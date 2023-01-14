KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Owners of Dairy Winkle say they plan to reopen after a fire that destroyed the restaurant on Wednesday. According to a Facebook Live by the restaurant, they say they have been receiving support from everywhere. They say they hope to reopen at the beginning of the Summer or hopefully sooner. […]

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO