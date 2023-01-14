Spaghetti dinner to benefit Hospice of the Fisher Home

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Chapter of the Stonecutters Widows Sons hosted a spaghetti dinner Saturday to help benefit Hospice of the Fisher Home.

The Knights of Columbus in Chicopee hosted the dinner that included desserts served by Hospice of the Fisher Home staff and volunteers. Live music was also featured as well as door prizes and raffles, and a cash bar.

Around 100 people came to Saturday’s event and donated at least $15, where supporting a good cause was a fun excuse to have a spaghetti dinner.

“This is my first time in the 13 years of me being at the Fisher Home that anyone has approached us and said we’re gonna throw an event for you,” said Maria Rivera, Executive Director of the Hospice at Fisher Home in Amherst. “We believe in the work that we do and we’re just so impressed by the Widow Sons being able to come and support us the way that they have tonight.”

Hospice of the Fisher Home is a nonprofit hospice program that serves western Massachusetts and offers at-home community care for patients who want to remain in their homes, as well as around-the-clock residential care at the Hospice of the Fisher Home residence in Amherst.

Widows Sons Stonecutters Chapter of Massachusetts is a nonprofit riding organization whose members are Freemasons and supports a variety of charities.

