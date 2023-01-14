ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farwell, TX

Farwell grinds out tough 44-34 win over Highland Park

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvQJX_0kEk0u9u00

Farwell boys basketball head coach Shane Perkins was blunt when asked about the Steers' style of play.

"Basketball is a beautiful game," he said. "We can ugly it up better than anybody."

The Friday night contest between the Steers and the Highland Park definitely qualified as ugly. It was low scoring and high on turnovers with Farwell having to play from behind the entire first half. In the end, the Steers found a way to grind it out, just as they've done so often this year.

Justin Martinez scores four goals in the second half to lead Pampa past Tascosa

Farwell managed to connect on a few baskets in the final quarter of play to build up enough distance on the way to a 44-34 victory over Highland Park in District 3-2A play.

It was a surprising start to the game as Highland Park jumped out to a 10-3 lead. Adrian Nunes hit a three to make it 10-6 before the end of the opening quarter, the Hornets built the lead up to 17-9 from there. Farwell closed the first half on a 6-0 run to get within two (19-17) at the midway point.

The second half remained a slugfest, but Alec Actkinson tied the game up at 21-21 with 5:23 left in the third before Corey Stancell put the Steers in front with a layup of his own. Zack McClurg knocked down a turnaround jumper to briefly tie it up again, but Walker Williams hit a layup with four minutes left in the period to put Farwell up for good.

Amarillo High, West Plains battle to 0-0 draw in WT Showcase opener

The Steers built the lead up to 35-25 before the Hornets got back within 35-30. Farwell managed to close it out for the 10-point win in the end.

"When you get on the road in district you just want to get out with a win," said Perkins, whose squad improved to 16-4 overall and 1-0 in district. "(Highland Park) is a much-improved team from what they've been in the past. ... Everybody is 0-0 the first week of district and they had a lot of confidence which showed in the first half. We were finally able to make some shots in the second half and were able to stretch it out a little bit."

Actkinson led the way with 14 points while Nunez had 12.

As for Highland Park (11-10, 0-1), it was a frustrating final result given how the Hornets started.

For a team that won just four games last year and competing as well as it did against the 11th ranked team in Class 2A, is a sliver of a small victory to take away.

"We're not there yet," Highland Park coach Matt Donaghy said. "We're really young and we just couldn't finish the game. Sometimes it goes like that and the guys have never been there before. We've never competed against a top-10 caliber team. We were able to hang in and I told the guys, 'Don't be surprised that you're here.' We haven't gotten over that hump yet due to inexperience, but I'm really proud of the guys. ... We fell short against a really good team."

Highland Park was led by Elyes Torres' 13 points while McClurg added 10. Izaviaha Campolla contributed five blocks.

Highland Park will look to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Panhandle, while Farwell will visit Boys Ranch on the same night and time.

HIGHLAND PARK (11-10, 0-1)

Zack McClurg 4-8, 0-0, 10; Elyes Torres 4-12, 5-6, 13; Izaviaha Campolla 1-5, 0-0, 2; Brady Thompson 1-1, 0-0, 3; Alex Conway 1-4, 0-0 2; Cutter Kennedy 2-9, 0-0, 4. Totals 13-39, 5-6, 34.

FARWELL (16-4, 1-0)

Walker Williams  3-7, 0-1, 6; Adrian Nunez 3-10, 5-6, 12; Braddock Foster 0-1, 0-0, 0; Ryder McElroy 0-5, 0-0, 0; Corey Stancell 2-12, 1-2, 5; Alejandro Carrillo 0-1, 0-0, 0; Alec Actkinson 5-14, 5-7, 14; Jorge Vazquez 3-7, 0-2, 6. Totals 16-57, 11-18 44.

Halftime — Farwell 19, HP 17.

3-Point Goals — Farwell 1 (Adrian Nunez), HP 2 (Brady Thompson, Zach McClurg)

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Farwell grinds out tough 44-34 win over Highland Park

Comments / 0

Related
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Nine area players named to TSWA All-State Volleyball Teams

The Alvin Lady Yellowjackets and Manvel Lady Mavericks both delivered memorable playoff runs in the UIL volleyball playoffs and also combined to land nine selections to the 2022 Blue Bell/Texas Sportswriters Association’s All-State Volleyball teams. Lady Yellowjackets’ senior outside hitter Ana Garza and junior middle blocker Wylie Singleton were...
ALVIN, TX
Tide 100.9 FM

Texas Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2024 cornerback Jaden Allen has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. "After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins I am honored to receive an offer to the University of Alabama RollTide," tweeted Allen. The Texas native ranks No. 201 nationally, No. 18 in cornerbacks, and No. 33...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
easttexasradio.com

Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
fox4news.com

Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found

MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
MIDLAND, TX
Lauren Bullen l Dallas, TX

North Texas brother and sister started a small business during the pandemic; now they go national

North Texas - The local economy plays a crucial role in the overall health and stability of the national economy. The economic activity of businesses and consumers in a particular region can have both direct and indirect impacts on the broader economic conditions of the country. Direct impacts occur through the flow of goods and services between regions, while indirect impacts can result from changes in population, income levels, and other factors that affect broader economic trends.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

4 members of Memphis church killed in Texas plane crash, statement says

HOUSTON - Four members of a Memphis church were killed in a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning. According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed south of the Yoakum Municipal Airport. Officials said five people were on board the plane. Authorities were unable to give any conditions...
MEMPHIS, TN
crossroadstoday.com

Texas woman wins Miss Universe competition

NEW ORLEANS — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night. Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe competition

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas, has been crowned Miss Universe. The 71st Miss Universe Competition was held Saturday night in New Orleans. At the moment of the dramatic reveal of the winner, Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel. Then she beamed after her name was announced. Thumping music rang out, and Gabriel was handed a bouquet of flowers, draped in the winner’s sash and crowned with a tiara. The second runner-up was Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez. Competition officials say Gabriel is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
TEXAS STATE
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy