Lois Joan Spillman was born in Colorado on January 25, 1944. She lived in Waterloo, Iowa, along with Clinton, OK, in the 80’s and 90’s, before returning to Waterloo. She was an LPN at the Clinton Veterans Center, retiring from there after many years. She enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles, and reading. She also enjoyed vacationing with her special friend, ex-husband Robert Mathern.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO