Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Washington Girls’ Hoops Can’t Contain Keokuk
The Washington Demon girls’ basketball team fell to conference foe Keokuk 58-35 at home last night. Just like their meeting four days earlier, Washington fell into an early hole they would never recover from, as Keokuk raced out to a 14-0 start and would lead 32-11 at halftime. The difference this go-around was stellar shooting from the Chiefs, who hit 11 three-point field goals as team, including seven from junior guard Makenna Altgilbers on her way to a game-high 22 points. Freshman Adalyn Long hit a pair of threes and led the Demons in scoring with 12 points, but Washington still loses its fourth straight to fall to 3-4 in the Southeast Conference and 6-7 overall. The Demons will look to bounce back when they next visit another conference rival in Mount Pleasant on Friday.
kciiradio.com
Washington Hoops Meets Anamosa on MLK Day on KCII
The Washington Demons look to grab a pair of non-conference basketball wins against Anamosa in a doubleheader you can hear tonight on KCII. The Washington girls will be looking to avoid a fourth straight loss. As just one example of their struggles, senior forward Alex Murphy leads the Demons in scoring and rebounding but has seen her averages drop from 11 points and nine rebounds per game to under 10 points and nine boards. Washington head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports what must change from Friday night’s loss at Keokuk for his team to avoid falling to 6-7.
kciiradio.com
WMU Girls, WACO Boys Stay Unbeaten
The biggest games of the season in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North basketball went the way of the undefeated teams, as the Winfield-Mount Union girls and the WACO boys stayed perfect with victories last night in Wayland. WMU started the night by taking a 22-12 lead at the end of the first quarter in the girls’ game. WACO would hang around and cut the deficit to eight going into halftime, but the 10th-ranked team in Class 1A outscored the Warriors 22-4 in the third period to pull away for good, as the Wolves went on to win 61-40.
kciiradio.com
Hawks Host Bears Tuesday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams are back on their home floor for the first time since before the holidays tonight when they host the West Branch Bears in a River Valley Conference doubleheader. The Golden Hawk boys are 8-4 on the season and 4-2 in the River Valley after a hard-fought 57-52 win at Tipton Friday where Camron Pickard had 13 points and Alex Bean and Beau Flynn scored 10 each. On the year, the Hawks average 62 points per game and give up 57, shooting 38% from the floor, 29% from three and 72% at the line with 33 rebounds, 13 assists, 10 steals and 12 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Cameron Pickard at 15 points and four assists per game. Alex Bean averages 14 points, five boards and two steals per night.
kciiradio.com
Ravens Meet Rival Lions on the Road Tuesday
The next chapter of the Southeast Iowa Superconference basketball rivalry between Lone Tree and Hillcrest Academy will be written Tuesday. The Hillcrest boys are 7-6 this year, 7-3 in the Superconference after a 60-40 loss at home to Keota Saturday, led by 18 points from Grant Bender. This season, the Ravens score 56 points per game and give up 47, shooting 45% from the floor, 34% from three and 51% at the line with 24 boards, 15 assists, 12 steals and 11 turnovers per game. Individually, Bender averages a team best 17 points and six boards per night with Luke Schrock’s four assists and three steals leading the guards.
kciiradio.com
SK Wrestling 8th at Hudson, Highland’s Roling Wins at Oelwein
Sigourney-Keota wrestling wrapped up another productive week by taking eighth as a team at the Hudson Invitational on Saturday. SK had six medalists, led by Jack Clarahan. The senior was the runner-up in the 170-pound weight class, winning his first two bouts via a pin and a 7-2 decision before getting pinned in the final for just his third loss of the season. Junior Jake Moore finished sixth at 160 lbs, while senior DJ Hammes was fifth at 145. Sigourney-Keota also had a trio of fourth-place finishers in senior Dan Mclaughlin and sophomores Brady Clark and Reanah Utterback.
kciiradio.com
Ravens and Lions Each Get One Tuesday
It was a Southeast Iowa Superconference basketball split in Lone Tree Tuesday between the Lions and the visiting Hillcrest Academy Ravens. Lone Tree opened the night with a 71-29 girls win. The Lions exploded in the first quarter for 27 points, hitting 12 total field goals from six different players. They followed that up with 18 more in the second, 13 alone from Finley Jacque to lead 45-17 at the half. Out of the break, 23 more went on the board for the Lady Lions in the third, this time with Vivian Zaruba putting together a 14 point frame to lead 68-26 going to the fourth. Lone Tree head coach Ryan Shelman joined the KCII Postgame Show to talk about his team’s red hot scoring night and individual standouts. “I thought we did a good job with our defense and our pressure. We knew we needed to have a fast start against Hillcrest. We had a quote today that said ‘good teams let their defense lead into their offense’. That’s exactly what we talked about. I think from start to finish our girls did an outstanding job playing defense that led to our transition offense. What I like about this team is that we are balanced. We can score. Any girl on any given night can have the hot hand and we did a good job of finding those hot hands today. Finley (Jacque) and Vivian (Zaruba) really got hot in the third quarter. It seemed almost like back-to-back-to-back for us. Getting them open, finding opportunities for everybody. Our girls do a good job of sharing the ball. That’s something that makes me proud as a coach.
Bohannon making an impact with the Iowa Wolves
DES MOINES – Jordan Bohannon is making the most of his time with the Iowa Wolves. In 8 games, Bohannon is averaging 10 points 4 rebounds, while playing 23 minutes per game. Jordan leads the entire Wolves team in 3-point shooting percentage at 44%. Bohannon scored 16 points in the latest win over Memphis on […]
kciiradio.com
Columbus Girls’ Hoops Defeats Louisa-Muscatine in OT
Columbus Wildcat girls’ basketball scored a big conference victory in overtime Friday night, rallying to defeat Lousia-Muscatine 43-36. Columbus led 8-6 in the first quarter and was up two at halftime, but Lousia-Muscatine was able to grab a one-point lead going into the final period. The Wildcats responded and tied the game at 34 at the end of regulation, and strong defense limiting the Falcons to only two points in the extra period was enough to pick up the home victory.
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree Hoops Leaves Highland With Wins
The Lone Tree Lions girls’ basketball team earned their third win in the last four games by taking down the conference rival Highland Huskies 51-38 Friday evening in Riverside. Lone Tree led 10-7 after one quarter, but Highland hung around all night. The Huskies only trailed 19-17 at halftime and were down three again going into the final period, but the Lions closing the game on a 17-7 run proved to be the difference.
kciiradio.com
Sigourney Hoops Knocked Off by North Mahaska
The Sigourney Savages were on the wrong end of a pair of South Iowa Cedar League basketball battles Friday night against North Mahaska. The Sigourney girls scrapped and clawed early on with the 12th-ranked team in the state in Class 1A, trailing by only three at the end of the first quarter. But North Mahaska blew the game open in the second period, seizing a 28-9 lead at halftime and going on to win 48-31. Sophomore Josephine Moore paced the Savages with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while junior Carly Goodwin hit three three-pointers and posted 12 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep Sigourney from dropping to 5-5 in conference play and 8-7 overall.
kciiradio.com
Eagles Take Both Ends of Double Dip in Kalona Saturday
Matinee basketball Saturday went the Eagles way as they swept a boy/girl non-conference road doubleheader at Hillcrest Academy. The Keota girls were a 44-24 winner. The Eagles controlled action in the first half, winning the opening frame 11-4 and the second 10-4 to build a 21-8 halftime advantage. Keota finished the win with a 12-6 run in the fourth quarter.
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Sports World Reacts To The Big Ten Game Postponement
This Wednesday's basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern has been postponed. Jeff Goodman of Stadium announced the news just moments ago. Northwestern only has six players available to play due to COVID-19. As a result, the Big Ten has decided to push this game back. Judging by ...
kciiradio.com
Mitchell Ray “Mitch” Johnson
Celebration of life for 61-year-old Mitchell Ray “Mitch” Johnson of Washington will be at 2p.m. Friday, January 20th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington, where family will be present to receive friends from 12-2p.m. Services will be livestreamed on the Jones Eden Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. Memorials have been established for Outreach Ministries at Grace Community Church in Washington or Fellowship Bible Church in Columbia, South Carolina.
kciiradio.com
Shirley Patterson
A memorial celebration of life for 79-year-old Shirley Patterson of Wellman will be held Sunday, January 29th at the Parkside Activity Center. A meal will be served. Burial will be at the Wellman Cemetery at a later date. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nick Carlyle
On today’s program, we are talking with Weatherology Meteorologist Nick Carlyle, about the conditions that lead to frost and black ice.
kciiradio.com
Keota High School To Host District Large Group Speech Event
On Saturday, January 21, Keota High School will be one of the host sites for the Iowa High School Speech Association’s Large Group District Contest. The event, drawing teams from over 30 southeast Iowa schools, kicks off at 7:15 a.m. with a judges meeting and performances beginning at 8 a.m. in various sections of the building. In addition to Keota, participating schools include Washington, Columbus Junction, Mid-Prairie, Sigourney, and WACO. Performances, such as one act plays, choral readings, and short films will be featured throughout the afternoon.
KCRG.com
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
kciiradio.com
Grant for Washington From Iowa Finance Authority
Governor Reynolds announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. Washington will use the grant funds to rehabilitate a minimum of 12 homes in the area surrounding the downtown business and commercial district. Funds will be used for exterior and interior repairs that ensure code compliance, extend the useful life of the property and address health and safety issues and concerns. The pilot program had $4 million in eligible funds available and received applications totaling nearly $4.5 million. Applications were scored on a competitive basis and included criteria such as housing need, impact, community readiness, public/private partnerships and additional funds leveraged. The projects awarded funding are leveraging an additional $3.3 million in additional funding. The Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program was created as a part of Gov. Reynolds’ $100 million investment to increase the supply of housing options and protect and expand housing opportunities for Iowans to live in or near the communities where they work. The funds are made available through Federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds.
Comments / 0