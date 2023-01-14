Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Arsenal Investigating Allegations of Antisemitic Behavior by Fans at Tottenham Match
Arsenal released a statement Wednesday saying they are investigating "two disturbing incidents over the weekend involving antisemitism" stemming from their 2-0 victory over Tottenham on Sunday. "Arsenal must be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and we want to be clear that any kind of discriminatory abuse is not...
Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir Wins Maternity Case Against Lyon, Will Be Paid Full Salary
Soccer player Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir, who currently plays for Juventus, won a maternity pay case against her former club Olympique Lyonnais. FIFPRO, which is the global football players' union and helped her during the lawsuit process, released a statement Tuesday saying the ruling "sends a clear message to clubs and footballers worldwide: The strict application of maternity rights is enforceable."
