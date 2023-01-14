ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudbury, MA

Sudbury police seek help in finding driver involved in hit-and-run crash

By Dan O'Brien, MetroWest Daily News
 4 days ago

SUDBURY — Police in Sudbury are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Concord Road last week that injured a pedestrian.

In a press release, Police Chief Scott Nix said the incident occurred about 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

At that time, police responded to the area of 257 Concord Road for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined that a delivery driver who was attempting to cross the road was struck by a passing vehicle.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

More: Woman, 94, hospitalized after being struck by car on Main Street in Medway

Nix said the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene, and that police are asking anyone who believes they may have information about the incident to come forward and share that information.

Police have obtained video footage of the incident and ask that members of the public contact the department at 978-443-1042 if they believe they can help identify the vehicle involved.

Police are also working with the New England State Police Information Network in relation to the incident.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Sudbury police seek help in finding driver involved in hit-and-run crash

thebrockvoice.com

Suspect charged with second degree murder following stabbing in Uxbridge

An suspect has been charged with second degree murder following a stabbing in Uxbridge last week. According to the DRPS, officers were called to a residence on Allbright Road for a disturbance shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 12). “Officers arrived and received information that a 66-year-old male had been...
UXBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Arlington police arrest 3 men for alleged home improvement scam

Police said the scam is commonly used to target elderly people. Arlington police arrested three men Friday for allegedly scamming an elderly resident using a common home improvement scheme. Peter Gilheny, 21, of Quincy, was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, larceny by false pretenses over $250, unlicensed...
ARLINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

16-year-old boy from Rehoboth dies in crash, driver injured

BERKLEY -- A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning after a car crash in Berkley. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Myricks Street. Dylan Quinn, a passenger, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The driver, another 16-year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the pair had just left a nearby Dunkin' and were headed to a friend's house when the crash occurred. The pickup truck they were in hit a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest upside down on the road.No other cars were involved, the D.A. said. Quinn was a student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. "We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community," Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said in a statement. 
REHOBOTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

BPD seek public’s help in locating 77-year-old woman suffering from dementia, police say

BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 77-year-old Elvira Miranda, who was last seen at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday morning, police said. Miranda, who suffers from dementia and does not speak English, was last seen in the area of 18 Norton St. in Dorchester, wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt, police said.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Community Alert: Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery near Atlantic Ave and Congress St.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to an assault and battery that occurred at about 5:40 PM on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the area of 540 Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Boston. During the incident, an adult male victim was punched and kicked several times by a group of males resulting in medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
HUDSON, NH
communityadvocate.com

Southborough police: suspect kicked home door in early-morning incident

SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Police Department is reminding residents to make sure their homes are secure and report suspicious behavior following an early-morning incident at a Southborough home. At about 4:20 a.m. Jan. 14, a resident who lives on Latisquama Road reportedly heard a loud bang on their front...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
YAHOO!

Ex-firefighter gets house arrest for JJ's Pub arson in Hanson

PLYMOUTH ― A former Boston firefighter was sentenced Friday after he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant in Hanson back in 2018, leaving two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said. Alfred C. Russo, 81, of Bourne, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County...
HANSON, MA
WCVB

Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
WORCESTER, MA
