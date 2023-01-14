ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Locals enjoying first snowfall of 2023

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2sMR_0kEk1TUC00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Some Rochester residents were eager to get out and enjoy the snow Friday before the MLK holiday. We spoke with Josh Doolittle at Cobbs Hill Park. He was enjoying the fresh coating with his dog.”

“She loves this kind of weather,” Doolittle said. “She’s definitely a snow dog which is weird because she’s raised in Florida. It’s fantastic. It’s like something out of ‘The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe. A little more would be nice, but hey.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uR7UV_0kEk1TUC00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Nature and the holiday weekend give a boost to local ski slopes

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester, and surrounding areas are facing one of the slowest winters in recent memory. As of January 16, only 11.5″ of snow has fallen at the airport, leading many to get excited over amounts of snow they never thought they would. Including Kevin Spear the owner of Brantling Ski Slopes Inc. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Commercial fire on Gorham St. at Martin St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters were called to a fire at a building on the corner of Gorham Street at Martin Street in Rochester Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 9:00 p.m. Firefighters tell News 8 they found a large commercial dryer fire inside. Investigators say no one was inside the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

A little ice early Tuesday morning

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It was nice to see a little sunshine today, but an approaching storm system from the Central Plains will change our weather fortune heading into Tuesday. Clouds will gradually increase tonight ahead of that storm system in WNY. By early Tuesday morning some light rain will...
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Rock band Chicago to perform 2 Upstate NY concerts

Chicago is returning to Upstate New York this year. The Grammy-winning rock band will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Event Center in Verona, N.Y., on Saturday, April, 22, and at the Kodak Center in Rochester on Wednesday, June 21. Both concerts will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets...
VERONA, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester gas prices down, continue to increase statewide

ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — The average gas price in Rochester is two cents lower than last week’s report, according to the latest report by AAA. AAA says the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.31, which is up three cents from last week, but is the same as the national price from […]
ROCHESTER, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Stephanie Duprey Leaving WHEC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Reporter Going?

Stephanie Duprey, a reporter at WHEC-TV, is excellent at what she does. Thanks to her dedication and professionalism, she has reached this far. But now the News 10 NBC reporter has announced her departure from the Rochester station. Stephanie Duprey is leaving WHEC-TV in January 2023. Since the announcement, the residents of Rochester have had many questions, but they especially want to know if the reporter is also leaving the city. So here’s what Stephanie Duprey said about her departure from WHEC-TV’s News 10 NBC.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Christa Sergeant!

Sodus, N.Y. (WROC)— Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner Christa Sergeant!. Sergeant is a 5th Grade teacher at Sodus Intermediate School. Nelson Kise, Sodus Superintendent says, “When I think about some of the best teachers I’ve ever known, she rises to the top. I’ve never seen anyone who cares about her students more than her. She is a champion for her kids and always has their best interests in mind.”
SODUS, NY
13 WHAM

New Year, New Pet with Verona Street Animal Shelter

Rochester, NY — The new year means a fresh start, and it might just be the perfect time to adopt a pet!. From dogs and cats to everything in between, Verona Street Animal Shelter has just what you need if you are looking to ring in the new year with a new best furry friend.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester celebrates Bills win at Pittsford Pub and Grille

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All over the Greater Rochester Area, the Bills Mafia packed the bars and made their own viewing parties as the team played for a wildcard victory. The Pittsford Pub and Grille was bustling during the game as both new and longtime fans of all ages gathered to see the game. This […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy