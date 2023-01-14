Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Man killed in South Side hit-and-run identified
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified the man struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the city's South Side on West Carson Street. First responders found 35-year-old Zachary D. Gleason, of Bridgeville, down in the road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
wtae.com
Man already accused of shooting at postal worker now charged in McKnight Road shooting
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man who was previously accused of opening fire on a postal worker in a Pittsburgh neighborhood is now charged in a shooting on McKnight Road in Ross Township on that same day. Court paperwork said Martinel Humphries, 28, of Pittsburgh, is charged with aggravated...
Police: Man accused of shooting at postal worker in Pittsburgh also responsible for shooting along McKnight Rd. in Ross Twp. on same day
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who is behind bars and accused of shooting at a mail carrier in Pittsburgh is now facing additional charges connected to a shooting along McKnight Road in Ross Township on the same day earlier this month. 28-year-old Martinel Humphries is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on attempted homicide charges, accused of confronting a mail carrier in the city's Perry North neighborhood on January 5. Police say Humphries fired four shots at a mail carrier with an AK-47 following a confrontation along Waldorf Street. The mail carrier was not injured.According to court paperwork, Humphries is also accused of being responsible for a shooting along McKnight Road just minutes later that resulted in two people being injured and multiple vehicles being hit with gunfire.Police say surveillance video and forensic evidence of shell casings linked Humphries and the two scenes together.Humphries is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges in relation to the McKnight Road shooting incident.RELATED STORIES:Police investigating possibility 2 shootings in Pittsburgh area are connectedShooting along McKnight Road leaves 2 people injured, multiple cars struck by bulletsPolice: Man charged with attempted homicide after firing shots at mail carrier in Pittsburgh
wtae.com
Man injured, vehicle damaged in Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to a hospital and a vehicle was damaged in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood. The incident happened a little after 8 p.m. Tuesday on the 2300 block of East Hills Drive. Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers who were dispatched for...
Man shot in East Hills
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man was shot Tuesday in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police were called to East Hills Drive for a ShotSpotter alert around 8 p.m. A man was found shot in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. It is not clear if there are any arrests or suspects. Police are investigating.
wtae.com
Police: Greene County suspect killed after firing weapon at troopers
State police say a suspect was shot and killed by troopers in Greene County on Wednesday as they tried to arrest the man at his Washington Township home. Police said the suspect, identified as Frederick Fonner Jr., fired shots at them first. The incident began Tuesday evening as a disturbance...
wtae.com
Charleroi commercial driver, passenger killed in Dauphin County crash
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Charleroi man and a passenger died in Dauphin County Sunday night following a crash on Interstate 83 North, a release from Pennsylvania state police said. Greg Stupar, 49, was driving a commercial vehicle near Lower Swatara Township when the vehicle left the road and...
Family of man who died helping shooting victim at local Walmart suing off-duty officer, township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The paperwork is more than 30 pages thick and just filed in the federal courthouse. It details the night of Nov. 6 at a Beaver County Walmart where a man who was trying to help lost his life. “It’s terrible, it’s a nightmare that never...
wtae.com
Family pleading for answers after fatal Ross Township hit-and-run
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A family is heartbroken and searching for answers after a woman was hit and killed in Ross Township, Allegheny County. Elizabeth Griser, 32, was hit along Babcock Boulevard Friday night. "I will never recover from this," says Sally Griser. "She was my firstborn. The driver...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington man pleads guilty in fatal 2018 crash in Plum
A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to homicide by vehicle for a 2018 crash in Plum that killed a 90-year-old woman. Richard Stutz, 44, will be sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Thomas E. Flaherty on April 17. Stutz also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault by vehicle.
Police: Man, woman dead after murder-suicide in Wilkins Township
WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- SWAT officers found two people dead inside a home in Wilkins Township after what police believe to be a murder-suicide. Law enforcement and the SWAT team converged on a home on Thorncrest Drive late Tuesday morning.Allegheny County police said a neighbor asked police to check on the well-being of a couple fighting inside their home. The neighbor couldn't get in contact with the man and learned he had been stabbed, police said. When officers couldn't get a response, SWAT was called in.The SWAT team eventually made entry and found a 59-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman dead. Both appeared to have been cut, and police said the woman had a gunshot wound believed to be self-inflicted. Allegheny County homicide detectives initiated an investigation.
wtae.com
Man taken to the hospital after being shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a person was found shot in the city's East Hills neighborhood. Officers responded to an 11-round Shotspotter alert on East Hills Drive just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a man shot in the arm. Officers applied a tourniquet until medics arrived on...
3 hit-and-run crashes within 24 hours under investigation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three separate hit-and-run crashes over the weekend resulted in two deaths within a 24-hour span.Two of the crashes happened in Allegheny County.One possibly involved a 2016 to 2018 grey Honda Civic. Pittsburgh Public Safety officers say they're looking for one with a damaged front grill. Early Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to West Carson Street where a man was found in the road. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name hasn't been released yet. In Ross Township, 31-year-old Elizabeth Griser was killed Friday night. Her family says she was hit while walking on Babcock Boulevard near...
wtae.com
13-year-old boy charged in shooting death of another 13-year-old in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A 13-year-old boy is charged with criminal homicide after police said he shot and killed another 13-year-old in Clairton. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Monday. County police said first responders found a teenage boy suffering from a...
wtae.com
Worker assaulted by teenager at The Outside In school in Westmoreland County
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy from Penn Hills is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a worker at The Outside In school on Fort Palmer Road in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened on Monday evening. Investigators said the boy assaulted a worker at the school by...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police: Missing man found safe
PITTSBURGH — A 66-year-old man who was considered missing and endangered has been found safe, Pittsburgh police said Wednesday morning. Police released a statement thanking everyone who shared the information about the missing person.
1 transported to hospital after train versus pedestrian incident in Fayette County
One person was transported to an area hospital after a train versus pedestrian incident in Fayette County this morning. A 911 dispatcher said the incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. in the area of the Connellsville police department near Water Street. The severity of the person’s injuries was not known. No...
wisr680.com
Mars Woman Dies In Hit And Run Accident
A woman from Mars was killed in a hit and run accident late last week in Ross Township. According to our news partners from WPXI, the accident happened on Babcock Boulevard near the Sheetz around 11 p.m. Police say 32-year-old Elizabeth Griser was hit by a vehicle and died at...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Pittsburgh’s South Shore; police trying to identify driver
PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for information to identify a driver they said hit and killed a pedestrian and drove off. According to Pittsburgh police, the accident happened in the 1600 block of West Carson Street at around 2:50 a.m. Emergency crews found a man down in the roadway...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car on Vandergrift Bridge
A pedestrian was taken to a hospital via helicopter Sunday night after being hit by a car on the Vandergrift bridge, authorities said. Vandergrift police and firefighters responded to the incident on the bridge at 6:21 p.m. Sunday, closing it to traffic as a helicopter was set to land at a nearby YMCA, according to a Westmoreland County Public Safety supervisor. The span has since reopened to traffic.
