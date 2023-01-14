Read full article on original website
Wednesday Headlines
- Southwestern Oklahoma Fall 2022 Honor Rolls announced. - Obituaries and services for Geneva Gloria, Wynoma Gale (Steigman) Collier, Miguel Torres, and Donny Myers. State, local, national news, sports, and more. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, or online at www.ClintonDailyNews.com or download the app.
Tuesday Headlines
- Obituaries and services for Lois Joan Spillman, Darrell Lee “D.L.” Stehr, and Michael Wayne Allen. State, local, national news, sports, and more. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, or online at www.ClintonDailyNews.com or download the app.
Donny Myers
Funeral services for Donny W. Myers, 66, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel. 16, 1956, in Steele, Mo. He died Jan. 14, 2023, in his home south of Clinton.
Geneva Gloria
Genoveva (Geneva) Gloria originally of Carnegie Oklahoma, passed away on January 13th , 2023 at the River Valley Nursing Home in Clinton Ok, surrounded by family. She was born on January 3rd, 1945, to Jacinto and Gregoria Guevara in San Pedro, Coahuila Mexico. She was united in marriage on February...
Lois Joan Spillman
Lois Joan Spillman was born in Colorado on January 25, 1944. She lived in Waterloo, Iowa, along with Clinton, OK, in the 80’s and 90’s, before returning to Waterloo. She was an LPN at the Clinton Veterans Center, retiring from there after many years. She enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles, and reading. She also enjoyed vacationing with her special friend, ex-husband Robert Mathern.
Michael Wayne Allen
Funeral services for Michael Wayne Allen, 63, Clinton resident, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Kiesau-Lee Memorial Chapel. He was born Oct.24, 1959, in Elk City. He died Jan. 12, 2023, at Great Plains Regional Medical Center in Elk City.
Miguel Torres
A Mass of Christian Burial for Miguel Torres, 90, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was born March 3, 1932, in Durango, Mexico. He died Jan. 15, 2023, in the River Valley Nursing Center in Clinton. Services are under the...
Darrell Lee “D.L.” Stehr
Funeral Services for Darrell Lee “D.L.” Stehr, age 76, a lifelong resident of Clinton, OK will begin at 1:00 P.M., Friday, January 20, 2023, in the First Baptist Church of Clinton, officiated by Pastor Terrill Mitchell. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Darrell...
