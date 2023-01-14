It was a Southeast Iowa Superconference basketball split in Lone Tree Tuesday between the Lions and the visiting Hillcrest Academy Ravens. Lone Tree opened the night with a 71-29 girls win. The Lions exploded in the first quarter for 27 points, hitting 12 total field goals from six different players. They followed that up with 18 more in the second, 13 alone from Finley Jacque to lead 45-17 at the half. Out of the break, 23 more went on the board for the Lady Lions in the third, this time with Vivian Zaruba putting together a 14 point frame to lead 68-26 going to the fourth. Lone Tree head coach Ryan Shelman joined the KCII Postgame Show to talk about his team’s red hot scoring night and individual standouts. “I thought we did a good job with our defense and our pressure. We knew we needed to have a fast start against Hillcrest. We had a quote today that said ‘good teams let their defense lead into their offense’. That’s exactly what we talked about. I think from start to finish our girls did an outstanding job playing defense that led to our transition offense. What I like about this team is that we are balanced. We can score. Any girl on any given night can have the hot hand and we did a good job of finding those hot hands today. Finley (Jacque) and Vivian (Zaruba) really got hot in the third quarter. It seemed almost like back-to-back-to-back for us. Getting them open, finding opportunities for everybody. Our girls do a good job of sharing the ball. That’s something that makes me proud as a coach.

LONE TREE, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO