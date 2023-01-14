Read full article on original website
Suspect in kidnapping of 2 women in Rockdale arrested in DeKalb, cops say
A man suspected of kidnapping his child’s mother and his own mother in Rockdale County over the weekend was arrested Sunday evening in DeKalb County, authorities said.
Trooper shot, shooter killed during raid of proposed APD training facility, GBI says
ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot near Moreland Ave and Constitution Road in Atlanta Wednesday morning. Officials confirmed the shooting to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Michael Register said several agencies were doing a raid near a proposed Atlanta Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of murdered DeKalb County delivery driver wants answers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It has been eight months since someone shot and killed Paris-James Smith, eight months for his mom Chacana Smith to wonder why anyone would take her son’s life. "I’m very heartbroken. I’m in disbelief in denial at times," Smith said. "It’s been a lot of...
Hostage situation at Atlanta apartment complex ends peacefully, suspect in custody, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police took a man into custody after officers say he took his girlfriend hostage Wednesday morning. Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers were investigating a hostage situation at the Landing Square Apartments on Greenbriar Parkway in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Man with autism murdered in South Fulton, loved ones offer $10K reward for tips
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Loved ones of a young man are pleading for tips after a worker found his body inside a vacant home in Fulton County. Police are now ruling his death a homicide. Malik Bonny, 23, disappeared in November, and City of South Fulton Police initially classified...
accesswdun.com
GBI looking into officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened in southern Gwinnett County early Monday morning. In a release, the GBI says they were called to investigate the incident by the Snellville Police Department after one of its officers was involved in the incident. The officer,...
fox5atlanta.com
Search for missing South Fulton man becomes homicide investigation
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A search for a South Fulton man reported missing has now become a homicide investigation. South Fulton police tell FOX 5 that 23-year-old Malik Bonny was reported missing on Nov. 30. At that time, officials say he was last seen on the 6100 block of Hemperly Road in the city and was thought to have left the area on foot.
Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near...
Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security
The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Driver not charged after crash that left 7-year-old cheerleader in a coma, mother says
Police are investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old cheerleader fighting for her life. Now, the family is wondering why police haven’t charged the driver who hit them. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where the crash happened on I-85 South in Chamblee just two days before Christmas. Ashley Askew said that the family car broke down on the highway, so she let the car drift to the to the HOV lane and stop on the left shoulder, which is when a woman slammed into their car.
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 DeKalb sisters reported missing after disagreement with mother, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenage girls went missing in Dekalb County last week, the DeKalb County Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. According to police, 14-year-old DeAsiah and 13-year-old Nevaeh were last seen on Jan. 12 leaving their...
Judge orders suspect to keep photo of man he sold fentanyl to as part of sentencing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the fentanyl overdose of a 27-year-old. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Alex Elbaz died in February 2020 after taking pills he didn’t...
Coweta County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A shooting in Coweta County has left one person dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Man pulls gun on woman who cut him off in Gwinnett road rage incident, police say
DULUTH, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman said a man pulled out a gun after she accidentally cut him off on the road. Aya Acey said she didn’t think much of another driver near her on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard on Jan. 6, until she said he got very angry.
Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments
Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WXIA 11 Alive
Family demanding answers after 19-year-old killed by police
The family of Eric Homes is once again demanding answers in the investigation. Their son was shot, killed by a Clayton County officer.
atlantanewsfirst.com
One injured, one in custody after stabbing in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after a person was stabbed in northeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed near 235 Peachtree St. NE around 2:06 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.
DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
A rally at the DeKalb County courthouse condemns domestic terrorism charges for “Stop Cop City” protestors
For many in attendance, it was a fitting way to spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “They arrested Dr. King 29 times—29 times!” Kamau Franklin told a crowd of around 70 protestors assembled in front of the DeKalb County courthouse, many of them part of a loose coalition of activist groups, environmentalists, and concerned citizens united against a planned 85-acre, $90 million Atlanta police and firefighter training facility in the South River Forest. The post A rally at the DeKalb County courthouse condemns domestic terrorism charges for “Stop Cop City” protestors appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Police searching for car that hit, killed 40-year-old man in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help to identify a car that hit and killed someone earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. on State Route 128 on...
