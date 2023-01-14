Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Crews respond to house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of Elk River Road North near Clendenin. Fire crews said the home was fully involved when they arrived. Residents of...
WSAZ
Man dies in head-on crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Salt Rock area, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said. The accident was reported around 6 a.m. near Asbury Woods. Nathan Shepard, 18, who was from Salt Rock, was pronounced dead...
WSAZ
Car and tractor-trailer collide
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car collided Monday morning with a tractor-trailer in Huntington, according to our crew at the scene. The accident was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 22nd Street. Our crew said officers had a K-9 unit out helping with the...
Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
Man dies after crash on Route 10 in Cabell County, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is dead and another person was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on West Virginia Route 10 near Asbury Roads in Salt Rock. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday. Deputies say Nathan Shepard, of Salt Rock, was pronounced dead […]
1 in custody after barricade situation in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation near the intersection of E Street and 9th Avenue in South Charleston, police say. Police arrested Alex Vagott, 49, after a standoff that lasted around 45 minutes. The South Charleston Police Department says they were responding to a domestic situation. Officers […]
Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
WSAZ
Police looking for vehicle involved in alleged hit and run
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sherriff’s office is asking for public assistance in finding a truck that allegedly struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene, Monday. Deputies said the vehicle involved is a White Chevrolet Silverado 1500 quad cab series pickup truck with a missing passenger...
wchsnetwork.com
Investigation underway following armed robbery by St. Albans man
Cross Lanes, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office is investigating an armed robbery and kidnapping from early Sunday morning in Cross Lanes. Witnesses told Kanawha County deputy M.W. Oakley, who was on the scene, that Joey Eads, 38, of St. Albans robbed one victim then kidnapped a different victim in the Westchester Village Apartments parking lot.
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18): According to officials with Kanawha County Metro 911, a man with a gun was trying to avoid law enforcement in the Dunbar area when a shelter-in-place order was issued. Metro 911 Deputy Director of Operations Rick McElhaney said that the alert system, WEA, which is run by the […]
WSAZ
5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday morning, five schools in the region were placed under a precautionary lockdown due to a police investigation, according to Kanawha County Schools. The five schools in the Dunbar area impacted were Raglin Center (preschool only), Ben Franklin Career Center, Dunbar Primary, Dunbar Intermediate...
Emergency units respond to structure fire on Coal City Road
PEMBERTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units responded to reports of a structure fire in the Pemberton area of Raleigh County on Tuesday. The Coal City Fire Department reports that, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 2:00pm, department units were dispatched to Coal City Road in Pemberton in response to an actively ongoing structure fire in the area.
Man arrested after absconding from home confinement to steal Nissan
CROSS LANES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces Grand Larceny charges following the theft of a vehicle in the Cross Lanes area. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the theft of a vehicle from a Pring Drive residence was under investigation by Corporal Dolin.
WSAZ
Police | Man arrested; girlfriend taken to hospital covered in bruises, eyes swollen shut
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A call for help from miles away ended with an arrest on Monday in Kanawha County, according to court documents. On Jan. 16 around 5 p.m., officers responded to 9th Avenue in South Charleston after receiving a call from a woman in Georgia claiming her sister was in danger.
WSAZ
Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital late Friday night with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 77 in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The accident was reported just before 11 p.m. near Allens Fork Road. Deputies...
California man arrested in West Virginia high-speed chase
UPDATE: (10:50 a.m. Jan 18, 2023)– The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver in a high-speed chase that took place on Tuesday afternoon. The incident began when the driver, identified as Andrew Nathaniel Lewis of Berkley, CA, was pulled over by a JCSO deputy for a traffic violation, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
Dairy Winkle in Kanawha County, West Virginia, to reopen after fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Owners of Dairy Winkle say they plan to reopen after a fire that destroyed the restaurant on Wednesday. According to a Facebook Live by the restaurant, they say they have been receiving support from everywhere. They say they hope to reopen at the beginning of the Summer or hopefully sooner. […]
2 arrested after allegedly attempting to steal washing machine from Kanawha County, West Virginia, home
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people were arrested after allegedly breaking into a house and being seen by deputies leaving with a washing machine. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they were sent to the 500 block of Whispering Oaks Lane in Jefferson just before 3 a.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived, they say […]
Road Closure in Fayette County could cause delays for morning commute
SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A road closure in Fayette County might impact your morning commute on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said a tractor-trailer has gotten stuck and has closed Plum Orchard Lake Road in Scarbro for an extended amount of time. Crews are actively working to remove the tractor-trailer.
Safety checkpoint on West Virginia Route 25 near Nitro on Tuesday
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be having a safety checkpoint on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight on State Route 25 near Nitro. Deputies say this is being done with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention. They are calling this a “high-visibility comprehensive roadside safety checkpoint.” It will be on […]
Comments / 0