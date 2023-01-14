Read full article on original website
Related
SpaceX employees reportedly enjoy ‘calm’ as Elon Musk distracted by Twitter
Some SpaceX employees are reportedly breathing a sigh of relief as their billionaire CEO Elon Musk devotes the majority of his time and energy to struggling Twitter. Musk has reportedly played a “less active role” in SpaceX operations since buying Twitter for $44 billion in late October and delegated more responsibility to his deputy Gwynne Shotwell, who serves as the space firm’s president and chief operating officer. Current and former SpaceX workers told Bloomberg the company’s workflow hasn’t suffered and its workplaces have “some semblance of calm” even “when Musk’s focus is elsewhere.” Ex-employees said Musk’s involvement often results in additional work,...
NBC New York
Twitter Is Auctioning Off Espresso Machines and Kegerators From Its San Francisco Headquarters
Heritage Global Partners is conducting an auction on behalf of Twitter. A neon sign that prominently displays the company's corporate bird logo is currently fetching a bid of $17,500. Twitter CEO Elon Musk is looking to drastically cut costs as many companies have halted their advertising campaigns with the social...
Comments / 0