PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who is behind bars and accused of shooting at a mail carrier in Pittsburgh is now facing additional charges connected to a shooting along McKnight Road in Ross Township on the same day earlier this month. 28-year-old Martinel Humphries is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on attempted homicide charges, accused of confronting a mail carrier in the city's Perry North neighborhood on January 5. Police say Humphries fired four shots at a mail carrier with an AK-47 following a confrontation along Waldorf Street. The mail carrier was not injured.According to court paperwork, Humphries is also accused of being responsible for a shooting along McKnight Road just minutes later that resulted in two people being injured and multiple vehicles being hit with gunfire.Police say surveillance video and forensic evidence of shell casings linked Humphries and the two scenes together.Humphries is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges in relation to the McKnight Road shooting incident.RELATED STORIES:Police investigating possibility 2 shootings in Pittsburgh area are connectedShooting along McKnight Road leaves 2 people injured, multiple cars struck by bulletsPolice: Man charged with attempted homicide after firing shots at mail carrier in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO