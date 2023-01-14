ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Ole Miss hoops signee Josh Hubbard surpasses 4,000 career points at MRA

Josh Hubbard is getting closer and closer to breaking Mississippi's all-time career scoring record thanks to a phenomenal performance in the Rumble In The South showcase, one of Mississippi's premier high school basketball showcases. In the process, Hubbard surpassed 4,000 career points, now at 4,044, just behind Robert Woodard's record...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Walker Howard is an Ole Miss Rebel

Former five-star and LSU transfer portal quarterback Walker Howard committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday morning. Howard chose the Rebels over TCU. He visited both schools last weekend. He played in only two games last season and redshirted, completing 2 of 4 passes for 7 yards.He arrives in Oxford with...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander ‘going to be a problem for years to come’

Georgia’s national championship game on Jan. 9 was not only an opportunity for the Bulldogs to snag its second straight championship, but it was something of a send-off to a number of talented players who will turn their attentions to the NFL. Those pending departures created a lot of questions for the 2023 team, but one young defensive lineman used the stage to show he’s ready for a bigger role come next year.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Louisville portal linebacker will be on Ole Miss campus Thursday

Ole Miss will host Louisville transfer portal linebacker Monty Montgomery on Thursday. Montgomery tweeted his plans to be in Oxford Thursday on Wednesday morning. Montgomery was recently able to secure one more year of eligibility thanks to a medical hardship waver granted by the NCAA. Apparently, it is somewhat shocking that he has chosen to not play that extra season in Louisville. The Cardinals announced he had received the medical hardship three weeks ago and that he planned on returning to Louisville. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Hoops: Clemson loses 87-77 to Wake Forest

Clemson Drops First ACC Contest at Wake Forest, 87-77 PJ Hall finished with 22 and eight, while Hunter Tyson recorded 10th double-double. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Clemson University men’s basketball dropped its first ACC contest of the season on Tuesday night at Wake Forest, 87-77. The Tigers (15-4, 7-1...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Scouting report for unsigned '23 OT Chimdy Onoh

Four-star offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh was a late riser and now one of the top unsigned offensive lineman in the 2023 class. His finalists are Penn State, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Rutgers, and following a strong senior season the following scouting report was added to the 6-foogt-5, 270-pound Onoh’s 247Sports profile:
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Jameson Steward

Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule

The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand. During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss offers offensive tackle from Big Ten country

Ole Miss has offered a mammoth offensive tackle from St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio. Offensive line coach John Garrison pulled the trigger on 2024 tackle Ben Roebuck on Tuesday. Roebuck is a 6-7, 320-pounder with a blue-blooded offer sheet. Roebuck is a four-star prospect rated as the country's...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four members of a West Tennessee church died in a plane crash Tuesday morning near Yoakum, Texas. In a statement posted on Facebook, Harvest Church of Germantown, Tenn. identified those killed as executive pastor Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer. Kennon Vaughan, the church’s lead pastor, was also on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi

The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Hernando alderman running for Mississippi 28th District House seat

Republican Doc Harris, who is serving his second term as Alderman at Large in Hernando, released the following statement announcing his candidacy for State Representative in District 28. "It has been an honor and privilege for me to serve as Alderman for my hometown and those who call Hernando their...
HERNANDO, MS
247Sports

247Sports

