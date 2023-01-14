Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ole Miss hoops signee Josh Hubbard surpasses 4,000 career points at MRA
Josh Hubbard is getting closer and closer to breaking Mississippi's all-time career scoring record thanks to a phenomenal performance in the Rumble In The South showcase, one of Mississippi's premier high school basketball showcases. In the process, Hubbard surpassed 4,000 career points, now at 4,044, just behind Robert Woodard's record...
Walker Howard is an Ole Miss Rebel
Former five-star and LSU transfer portal quarterback Walker Howard committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday morning. Howard chose the Rebels over TCU. He visited both schools last weekend. He played in only two games last season and redshirted, completing 2 of 4 passes for 7 yards.He arrives in Oxford with...
Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander ‘going to be a problem for years to come’
Georgia’s national championship game on Jan. 9 was not only an opportunity for the Bulldogs to snag its second straight championship, but it was something of a send-off to a number of talented players who will turn their attentions to the NFL. Those pending departures created a lot of questions for the 2023 team, but one young defensive lineman used the stage to show he’s ready for a bigger role come next year.
Stetson Bennett roasts media personality after criticism following Georgia championship celebration
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is defending himself this week on social media after Steak Shapiro, an Atlanta-based media personality and radio host, criticized him for spending too much time on his phone and not enough interaction with fans during the Bulldogs' championship celebration. "Stetson Bennett needed someone to tell him...
Alabama linebacker enters transfer portal Tuesday evening. Will Golding make a move?
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening and that has the attention of Ole Miss fans. Why? Because it was newly-hired Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding who recruited Kennedy to Tuscaloosa and coached his position on the field. Kennedy was mostly a special teams stalwart...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Lane Kiffin, Pete Golding working to finalize key addition to Ole Miss defensive staff
Mark Orphey is leaving the Big Ten for a return to the Southeastern Conference and a reunion with Pete Golding, sources tell FootballScoop. After spending this past season as the cornerbacks coach for Greg Schiano’s Rutgers staff, Orphey is finalizing a deal to reunite with Golding on Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss staff.
Louisville portal linebacker will be on Ole Miss campus Thursday
Ole Miss will host Louisville transfer portal linebacker Monty Montgomery on Thursday. Montgomery tweeted his plans to be in Oxford Thursday on Wednesday morning. Montgomery was recently able to secure one more year of eligibility thanks to a medical hardship waver granted by the NCAA. Apparently, it is somewhat shocking that he has chosen to not play that extra season in Louisville. The Cardinals announced he had received the medical hardship three weeks ago and that he planned on returning to Louisville. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against TCU in the national title game
The Georgia Bulldogs went into the national title game on Jan. 9 with the hopes of finishing off a strong 2022 season with one more win. The Bulldogs not only blew the TCU Horned Frogs out of the water, but they got several of their youngest players on the field.
Hoops: Clemson loses 87-77 to Wake Forest
Clemson Drops First ACC Contest at Wake Forest, 87-77 PJ Hall finished with 22 and eight, while Hunter Tyson recorded 10th double-double. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Clemson University men’s basketball dropped its first ACC contest of the season on Tuesday night at Wake Forest, 87-77. The Tigers (15-4, 7-1...
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
Scouting report for unsigned '23 OT Chimdy Onoh
Four-star offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh was a late riser and now one of the top unsigned offensive lineman in the 2023 class. His finalists are Penn State, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Rutgers, and following a strong senior season the following scouting report was added to the 6-foogt-5, 270-pound Onoh’s 247Sports profile:
Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule
The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand. During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.
Ole Miss offers offensive tackle from Big Ten country
Ole Miss has offered a mammoth offensive tackle from St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio. Offensive line coach John Garrison pulled the trigger on 2024 tackle Ben Roebuck on Tuesday. Roebuck is a 6-7, 320-pounder with a blue-blooded offer sheet. Roebuck is a four-star prospect rated as the country's...
Kirby Smart: Returning Georgia quarterbacks ‘will get to battle it out’ for starting job
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished off his collegiate career on Jan. 9 with a bang by decimating the TCU defense and helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national championship. As soon as Bennett and the Bulldogs walked off the field, the focus for many turned to who replaces No. 13 as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
Ole Miss fans are mad Hugh Freeze is finding success at Auburn
The Ole Miss message boards are filled with salt while Hugh Freeze continues to recruit well for Auburn football.
Fact or Fiction: Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Next Alabama DC, Will Muschamp's Future
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Pete Golding was silently fired at Alabama...
Two, including former University of Mississippi football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former University of Mississippi football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he […]
Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four members of a West Tennessee church died in a plane crash Tuesday morning near Yoakum, Texas. In a statement posted on Facebook, Harvest Church of Germantown, Tenn. identified those killed as executive pastor Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer. Kennon Vaughan, the church’s lead pastor, was also on […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
DeSoto Times Today
Hernando alderman running for Mississippi 28th District House seat
Republican Doc Harris, who is serving his second term as Alderman at Large in Hernando, released the following statement announcing his candidacy for State Representative in District 28. "It has been an honor and privilege for me to serve as Alderman for my hometown and those who call Hernando their...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0