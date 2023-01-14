CHICAGO (CBS) -- A police pursuit of an auto theft crew on the Near North Side Tuesday led one suspect to climb onto the roof of a car to get away, while another went on to crash a stolen car.The area where the crimes happened gets congested at times, but that didn't stop thieves from escaping police like a scene from a movie.In the mid-afternoon Tuesday, police spotted some people trying to steal a white Jeep under the Brown and Purple Line 'L' tracks on Locust Street, in the old Cabrini-Green area.A camera mounted on an area business captured what...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO