Lilburn, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Mother of murdered DeKalb County delivery driver wants answers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It has been eight months since someone shot and killed Paris-James Smith, eight months for his mom Chacana Smith to wonder why anyone would take her son’s life. "I’m very heartbroken. I’m in disbelief in denial at times," Smith said. "It’s been a lot of...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GBI looking into officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened in southern Gwinnett County early Monday morning. In a release, the GBI says they were called to investigate the incident by the Snellville Police Department after one of its officers was involved in the incident. The officer,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search for missing South Fulton man becomes homicide investigation

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A search for a South Fulton man reported missing has now become a homicide investigation. South Fulton police tell FOX 5 that 23-year-old Malik Bonny was reported missing on Nov. 30. At that time, officials say he was last seen on the 6100 block of Hemperly Road in the city and was thought to have left the area on foot.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security

The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Driver not charged after crash that left 7-year-old cheerleader in a coma, mother says

Police are investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old cheerleader fighting for her life. Now, the family is wondering why police haven’t charged the driver who hit them. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where the crash happened on I-85 South in Chamblee just two days before Christmas. Ashley Askew said that the family car broke down on the highway, so she let the car drift to the to the HOV lane and stop on the left shoulder, which is when a woman slammed into their car.
CHAMBLEE, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments

Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

One injured, one in custody after stabbing in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after a person was stabbed in northeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed near 235 Peachtree St. NE around 2:06 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
DULUTH, GA
Atlanta Magazine

A rally at the DeKalb County courthouse condemns domestic terrorism charges for “Stop Cop City” protestors

For many in attendance, it was a fitting way to spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “They arrested Dr. King 29 times—29 times!” Kamau Franklin told a crowd of around 70 protestors assembled in front of the DeKalb County courthouse, many of them part of a loose coalition of activist groups, environmentalists, and concerned citizens united against a planned 85-acre, $90 million Atlanta police and firefighter training facility in the South River Forest. The post A rally at the DeKalb County courthouse condemns domestic terrorism charges for “Stop Cop City” protestors appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

