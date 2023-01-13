Read full article on original website
Related
'The floor disappeared under my feet': Trapped tornado survivors waited hours for rescue, hoping ceiling wouldn't collapse
Randall McCloud saw trees fall and the porch get pulled apart as he watched from the entrance of his mother's central Alabama house Thursday -- and it was about to get much worse.
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest
A potent winter storm is expected to drop snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest, threaten strong tornadoes in the South and dump even more rain in California.
At least 8 dead — including 5-year-old — after tornadoes sweep southeast US
At least eight people are dead — including a 5-year-old boy — after tornadoes ripped through parts of the southeast US on Thursday. The 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on a vehicle in Butts County, central Georgia, FOX5 Atlanta’s Eric Perry reported Thursday night. The adult in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The child is thus far the only confirmed victim of the violent storm system in Georgia, where a freight train also appeared to have been knocked off its tracks by the winds. The remaining seven fatalities occurred in Autauga County in central Alabama. On...
Fresh cyclone to hit California after historic storms kill at least 17
A major cyclone is set to hit the US state of California with up to seven inches (18 centimeters) of rain on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said, after tens of thousands of people were placed under evacuation orders due to a barrage of storms that killed at least 17 people. California Governor Gavin Newsom said at least 34,000 people had been told to flee the storms, with more danger expected.
WATCH: Alabama Resident Completely Loses It After Lightning Strikes Near Her Home
Alabama is one of the stormiest states in the country, so residents have grown used to the weather. But no matter how many storms someone lives through, they can never be prepared to have a flash of a lightning strike right in front of their eyes. One resident living in...
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
How to stay safe in your mobile home during a tornado
About 54% of home tornado fatalities occur in mobile or manufactured homes. For those who can’t leave to find shelter, here are tips on how to make those homes safer.
Washington Examiner
Strong storm and tornadoes leave debris strewn across the Southeast in its wake
A strong storm swept through the Southeast on Thursday, resulting in debris being strewn across roads, cars flipped, and injuries to 10-15 people in Morgan County, Alabama. The injuries are all considered non-life-threatening so far, but the storm caused damage to numerous buildings, county sheriff’s spokesman Mike Swafford told CNN. Streets and fields were filled with debris and downed power lines in the community of Decatur, Alabama.
msn.com
More than 30 tornadoes reportedly struck several states as severe weather swept across the South, leaving at least 7 dead
Severe storms swept across the South on Thursday, when ferocious winds sent residents running for cover, blew roofs off homes and killed at least seven people, including a child. Damaged powerlines, severed tree limbs and debris littered streets in Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky, where at least 34 preliminary tornado reports...
A Massive Amount of Tornadoes Just Confirmed From Thursday’s Severe Weather in Southeast
Recovery and search efforts continued in the southeast on Friday after over 30 tornadoes touched down. The string of storms took the lives of at least nine people and left behind a path of destruction. According to new reports, at least 35 tornadoes were recorded across three states, including Kentucky,...
Southeast Soon to Get Blasted by Bad Weather, Potential Tornadoes: See Forecast
For weeks, severe weather has battered the West Coast and central US, and now, it’s coming for the Southeast. Severe storms are expected to sweep the southeastern states today (January 12), producing heavy rain, high winds, and large hail, with the possibility of tornadoes. According to the National Weather...
natureworldnews.com
Storm System in the Center of the United States Is Spreading Winter Weather Warnings and the Potential of Isolated Tornadoes
A winter storm moving into the central Plains and Upper Midwest this week will likely deliver heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to sections of the United States, with tornadoes possibly further south. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will deliver precipitation to the Central High Plains as...
More than three million people are under tornado watch in Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma
Millions are under tornado watch as a storm threatens the Midwest and Plains. The threat is in effect in Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma until 9pm CST.
First U.S. winter storm of 2023 brings snow, sleet and tornado threat
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The first major U.S. winter storm system of the year dumped a frosty mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet from the Northern Plains to the Upper Great Lakes region on Tuesday while posing a tornado and flood threat to a large swath of the South.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms to Unload in Florida Gulf Coast and Central Virginia Starting Wednesday
The first week in portions of Florida Gulf Coast and Central Virginia could expect severe thunderstorms starting Wednesday, resulting in isolated tornadoes and local flash flooding. It is also expected that the storm could impact the southern United States. The weather conditions in portions of the United States had heavy...
US News and World Report
At Least 6 Killed as Tornado, Thunderstorms Strike Central Alabama
(Reuters) -At least six people were killed in central Alabama on Thursday as thunderstorms and at least one tornado swept through the region, local officials said. An Autauga County Sheriff's spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters that six people had died in the storm, but she said she had no further details.
Unrelenting rain in the West and nearly 100 tornado reports in the South: Experts say it's all linked
Sunday marked the halfway point for meteorological winter (which runs from December 1 to February 28) and we have seen remarkable and unusual weather take place.
At least 8 dead after tornadoes rip across the South
Officials in both Alabama and Georgia issued emergency declarations following the deadly storms on Thursday that left many communities damaged and without power. At least eight fatalities were confirmed following a severe weather outbreak that spawned multiple destructive tornadoes across the southern United States on Thursday, including in the historic city of Selma, Alabama.
Tornadoes in Southeast cause widespread destruction
Tornadoes in the Southeast are causing widespread damage and putting millions under severe threat. This comes as we learn that last year was one of the hottest on record. NBC News’ Anne Thompson reports on worsening weather disasters amid climate change.Jan. 13, 2023.
Comments / 0