, 1961 in Coldwater to Cecil and Pricilla (Swihart) Morrison Sr. Cecil married Patricia (Thermos) on July 31, 1992 and she survives. Cecil attended Largo High School in Largo, Florida....
Quincy Chain of Lakes Tip-Up Festival returns after two years of cancellations on February 11
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – After being cancelled for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and major summertime storms, the 60th edition of the Quincy Chain of Lakes Tip-Up Festival is scheduled to be held on February 11 on Tip Up Island. As if dealing with the...
Quincy School Board names officers, accepts Darcy Roach’s retirement, moves meeting start time
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Community Schools Board of Education decided to keep Al McClellan as the Board President during their organizational meeting Monday night. Greg Richer was remain as the board Vice-President while Brian Preston will once again serve as Secretary. Tim Miller was named as the...
Marshall City Council approve land transfer for “Marshall Megasite”, residents express anger
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Much to the chagrin of a majority of residents who attended Tuesday night’s Marshall City Council meeting, the Council voted to approve a land transfer to build utilities on a nearly 2,000 acre space along Interstates 94 and 69 for the proposed “Marshall Megasite.”
OBITUARY: Jack J. Wittenmyer
Jack J. Wittenmyer, 76, of Quincy, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home. He was born August 26, 1946, in Findlay, OH to Clyde and Bonnie (Tarr) Wittenmyer. Jack married Deborah Hammond on September 8, 1973, and she survives. Jack graduated from Liberty Benton High School in Findlay,...
