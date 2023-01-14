Locals enjoying first snowfall of 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Some Rochester residents were eager to get out and enjoy the snow Friday before the MLK holiday. We spoke with Josh Doolittle at Cobbs Hill Park. He was enjoying the fresh coating with his dog.”
"She loves this kind of weather," Doolittle said. "She's definitely a snow dog which is weird because she's raised in Florida. It's fantastic. It's like something out of 'The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe. A little more would be nice, but hey."
