whatzup.com
Clean Eatz Cafe opening location in Fort Wayne
The 14 Square Shopping Plaza is adding another shop as the highly awaited Clean Eatz Café, a dine-in cafe featuring burgers, wraps, flatbreads, and build-your-own bowls, is slated to open Thursday, Jan. 19. Along with offering fresh food in-house, the national chain also has meal plans. Similar to the...
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
loud1033.com
Traffic alert: New sewer work begins on East Superior
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Starting Monday, January 16, 2023, East Superior Street, between Lafayette and Clinton Street, will have lane restrictions for the construction of a consolidation sewer and stormwater sewer. City Utilities says that beginning at 7:30 am Monday:. One westbound lane will be open in the...
Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles. “We’ve added […]
WANE-TV
Lane restrictions on E. Superior St. begin Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lane restrictions will begin Monday morning on East Superior Street due to sewer construction. Beginning at 7:30 a.m., one westbound lane will be open between Lafayette and Barr Street. One travel lane will be open in each direction between Barr Street and Clinton. The intersection at Superior and Barr will still be open.
WANE-TV
Get out to Savor Fort Wayne
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams is joined by Emily Stuck, from Visit Fort Wayne, to talk about this year’s Savor Fort Wayne. Learn more about Savor here. You can also enter to win gift cards on wane.com under the contests tab here.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
22 WSBT
RV industry sees shift in sales post-pandemic
Elkhart County is the RV capital of the world, representing a 36-billion-dollar economic impact on the state of Indiana. The industry has seen its share of highs and lows, with this year being one of those lows. Traveling by RV or Motorhome brings with it a unique experience. It is...
Fire crews return to southeast Fort Wayne home where dog died in fire
No people were hurt but a dog died following a heavy fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday night.
Your News Local
Big Bite, Big Win! campaign coming to Wabash County
WABASH, IN – Visit Wabash County officials in partnership with Vault 85 Menswear, Manchester Alive, Chillz Delights, and Downtown Wabash, Inc. announce the release of a brand new program that encourages dining locally. The Big Bite, Big Win! program will officially kick off on January 23 and will give participants the chance to win over $300 in local gift cards.
hot1079fortwayne.com
UPDATE: S. Hanna Street fire reignites Tuesday morning
Fort Wayne Fire Department officials say that a fire that crews thought they had extinguished some 12 hours earlier flared up again around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Crews reported again to 2008 South Hanna to find smoke coming from the back of the structure. Firefighters found the fire in the rear of the home where a one-story roof line intersected with the west two-story wall.
‘My heart and soul’: Antiques on Broadway facing closure
An antique mall that's been a fixture on Broadway in the downtown area for two decades is possibly closing in lieu of its building being sold.
wfft.com
New jail has neighbors concerned, despite meeting with commissioners
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Commissioners and Sunnymede residents met at the New Haven Community Center on Tuesday. The commissioners wanted to answer questions regarding residents concerns over the new jail being in their backyard. Commissioner Rich Beck and Sunnymede Neighborhood Association President Emily Watkins had very different...
wfft.com
First woman to run for mayor in Angola announces campaign
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The first woman to run for mayor in Angola announced her candidacy Tuesday morning. “I am concerned about our future of our community and I’d like to garner some opportunities for our community and I think being in that office would help,” candidate Colleen Everage said.
wfft.com
Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Police there are still asking for more tips that may lead them to her. Cuthbert was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a darker gray zip up and a black jacket. FOX 55 spoke...
ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire
FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
westbendnews.net
Multi-State Pursuit ends in Williams County
Mill Creek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line. At approximately 8:37PM, a trooper with the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the pursuit vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US20 near County Road 11. Ohio troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued which ended in a single vehicle crash on County Road 20/N west of US127. The suspect exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. After a physical altercation in a field east of US127, the suspect was taken into custody. Two officers sustained minor injuries from the physical altercation.
WANE-TV
ISP: Vehicle flips on I-69; extension ladder to blame
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police have determined a ladder was the cause of a rollover crash on I-69 that shut down the northbound lanes Monday morning. Brian Walker with ISP sent out a Tweet around 9:45 a.m. warning drivers to avoid the highway around the 326 mile-marker near Auburn. Traffic was being directed toward the exit near the 326 mile-marker south of Auburn, according to the Tweet.
WANE-TV
Woman, child found dead inside north side Fort Wayne home after reported shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and child found in a north side Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:35 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
