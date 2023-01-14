Read full article on original website
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha woman dies in Fayette County wreck
BOOMER, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. Route 60 in Fayette County early Sunday morning. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the woman lost control of her vehicle in Boomer—striking an occupied vehicle and two parked vehicles. The woman...
Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
2 arrested after allegedly attempting to steal washing machine from Kanawha County, West Virginia, home
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people were arrested after allegedly breaking into a house and being seen by deputies leaving with a washing machine. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they were sent to the 500 block of Whispering Oaks Lane in Jefferson just before 3 a.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived, they say […]
WSAZ
Police looking for vehicle involved in alleged hit and run
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sherriff’s office is asking for public assistance in finding a truck that allegedly struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene, Monday. Deputies said the vehicle involved is a White Chevrolet Silverado 1500 quad cab series pickup truck with a missing passenger...
Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, freezer pleads guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Kanawha County Circut Court to the concealment of a dead body involving the murder of a woman who was found in a freezer in Cross Lanes. According to police records, Arnold Hiller was suspected of fraud and allegedly used a debit card belonging to […]
Residents react to dilapidated building demolition in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A community in Logan County is making way for new growth through the removal of old and dilapidated buildings. This week, two dilapidated buildings on East Stratton Street in Logan were torn down. Some residents told 13 News they’re happy about the progress, even if it means they have to […]
WSAZ
Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette County on US Route 60. Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Sunday, deputies had been called to the scene of a car crash involving four separate vehicles. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle on its top in a yard with a female driver ejected. The other three vehicles were found beside the roadway with extensive damage.
8 West Virginia inmates taken from jail to hospital after alleged exposure to fentanyl
UPDATE: Monday, January 16, 2023 @ 10:00 PM | BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– We are learning more about the inmates taken to Beckley ARH from Southern Regional Jail. According to State Senator Rollan Roberts (R-9th District), five of the initial seven inmates taken on Sunday, January 15, were female and two were male. According to Will […]
Woman charged for pushing out-of-uniform West Virginia sheriff claims she acted in self-defense
UPDATE (1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17): Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith tells 13 News Monday night he was on the basketball court 5 or 6 minutes before the incident happened. He says he did make himself known as the sheriff to all officials and coaches on the floor. He claims he was asked by […]
Man arrested after absconding from home confinement to steal Nissan
CROSS LANES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces Grand Larceny charges following the theft of a vehicle in the Cross Lanes area. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the theft of a vehicle from a Pring Drive residence was under investigation by Corporal Dolin.
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18): According to officials with Kanawha County Metro 911, a man with a gun was trying to avoid law enforcement in the Dunbar area when a shelter-in-place order was issued. Metro 911 Deputy Director of Operations Rick McElhaney said that the alert system, WEA, which is run by the […]
Beloved Fayette County K-9 dies unexpectedly following emergency surgery
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department lost a beloved asset to the force Sunday as K-9 Unit member Waeylin has reportedly passed away following emergency surgery. Sheriff Mike Fridley of the Fayette County Sheriff Department regretfully reports the unfortunate development, which by all accounts was...
wchstv.com
Crews respond to house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of Elk River Road North near Clendenin. Fire crews said the home was fully involved when they arrived. Residents of...
Dairy Winkle in Kanawha County, West Virginia, to reopen after fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Owners of Dairy Winkle say they plan to reopen after a fire that destroyed the restaurant on Wednesday. According to a Facebook Live by the restaurant, they say they have been receiving support from everywhere. They say they hope to reopen at the beginning of the Summer or hopefully sooner. […]
WSAZ
Police | Man arrested; girlfriend taken to hospital covered in bruises, eyes swollen shut
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A call for help from miles away ended with an arrest on Monday in Kanawha County, according to court documents. On Jan. 16 around 5 p.m., officers responded to 9th Avenue in South Charleston after receiving a call from a woman in Georgia claiming her sister was in danger.
Metro News
Woman killed in Fayette County crash
MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
Emergency units respond to structure fire on Coal City Road
PEMBERTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units responded to reports of a structure fire in the Pemberton area of Raleigh County on Tuesday. The Coal City Fire Department reports that, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 2:00pm, department units were dispatched to Coal City Road in Pemberton in response to an actively ongoing structure fire in the area.
wchstv.com
Two people charged, two sought in Raleigh County drug investigation
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people were taken into custody and two others are still sought in a drug investigation in Raleigh County, police said. Four search warrants were executed early Tuesday in Raleigh County netting nearly $100,000 worth of drugs and two people being charged, according to a news release from the Beckley Police Department.
wchsnetwork.com
Investigation underway following armed robbery by St. Albans man
Cross Lanes, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office is investigating an armed robbery and kidnapping from early Sunday morning in Cross Lanes. Witnesses told Kanawha County deputy M.W. Oakley, who was on the scene, that Joey Eads, 38, of St. Albans robbed one victim then kidnapped a different victim in the Westchester Village Apartments parking lot.
Lawsuit possible for trucking company involved in West Virginia chemical spill
For background on this story, click here. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 13 News brings you an update on a truck accident and chemical spill that is still causing problems for residents on Paint Creek in West Virginia. Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission President, says a lawsuit may be filed against the involved trucking company […]
