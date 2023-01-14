Read full article on original website
Ravens and Lions Each Get One Tuesday
It was a Southeast Iowa Superconference basketball split in Lone Tree Tuesday between the Lions and the visiting Hillcrest Academy Ravens. Lone Tree opened the night with a 71-29 girls win. The Lions exploded in the first quarter for 27 points, hitting 12 total field goals from six different players. They followed that up with 18 more in the second, 13 alone from Finley Jacque to lead 45-17 at the half. Out of the break, 23 more went on the board for the Lady Lions in the third, this time with Vivian Zaruba putting together a 14 point frame to lead 68-26 going to the fourth. Lone Tree head coach Ryan Shelman joined the KCII Postgame Show to talk about his team’s red hot scoring night and individual standouts. “I thought we did a good job with our defense and our pressure. We knew we needed to have a fast start against Hillcrest. We had a quote today that said ‘good teams let their defense lead into their offense’. That’s exactly what we talked about. I think from start to finish our girls did an outstanding job playing defense that led to our transition offense. What I like about this team is that we are balanced. We can score. Any girl on any given night can have the hot hand and we did a good job of finding those hot hands today. Finley (Jacque) and Vivian (Zaruba) really got hot in the third quarter. It seemed almost like back-to-back-to-back for us. Getting them open, finding opportunities for everybody. Our girls do a good job of sharing the ball. That’s something that makes me proud as a coach.
Ravens Meet Rival Lions on the Road Tuesday
The next chapter of the Southeast Iowa Superconference basketball rivalry between Lone Tree and Hillcrest Academy will be written Tuesday. The Hillcrest boys are 7-6 this year, 7-3 in the Superconference after a 60-40 loss at home to Keota Saturday, led by 18 points from Grant Bender. This season, the Ravens score 56 points per game and give up 47, shooting 45% from the floor, 34% from three and 51% at the line with 24 boards, 15 assists, 12 steals and 11 turnovers per game. Individually, Bender averages a team best 17 points and six boards per night with Luke Schrock’s four assists and three steals leading the guards.
Eagles Take Both Ends of Double Dip in Kalona Saturday
Matinee basketball Saturday went the Eagles way as they swept a boy/girl non-conference road doubleheader at Hillcrest Academy. The Keota girls were a 44-24 winner. The Eagles controlled action in the first half, winning the opening frame 11-4 and the second 10-4 to build a 21-8 halftime advantage. Keota finished the win with a 12-6 run in the fourth quarter.
Washington Girls’ Hoops Can’t Contain Keokuk
The Washington Demon girls’ basketball team fell to conference foe Keokuk 58-35 at home last night. Just like their meeting four days earlier, Washington fell into an early hole they would never recover from, as Keokuk raced out to a 14-0 start and would lead 32-11 at halftime. The difference this go-around was stellar shooting from the Chiefs, who hit 11 three-point field goals as team, including seven from junior guard Makenna Altgilbers on her way to a game-high 22 points. Freshman Adalyn Long hit a pair of threes and led the Demons in scoring with 12 points, but Washington still loses its fourth straight to fall to 3-4 in the Southeast Conference and 6-7 overall. The Demons will look to bounce back when they next visit another conference rival in Mount Pleasant on Friday.
WMU Girls, WACO Boys Stay Unbeaten
The biggest games of the season in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North basketball went the way of the undefeated teams, as the Winfield-Mount Union girls and the WACO boys stayed perfect with victories last night in Wayland. WMU started the night by taking a 22-12 lead at the end of the first quarter in the girls’ game. WACO would hang around and cut the deficit to eight going into halftime, but the 10th-ranked team in Class 1A outscored the Warriors 22-4 in the third period to pull away for good, as the Wolves went on to win 61-40.
Lone Tree Hoops Leaves Highland With Wins
The Lone Tree Lions girls’ basketball team earned their third win in the last four games by taking down the conference rival Highland Huskies 51-38 Friday evening in Riverside. Lone Tree led 10-7 after one quarter, but Highland hung around all night. The Huskies only trailed 19-17 at halftime and were down three again going into the final period, but the Lions closing the game on a 17-7 run proved to be the difference.
Washington Wrestling Wins, Mid-Prairie Fourth at WACO Invitational
The WACO Invitational brought together many of the area’s top wrestlers on Saturday in Wayland, but it was the Washington Demons who stood above the rest of the crowd. Washington won the team championship, and the Demons had eight of their nine wrestlers not only medal but also finish fourth or better in their weight classes.
Columbus Girls’ Hoops Defeats Louisa-Muscatine in OT
Columbus Wildcat girls’ basketball scored a big conference victory in overtime Friday night, rallying to defeat Lousia-Muscatine 43-36. Columbus led 8-6 in the first quarter and was up two at halftime, but Lousia-Muscatine was able to grab a one-point lead going into the final period. The Wildcats responded and tied the game at 34 at the end of regulation, and strong defense limiting the Falcons to only two points in the extra period was enough to pick up the home victory.
SK Wrestling 8th at Hudson, Highland’s Roling Wins at Oelwein
Sigourney-Keota wrestling wrapped up another productive week by taking eighth as a team at the Hudson Invitational on Saturday. SK had six medalists, led by Jack Clarahan. The senior was the runner-up in the 170-pound weight class, winning his first two bouts via a pin and a 7-2 decision before getting pinned in the final for just his third loss of the season. Junior Jake Moore finished sixth at 160 lbs, while senior DJ Hammes was fifth at 145. Sigourney-Keota also had a trio of fourth-place finishers in senior Dan Mclaughlin and sophomores Brady Clark and Reanah Utterback.
