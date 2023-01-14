ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Kanawha woman dies in Fayette County wreck

BOOMER, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. Route 60 in Fayette County early Sunday morning. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the woman lost control of her vehicle in Boomer—striking an occupied vehicle and two parked vehicles. The woman...
Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
Police looking for vehicle involved in alleged hit and run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sherriff’s office is asking for public assistance in finding a truck that allegedly struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene, Monday. Deputies said the vehicle involved is a White Chevrolet Silverado 1500 quad cab series pickup truck with a missing passenger...
Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette County on US Route 60. Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Sunday, deputies had been called to the scene of a car crash involving four separate vehicles. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle on its top in a yard with a female driver ejected. The other three vehicles were found beside the roadway with extensive damage.
Crews respond to house fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of Elk River Road North near Clendenin. Fire crews said the home was fully involved when they arrived. Residents of...
Woman killed in Fayette County crash

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
Emergency units respond to structure fire on Coal City Road

PEMBERTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units responded to reports of a structure fire in the Pemberton area of Raleigh County on Tuesday. The Coal City Fire Department reports that, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 2:00pm, department units were dispatched to Coal City Road in Pemberton in response to an actively ongoing structure fire in the area.
Two people charged, two sought in Raleigh County drug investigation

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people were taken into custody and two others are still sought in a drug investigation in Raleigh County, police said. Four search warrants were executed early Tuesday in Raleigh County netting nearly $100,000 worth of drugs and two people being charged, according to a news release from the Beckley Police Department.
Investigation underway following armed robbery by St. Albans man

Cross Lanes, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office is investigating an armed robbery and kidnapping from early Sunday morning in Cross Lanes. Witnesses told Kanawha County deputy M.W. Oakley, who was on the scene, that Joey Eads, 38, of St. Albans robbed one victim then kidnapped a different victim in the Westchester Village Apartments parking lot.
