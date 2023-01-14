Read full article on original website
Almond-Bancroft Boys Basketball Races Past Wild Rose
Ayden Phillips had 16 points and TJ Lamb added 15 points as Almond-Bancroft thumped Wild Rose 57-25 in CWC Boys Basketball. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Pratt 5, Lamb 15, Phillips 16, Omernick 5, Miner 6. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help,...
Assumption’s Jaglinski, Marshfield’s Grancorvitz, Auburndale’s Aue Ranked on WIAA Girls 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard, Jan. 16
The latest WIAA Girls Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard is out, and area players are ranked among the state’s best:. Ashley Grancorvitz of Marshfield is third in Division 1. Annamarie Aue of Auburndale is tenth in Division 4. Assumption’s Jordyn Jaglinski is second in Division 5. ************. The 3-Point...
Pittsville Boys Basketball Crushes Tri-County
The Pittsville Panthers crushed Tri-County in CWC Boys Basketball by a score of 68-16. Jake Hardinger led Pittsville with 23 points. Matthew Gudel had 11 rebounds for the Panthers. Pittsville scoring: Friday 9, Getsinger 9, Millard 2, Hardinger 23, Gudel 15, Bowden 4, Redmond 3, Kissner 3. Tri-County stats requested,...
Auburndale Rips Past Spencer
Auburndale defeated Spencer in nonconference boys basketball, 67-25. Lucas Yeske 27 points for Auburndale to lead all scorers. The Eagles’ Caden Weinfurter pulled down 7 rebounds. Auburndale scoring: White Eagle 6, Scholl 3, Cherney 3, Brown 2, Schmitt 2, Weber 2, Anderson 2, Willfahrt 11, Yeske 27, Weinfurter 8,
OnFocus Team of the Week, January 8 to January 14
Check out the excellent batch of nominees for the OnFocus Team of the Week, January 8 to January 14!. Medford Boys Basketball (nominated online) – Medford is 9-3 this season, and 5-0 in the Great Northern Conference, ahead of second place Northland Pines by half a game. The Raiders knocked off Mosinee in a tight battle this week, 69-65.
Eye Clinic of Wisconsin opens new location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has opened its eighth office in Marshfield and beginning Monday, Drs. Douglas Edwards, John Flatter, Afua Shin, and Christiana Gandy will begin seeing patients. They will provide specialty care for glaucoma, cataracts, and corneal conditions. “For 60 years, the Eye Clinic...
Obituary for Mary M. Beyer
Mary M. Beyer, age 96, of Marshfield, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home at Well’s Nature View. Visitation will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 17th from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 1:00 pm with Rev. Dan Thelen officiating. Burial will take place in the Gate of Heaven cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Speakers to Share Expertise During Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The salt we apply to roads and sidewalks ends up in our freshwater. Salt prematurely ages roads and bridges and degrades freshwater lakes and streams. Salt can be an effective deicer, but more isn’t always better. The Street Division staff attended the Salt Wise salt reduction training program in 2022 and is working this winter to implement the following innovative salting practices: calibrating equipment, operator training, and the incorporation of salt brine to reduce the over-application of salt.
Obituary for Nicholas A. Volovsek
Nicholas A. Volovsek, 43, Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly from a medical emergency on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center. A gathering for family and friends will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 21, 2023, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield. Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate. Please feel free to dress casual as that would have been Nick’s wish. The service will be live streamed on www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday at Bakerville Sports Bar and Grill.
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
Winter storm watch issued for Wausau
Significant snow accumulation is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, prompting a winter storm watch for Wausau and surrounding communities. The watch is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday with hazardous travell conditions on the way. Residents with travel plans are urged to closely monitor forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.
Wildwood Zoo Announces Death of “Smokey” the Wolf
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department regretfully announces the passing of Smokey, one of the male timber wolves, at the Wildwood Zoo. At the time of his death, he was almost 12 years old and considered a senior wolf. The Athens Vet staff...
Heavy snow moves in tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
Obituary for Mary Lou Kirsch
Mary Lou Kirsch, age 91 of Marshfield, WI passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Monday, January 16, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church of Marshfield, WI where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Father Daniel Thelen will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery and her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MMCCU and Weiler’s Team Up to Show Crossing Guards Appreciation
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Each day, dedicated adult crossing guards show up at their assigned crossings to assist students in their journeys to or from school. The City of Marshfield honors adult crossing guards for their commitment to child pedestrian safety during School Crossing Guard Recognition Week. MMCCU (Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union) and Weiler’s Convenience Stores teamed up to thank local crossing guards this week, presenting them with coffee mugs and other goodies.
Obituary for Christine Kaiser
Christine Kaiser, 58, of Hewitt is now our guardian angel. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12, after a 6-year battle with cancer surrounded by family. A memorial service and visitation will be on Friday, January 20 at Our Lady of Peace Parish in Marshfield. Visitation will be from 8:30 in the morning to 11:30am, followed by a service at 11:30am.
Marshfield School District proposes April referendum
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Marshfield School District says their buildings need repairs and upkeep in a $100 million dollar shopping list. The Marshfield School Board voted 6-1 in favor of bringing their proposed budget referendum to a vote from residents, but despite its large price tag, the superintendent says the repairs are a necessity.
2 children among injured in Merrill area crash
Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The modern cabin is located on Owl Ridge Road and is about 15 minutes from downtown Wausau. It includes unique amenities like a heated floor, a bidet, an Amazon Echo, and more. Owner Randy Bangs said the design of the cabin is modern but comfortable. “It’s...
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