Sigourney Hoops Knocked Off by North Mahaska
The Sigourney Savages were on the wrong end of a pair of South Iowa Cedar League basketball battles Friday night against North Mahaska. The Sigourney girls scrapped and clawed early on with the 12th-ranked team in the state in Class 1A, trailing by only three at the end of the first quarter. But North Mahaska blew the game open in the second period, seizing a 28-9 lead at halftime and going on to win 48-31. Sophomore Josephine Moore paced the Savages with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while junior Carly Goodwin hit three three-pointers and posted 12 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep Sigourney from dropping to 5-5 in conference play and 8-7 overall.
Washington Hoops Meets Anamosa on MLK Day on KCII
The Washington Demons look to grab a pair of non-conference basketball wins against Anamosa in a doubleheader you can hear tonight on KCII. The Washington girls will be looking to avoid a fourth straight loss. As just one example of their struggles, senior forward Alex Murphy leads the Demons in scoring and rebounding but has seen her averages drop from 11 points and nine rebounds per game to under 10 points and nine boards. Washington head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports what must change from Friday night’s loss at Keokuk for his team to avoid falling to 6-7.
Wolves Power Past Pekin in Conference Hoops
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves remain one of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference’s top basketball programs after winning both games of a doubleheader against conference rival Pekin Friday night. That included the undefeated WMU girls moving to 15-0 with a 65-31 victory. The Wolves raced out to a 21-7 lead after a quarter of play and stretched that advantage to 26 points at halftime. Senior guard Keely Malone led Winfield-Mount Union in scoring with 18 points and also had five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Fellow senior guard Keetyn Townsley added 16 points, as the pair combined to hit six three-pointers for the tenth-ranked team in Class 1A.
Shirley Patterson
A memorial celebration of life for 79-year-old Shirley Patterson of Wellman will be held Sunday, January 29th at the Parkside Activity Center. A meal will be served. Burial will be at the Wellman Cemetery at a later date. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
From Iowa to Mt. Everest with Jen Loeb
Jen Loeb is an Iowan who will give a presentation of her mountain climbing experiences at the Washington Public Library on January 28th. Loeb is the first Iowa woman to summit Mt. Everest; she made the climb in 2016. She is now the first woman from Iowa to scale the seven summits, which means she has climbed the highest peak on every continent in the world. The presentation will run from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Washington Public Library.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH TANYA MCCARTY & THE LONE TREE SPEECH TEAM
On today’s program, we’re talking with Tanya McCarty, Speech Team Coach at Lone Tree High School, along with team members, Braden Viers (12), Emma Slaughter (12), Katie McCarty (11), William Rockafellow (11), Alex Dautremont (10), and Cade Willoz (9), about their upcoming District Competition this week.
Alive After Five-Whitney Monument Works and Jones & Eden Funeral Home
The Washington Chamber of Commerce’s next Alive After Five event will be at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home and Whitney Monument Works on January 26th. Whitney Monument Works is celebrating opening their new location in Washington to provide a more convenient place for families in the Washington area. The event will be at 116 East Main St. from 5 to 7 PM. Light refreshments will be served; all are welcome to attend. The Alive After Five program highlights new business ventures, remodeling, relocations, and annual events at established businesses. If you would like more information about the Alive After Five program, contact the Washington Chamber of Commerce.
Tornadoes Spotted In Iowa County Monday
Multiple tornadoes were spotted in Iowa County Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at approximately 2:01 p.m. after first reports of a brief tornado touchdown in east/northeast Williamsburg in Iowa County. Two minutes later, a tornado was identified by a trained spotter in north/northeast Williamsburg, just two miles southeast of the spotter’s location.
Washington Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Preview
The City of Washington’s Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6 PM on February 2nd in the Washington City Hall Council Chambers at 215 E. Washington St. The Commission will review and discuss the Major Site Plan for the Washington YMCA Phase II pool addition at 520 W. 5th St., and a Minor Site Plan for Furniture Distributors Inc in Phase II of the business park at 930 W. Buchanan St. They will also discuss general questions that are brought before the Commission. There will be time for the public to make comments if they have any questions for the Commission.
Washington 4-H to host “How Sweet It Is” Father-Daughter Dance
Washington 4-H County Council will host their 8th annual Father-Daughter Dance. “How Sweet It Is” dance is open to the public for any kindergarten-fourth grade girl and the special man in her life. Fathers, grandfathers, uncles, older brothers, neighbors, etc are welcome to attend as the adult guest. This event will be held on February 11 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the lower level of Dallmeyer Hall on the Washington County Fairgrounds. This night will include dancing, games, light refreshments, door prizes, fresh flower corsage, fun with new friends, and a photo booth with a keepsake printed photo at the end of the night. Pre-registration is required. There is a maximum attendance and so first-come, first-serve registration is necessary. The cost is $20 per couple and $5 for any additional child. Registrations should be sent to the Washington County Extension Office. All proceeds from this event go to support Clover Kid and other youth programs offered by Washington County Extension. For weather cancellations on the day of the event, listen to KCII 106.1 fm. For more information, contact the Washington County Extension Office. Find the registration link with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Grant for Washington From Iowa Finance Authority
Governor Reynolds announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. Washington will use the grant funds to rehabilitate a minimum of 12 homes in the area surrounding the downtown business and commercial district. Funds will be used for exterior and interior repairs that ensure code compliance, extend the useful life of the property and address health and safety issues and concerns. The pilot program had $4 million in eligible funds available and received applications totaling nearly $4.5 million. Applications were scored on a competitive basis and included criteria such as housing need, impact, community readiness, public/private partnerships and additional funds leveraged. The projects awarded funding are leveraging an additional $3.3 million in additional funding. The Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program was created as a part of Gov. Reynolds’ $100 million investment to increase the supply of housing options and protect and expand housing opportunities for Iowans to live in or near the communities where they work. The funds are made available through Federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds.
