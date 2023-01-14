Read full article on original website
Man Utd confirm shirt number for Wout Weghorst
Man Utd confirm the number Wout Weghorst will wear during his loan spell at the club.
Antonio Conte sends Hugo Lloris message after north London derby defeat
Antonio Conte speaks out after Hugo Lloris' error in the north London derby defeat to Arsenal.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted lineup to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday night.
David Moyes likely to be sacked if West Ham lose to Everton on Saturday
West Ham are clinging to the hope that David Moyes can turn the struggling Premier League club’s fortunes around but defeat against Everton on Saturday would likely mean the end of his time as manager of the London club. The Hammers are without a win in seven Premier League...
WSL team of the week: gameweek 10
The WSL returned over the weekend following a month-long winter break, with all 12 teams in action across six entertaining fixtures. Chelsea rescued a late poin
Gary Neville explains why Arsenal won't win the Premier League
Gary Neville insists that Manchester City will beat Arsenal to the Premier League title despite the Gunners opening up an eight-point lead.
Christian Benteke admits to joining D.C. United for Wayne Rooney
Christian Benteke revealed the reason behind his move to D.C. United in August 2022, amid the chaotic Major League Soccer season, “Wayne drew me in.”. The Belgian international forward arrived from Crystal Palace as a Designated Player on a two-and-a-half-year deal through the 2024 season, ready to take on the American league. Though he craved a ‘new challenge’ it was head coach Wayne Rooney that propelled his move.
Liverpool's next five games following FA Cup fourth tie confirmation
Here's what Liverpool's upcoming schedule looks like after they progressed into the FA Cup fourth round.
Why Arsenal are unlikely to sign Moussa Diaby
Arsenal are unlikely to sign France winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen this transfer window, sources have told 90min.
Pep Guardiola admits concerns about Erling Haaland involvement
Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City have to find a way to involve Erling Haaland more in games.
Jose Mourinho appears to take swipe at relentless Chelsea spending
Jose Mourinho takes a sly dig at former club Chelsea's 'limitless' spending power.
How can Man Utd qualify for the Champions League?
Manchester United are in red-hot form and have been touted as outsiders for the Premier League title. Their primary goal is a return to the Champions League, and here's how they can achieve that.
Jurgen Klopp provides promising updates on Diogo Jota & Darwin Nunez injuries
Jurgen Klopp provides update on Diogo Jota injury.
Wolves vs Liverpool - FA Cup replay: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the FA Cup fourth round replay between Wolves and Liverpool at Molineux on Tuesday night.
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds advance in FA Cup
Who impressed and who didn't as Liverpool beat Wolves in their FA Cup third round replay.
How much Newcastle have spent under PIF
All the signings made by Newcastle United since their Saudi-backed takeover.
Who should Arsenal sign after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk?
The players Arsenal could target after losing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea.
Gareth Bale sends goodbye message to LAFC after retirement
Gareth Bale has said his goodbyes to LAFC after his short but incredibly sweet time at the club came to an end. The Welsh star announced his retirement last week following a glittering career full of trophies, goals, and huge moments. Bale's club career concluded in typical fashion, scoring the...
West Ham hierarchy to discuss David Moyes future before crunch Everton clash
West Ham continue to deliberate over David Moyes' future as the club consider how best to pull away from the relegation zone.
Leicester continue to push for double January deal
Leicester City are continuing talks to sign Victor Kristiansen and Nicolas Gonzalez before the end of the January transfer window, sources have told 90min.
