ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

WSL team of the week: gameweek 10

The WSL returned over the weekend following a month-long winter break, with all 12 teams in action across six entertaining fixtures. Chelsea rescued a late poin
90min

Christian Benteke admits to joining D.C. United for Wayne Rooney

Christian Benteke revealed the reason behind his move to D.C. United in August 2022, amid the chaotic Major League Soccer season, “Wayne drew me in.”. The Belgian international forward arrived from Crystal Palace as a Designated Player on a two-and-a-half-year deal through the 2024 season, ready to take on the American league. Though he craved a ‘new challenge’ it was head coach Wayne Rooney that propelled his move.
WASHINGTON, DC
90min

How can Man Utd qualify for the Champions League?

Manchester United are in red-hot form and have been touted as outsiders for the Premier League title. Their primary goal is a return to the Champions League, and here's how they can achieve that.
90min

Gareth Bale sends goodbye message to LAFC after retirement

Gareth Bale has said his goodbyes to LAFC after his short but incredibly sweet time at the club came to an end. The Welsh star announced his retirement last week following a glittering career full of trophies, goals, and huge moments. Bale's club career concluded in typical fashion, scoring the...
90min

90min

2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy