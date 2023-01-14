Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan matmen finish 2-2 in Dan Varner Patriot Duals, move record to 6-7 overall
MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan wrestling team went 2-2 at West Carteret’s Dan Varner Patriot Duals on Saturday. The Cougars defeated Northside-Jacksonville 54-28 and Richlands 66-18 but lost to Topsail 42-32 and West Brunswick 45-30. They moved their record to 6-7 in dual team action. There were a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cougars earn clean sweep of Coastal track and field meet
SWANSBORO — Croatan swept a 3A Coastal Conference track and field meet last week at Swansboro. The boys won by more than 70 points, accumulating 168.33 to West Carteret’s 96.66. Swansboro took third with 86, followed by White Oak with 61, Dixon 40 and Richlands 19. The Cougars...
wcti12.com
Fight breaks out, causes postponement of Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A fight broke out Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Kinston High School during the Vikings' basketball games versus North Lenoir. It happened during the varsity girls game when the fight broke out. Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette confirmed the fight and said two juveniles were...
WITN
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Is Carteret County the cream of the crop in track and field, cross country?
If Kinston is the basketball capital of eastern North Carolina, Tarboro the football capital and Whiteville the baseball capital, does that make Carteret County the flagship county of track and field and cross country?. The numbers would seem to back it up. There was plenty of success before, but let’s...
carolinacoastonline.com
Poised Bucs take win
Headed into conference play, Swansboro girls basketball coach Kim Miller knew the 3A Coastal was “wide open.”. Three games in, however, the Pirates are doing their part to make sure that is no longer the case. They defeated West Carteret 45-35 on the road Friday, Jan. 13, to improve to 3-0 in the conference and 7-4 overall.
carolinacoastonline.com
HONOR ROLLS - Harkers Island Elementary School & Morehead City Middle School
The following students were named to the second quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Harkers Island Elementary School:. Third grade: Molly Garrison, Bennett Guthrie, Carrington Guthrie and Kristen Horton. Fourth grade: Jace Davis, Alayna Hollendonner and Cannon Lawrence. Fifth grade: Raylee Ferrari, Guyon Gillikin, Tyler Gillikin, Bailey...
carolinacoastonline.com
Bryan Blake receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award
GLOUCESTER — Gloucester resident Bryan Blake received the Governor’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award at the Marshallberg Volunteer Fire Department Annual Banquet, Saturday, January 14. The award was presented to Blake by Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick, who represents Down East. The Order of the Long...
carolinacoastonline.com
CCC bolsters efforts to improve math, English performance
— Carteret Community College is looking at ways to improve the success rate of students in English and math. The college has placed a special emphasis on improving the performance of first-time fall semester students who are seeking associate degrees as well as those planning to transfer to a four-year college or university.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County land transfers
The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 12/09, Archie Bruton to Secu*re, Inc., Moseley Hall township, two tracts. 12/09, Renee Bayes to Charles Keel Jr., Kinston township, lot 38, Heritage Townhomes, building nine. 12/09, Sarah McElveen to Robert McElveen II, lot A & lot...
neusenews.com
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
carolinacoastonline.com
D.E. Herring, 95; service Jan. 18
D. E. Gene Herring, 95, formerly of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Dwayne Ebron. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
carolinacoastonline.com
Nichole Nolon, 47; service Jan. 22
Nichole Nolon, 47, of Charlotte, formerly of Havelock, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Atrium Health University City, Charlotte. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Praise International Church in Havelock, NC. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16
Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
United Way of Onslow County holding shoe drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County doesn’t just help people here in Eastern North Carolina. The organization’s latest effort is by collecting shoes of all sizes and styles through Jan. 30. Raquel Painter, president of the organization, will be visiting the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, and its orphanage soon to deliver […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Grayer Willis Jr., 78; service Jan. 21
Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, NC, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at Victoria Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 15, 16 & 17
Hulda Penny, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 22nd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Jeffrey Penny. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Garden. Lisa Taylor, Morehead City. Lisa Laverne Taylor,...
piratemedia1.com
Dickinson Avenue project stirs controversy for local Greenville, NC businesses
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville, North Carolina Dickinson Avenue construction project that began last September has spurred concerns among small business owners in the area regarding the project's impact on foot traffic. NCDOT resident engineer Sarah Lentine said she acts as the project...
carolinacoastonline.com
Massive 560-pound swordfish caught off North Carolina by 13-year old
Veteran Outer Banks N.C. Capt. Michael Tickle runs the 67-foot Jerrett Bay boat “Wasteknot” out of Morehead City. But on Dec. 29 he headed offshore on a friend’s much smaller 28-foot Southport boat with his 13-year old son Kelson, and 28-year old boat mate Zach Grantham for a go at swordfish.
carolinacoastonline.com
Dawn Amen, 61; service later
Dawn Lee Amen, 61, of Newport, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Services for Dawn will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Comments / 0