Ole Miss will host Louisville transfer portal linebacker Monty Montgomery on Thursday. Montgomery tweeted his plans to be in Oxford Thursday on Wednesday morning. Montgomery was recently able to secure one more year of eligibility thanks to a medical hardship waver granted by the NCAA. Apparently, it is somewhat shocking that he has chosen to not play that extra season in Louisville. The Cardinals announced he had received the medical hardship three weeks ago and that he planned on returning to Louisville. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

OXFORD, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO