Lone Oak, TX

Man dies after motorcycle wreck

By News Staff
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
 4 days ago
| Fatal Accident

SULPHUR BLUFF — A 73-year-old Lone Oak man died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle motorcycle wreck Wednesday afternoon.

According to DPS reports, Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak was eastbound on FM 71, ran off the road at a corner and struck a culvert. Wilson died at the hospital after being transported from the 1:57 p.m. wreck. He was pronounced by Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer according to the DPS report.

The crash is being investigated by DPS trooper Cody Sagnibene of Sulphur Springs..

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

