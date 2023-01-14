Read full article on original website
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?Chibuzo NwachukuChicago, IL
Cash payments are no longer accepted at Portillo's Drive-ThruLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed in head, neck on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during an argument Wednesday morning in the Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The 41-year-old was arguing with a known female around 5 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the head and neck, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 21, shot in head in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head Wednesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside with two others around 6:38 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue when three males walked up and started yelling before opening fire, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago businesses warned about string of armed robberies on NW Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning businesses about a string of armed robberies reported in Northwest Side neighborhoods. In the robberies, which occurred last week, the suspect approached the counter as if he was going to make a purchase, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The man then...
Chicago crime: Man stabbed in head, critically hurt inside Austin home, police say
A man was critically hurt in a stabbing at a West Side home, Chicago police said.
Near Northwest Side residents accuse hookah lounge of attracting violence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Concerns are growing on Chicago's Near Northwest Side over violent crimes – and a business some residents say is attracting the violence.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, a residents assembled Tuesday night to address concerns about a number of recent violent crimes in Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village, and West Town. The focus specifically was on the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge, at 2123 W. Division St. near Leavitt Street.Austin McAllister - a father of six, personal trainer, and U.S. Army veteran – was shot and killed while working as a bouncer at the Lyon's Den on New...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Monday in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood. The 15-year-old was arrested around noon hours after police said he stole a car from a 30-year-old man at gunpoint in the 8100 block of South Pulaski Road. He was charged with...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed robbery, carjacking man in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery and carjacking a man in North Lawndale in December. Police say he was arrested on Tuesday after he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 26-year-old man at gunpoint in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.
3 charged, including 14-year-old boy, with attempted carjacking on Far South Side
Police said the trio was arrested on the Far South Side after they held a woman, 42, at gunpoint and tried to steal her car. The attempt occurred near 118th and Stewart and soon thereafter officers tracked down the suspects at 117th and Normal.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 18, suffers graze wound to the head while driving in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Englewood Tuesday afternoon. At about 2:50 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving southbound in the 5500 block of South Wells when someone in another vehicle shot at the victim's car. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head. He went...
cwbchicago.com
Video shows man being kicked, beaten, slammed into metal beam in downtown Chicago
Chicago — The viral video is shocking. A man is attacked in the middle of a busy downtown Chicago street during daylight hours. He’s knocked to the ground and dragged to the curb. Then, a man picks him up and slams him head-first into a metal pillar supporting the city’s famed L train tracks.
Rifle-wielding robbers sought by police after targeting West Side businesses, street vendors
Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) said street vendors in several West Side neighborhoods have been targeted.
Car speeds off with man on roof during chase on Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A police pursuit of an auto theft crew on the Near North Side Tuesday led one suspect to climb onto the roof of a car to get away, while another went on to crash a stolen car.The area where the crimes happened gets congested at times, but that didn't stop thieves from escaping police like a scene from a movie.In the mid-afternoon Tuesday, police spotted some people trying to steal a white Jeep under the Brown and Purple Line 'L' tracks on Locust Street, in the old Cabrini-Green area.A camera mounted on an area business captured what...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Fair South Side. The 15-year-old was walking just before 9 a.m. in the 12200 block of South State Street when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone in the backseat started shooting, according to police.
cwbchicago.com
Carjackings reported in Lakeview and Rogers Park as Chicago sees hijackings surge in the new year
After seeing a modest decline in carjackings last year from 2021’s record highs, Chicago is starting the new year on the wrong foot. Through the first nine days of 2023, the most recent data available, Chicago police recorded 70 carjackings, up from 53 during the same days last year and 55 during the opening days of 2021, which ended as the worst single month for carjackings in the city since at least 2001.
String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned
CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
fox32chicago.com
Suspected car thief escapes police by clinging to hood of getaway car as it sped away in River North
CHICAGO - A suspected car thief escaped arrest by jumping on the hood of a getaway car during a chase Tuesday afternoon in the River North neighborhood. Police officers witnessed several suspects trying to steal a white Jeep around 2:45 p.m. in the 300 block of West Erie Street, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot while walking on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 19-year-old was on the sidewalk with a male friend around 9:40 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone in a black sedan opened fire, police said. She suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, shot and killed near Chicago bus stop
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death near a CTA bus stop early Monday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing near the bus stop around 12:28 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street when a gunman got out of a gray Dodge Durange and started shooting, according to police.
Hammer-wielding man shouting homophobic slurs smashes Rogers Park bar's glass door: Chicago police
"He walked in, started calling them some like anti-gay slurs, and they were like, 'just leave, man - just get out of here,' and then he took out a hammer and started bashing everything."
Chicago shootings: At least 18 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least 18 people have been shot, three fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.
