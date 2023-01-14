Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Crews cleaning up after massive water main break in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - The work to repair a massive water main break that flooded a neighborhood in Jamaica Plain on Saturday continues as residents assess damage to their waterlogged homes. Crews could be seen working in a large hole on Heath Street where the water main break was located. Residents...
WCVB
Water again seen spraying from Jamaica Plain street, following weekend flood
BOSTON — More water was seen spraying Monday morning from the scene of a weekend water main break that caused flooding in a Boston neighborhood. The 36-inch water main originally broke around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, sending water rushing down Heath Street and into nearby Minton, Waldon and Round Hill streets, causing some of the streets to buckle. The water was shut off before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Boston fire officials.
whdh.com
Westborough FD: Traffic reduced after truck gets stuck beneath railroad bridge over Route 30
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) – A major roadway in the center of Westborough is down to one lane after a tractor-trailer collided with a railway overpass, according to officials. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted out a photo of the wreck around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, featuring...
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow
SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
whdh.com
Family looking to find owner of ring found on Dorchester beach
BOSTON (WHDH) - A family is looking to return a ring found on a Dorchester beach decades ago to its rightful owner. Hillary Burrows and her family say they found the ring at the beach in the 1970s. It has the initials JLM engraved on the inside. The ring also has the initials GLS on it, which Burroughs believes stands for Girls Latin School.
quincyquarry.com
Snow hits Quincy and local drivers are thus hitting things #mayorkoch
Snow hits Quincy and local drivers are thus hitting things #mayorkoch. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Second but modest snowfall of this winter season notwithstanding, local drivers are yet again proving that they have forgotten to how drive on snowy and thus slick streets. Even more...
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
whdh.com
Fire destroys home in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
whdh.com
Police investigating stabbing near Boston Common
— Originally posted on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 10:20 p.m. Boston police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near the Common on Sunday. Officers could be seen scouring an area around an MBTA bus at the corner of Temple Place and Tremont Streets around 8:30 p.m. No additional information was...
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Looking for Woman Last Seen in December
Police have asked for the public's help locating a woman who was last heard from at the end of December. Boston police say 45-year-old Lori Baxter sent a text message shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 but hasn't been heard from since. Baxter is known to frequent the...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
WCVB
Late-week storm to bring wintry mix to Massachusetts, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system will approach New England from the Plains toward the end of the week, bringing a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas on Thursday. "For many, it is going to start as rain, bur for others a wintery mix," said StormTeam 5 meteorologist David Williams. "The wintry mix will transition to mostly snow for some areas."
whdh.com
Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
whdh.com
Man arrested after smashing taxi window, ticket machines with a brick at Ashmont MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday night after smashing a taxi window and several machines with a brick at the Ashmont MBTA station, according to Transit Police. Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. The man allegedly smashes a taxi window, AFC ticket machines, and an...
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
whdh.com
Superintendent: Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School student dies in crash
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday that a student passed away unexpectedly this morning in a “tragic automobile crash.”. “We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends...
Road Trip-Worthy: Famous for Gigantic Sandwiches, Boston North Shore Butcher Shop is Moving
It's always worth the drive if you're all about gigantic, mouthwatering, hand-crafted delectable sandwiches dripping with fresh ingredients. You may have to drive a bit further starting this spring, but that's okay, because road trip-worthy food is something we can all get behind, right?. It's called The Modern Butcher, and...
