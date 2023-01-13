ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

New York Post

At least 8 dead — including 5-year-old — after tornadoes sweep southeast US

At least eight people are dead — including a 5-year-old boy — after tornadoes ripped through parts of the southeast US on Thursday. The 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on a vehicle in Butts County, central Georgia, FOX5 Atlanta’s Eric Perry reported Thursday night. The adult in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.  The child is thus far the only confirmed victim of the violent storm system in Georgia, where a freight train also appeared to have been knocked off its tracks by the winds. The remaining seven fatalities occurred in Autauga County in central Alabama. On...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
AFP

Fresh cyclone to hit California after historic storms kill at least 17

A major cyclone is set to hit the US state of California with up to seven inches (18 centimeters) of rain on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said, after tens of thousands of people were placed under evacuation orders due to a barrage of storms that killed at least 17 people. California Governor Gavin Newsom said at least 34,000 people had been told to flee the storms, with more danger expected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Strong storm and tornadoes leave debris strewn across the Southeast in its wake

A strong storm swept through the Southeast on Thursday, resulting in debris being strewn across roads, cars flipped, and injuries to 10-15 people in Morgan County, Alabama. The injuries are all considered non-life-threatening so far, but the storm caused damage to numerous buildings, county sheriff’s spokesman Mike Swafford told CNN. Streets and fields were filled with debris and downed power lines in the community of Decatur, Alabama.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
natureworldnews.com

Storm System in the Center of the United States Is Spreading Winter Weather Warnings and the Potential of Isolated Tornadoes

A winter storm moving into the central Plains and Upper Midwest this week will likely deliver heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to sections of the United States, with tornadoes possibly further south. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will deliver precipitation to the Central High Plains as...
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

At Least 6 Killed as Tornado, Thunderstorms Strike Central Alabama

(Reuters) -At least six people were killed in central Alabama on Thursday as thunderstorms and at least one tornado swept through the region, local officials said. An Autauga County Sheriff's spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters that six people had died in the storm, but she said she had no further details.
ALABAMA STATE
AccuWeather

At least 8 dead after tornadoes rip across the South

Officials in both Alabama and Georgia issued emergency declarations following the deadly storms on Thursday that left many communities damaged and without power. At least eight fatalities were confirmed following a severe weather outbreak that spawned multiple destructive tornadoes across the southern United States on Thursday, including in the historic city of Selma, Alabama.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
NBC News

Tornadoes in Southeast cause widespread destruction

Tornadoes in the Southeast are causing widespread damage and putting millions under severe threat. This comes as we learn that last year was one of the hottest on record. NBC News’ Anne Thompson reports on worsening weather disasters amid climate change.Jan. 13, 2023.

