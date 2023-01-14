Sure , paying farmers to decrease their farmland to put up solar panels . We have less food and less food animals , but hey we have clean air . Balance it . Put solar panels in the city. Leave the country remote .
Well you haven’t been in northern Michigan lately. They private owners, DNR, our cutting trees down at a record pace. DNR took Michigan forest and turn them into commercial lumber forest.
I just hope they don't bury a bunch of crap and ruin the ground so much that nothing will grow again. just because you bury it, doesn't mean it's gone. nature still has to have time and not be smack with it all at once. it didn't become this way over night. quit having mother nature take care of our problems and find other ways. there's already a garbage dump in the ocean.
Related
‘Power plants to parklands’: Initiative explores public access, clean energy at former Michigan coal plants
Michigan OKs new, 4-year contract with top economic developer to boost jobs
New coalition discusses potential fall-out of EV use, impact on state funds
Report aims to prepare Great Lakes states for effects of climate change
A retired state geologist on helping communities review, deny aggregate mines
Gretchen Whitmer traveling to Norway, Switzerland for business trip
With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power
Where to find dark sky parks in Michigan in 2023
Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream
Michigan Congressman tries to block any federal ban on gas stoves
Midwest looks affordable as rising rates squeeze homebuyers
State transportation chairman gets first dibs on surplus MDOT land parcel
Democratic Leaders Detail Tax Plans to Help Lift Michiganders Out of Poverty
Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept
Rock of Ages or White Shoal: Which One is Michigan’s Tallest Lighthouse?
Michigan food banks have less food – and more people to feed
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
Michigan Has a Top City for Finding an Affordable Home in 2023
Michigan lawmakers look to put money back in residents' pockets
Michigan DNR to debut free snowmobiling weekend this winter
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 15