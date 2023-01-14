Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Are Falling Wholesale Prices Good for Bitcoin?
Supplier-level inflation slowed in December, bolstering expectations of lower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The price of wholesale goods and services fell more than expected in December, further evidence that a decades-high bout of inflation continues to subside amid a recent rebound in cryptocurrency prices. The Producer Price...
Wall Street has biggest pullback of the year, led by tech
Wall Street had its biggest pullback of the year as a January market rally sputtered. Technology stocks led the way lower, including a 1.9% drop in Microsoft after the tech titan joined others in its industry in announcing layoffs. Weak readings on retail sales and industrial production also helped keep investors in a selling mood. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% Wednesday. The Nasdaq fell 1.2% and the Dow lost 1.8%. Treasury yields fell broadly. Japanese stocks ended higher after the Bank of Japan kept its loose monetary policy unchanged, dispelling speculation that it would raise rates to fight inflation.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally Over 20% on The Week as Crypto Market Reclaims $1T
The crypto industry kicked off the year with a bang as the market’s total value exceeded $1 trillion for the first time since last November. With Bitcoin and Ethereumboth soaring over 20% this past week, the cumulative value of all digital assets has once again reclaimed the key level of $1 trillion.
decrypt.co
Crypto Panics, Then Jeers at DOJ Announcement of 'Major Action' Against Tiny Chinese Exchange Bitzlato
BTC and ETH dropped in anticipation of a major announcement from federal prosecutors that many thought would target a major player in crypto. It didn't. Crypto markets teetered on the edge of panic Wednesday, prepared for the worst after the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a mysterious, upcoming press conference concerning a “major international cryptocurrency action.”
decrypt.co
Ethereum Smart Contracts Deployment Jumped 293% in 2022: Alchemy Developer Report
Compared to 2021, the number of smart contracts deployed on Ethereum soared nearly 300% in 2022, according to a new report from Alchemy. Despite the fierce headwinds the crypto industry faced over the last year, Web3 development activity has grown at an impressive rate, according to a new report. One...
decrypt.co
SHIB Leads Crypto Markets, Soaring More Than 15% Overnight
The crypto market's second-largest meme coin by market cap Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed a hefty overnight rally of more than 15%. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has spiked today, currently up 15.2% over the last 24 hours and 31.2% over the past seven days, per CoinGecko. SHIB is...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miners and Average HODLers Are Back in the Black
After a long crypto winter, Bitcoin miners and average BTC investors are now back in the black, according to a report today from blockchain intelligence firm Glassnode. Bitcoin rallied over the weekend and is now trading above $20,000 for the first time since the spectacular collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX. This means it’s now profitable again for mining companies to run the expensive hardware necessary to mine the Bitcoin network. It also means that your average Bitcoin hodler, if they sold their stash now, would no longer be selling for a loss.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner GRIID’s NYSE Arrival Delayed Again
The latest delay could see the roughly $3.3 billion SPAC that Bitcoin miner GRIID intends to merge with leave the NYSE. The merger between Bitcoin mining firm GRIID and a blank-check company has been delayed again. Adit EdTech, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that announced in November 2021 it...
decrypt.co
CoinFLEX Users Irate Over Leaked GTX Pitch Deck From Three Arrows Founders
3AC and CoinFLEX founders are seeking backers for a new crypto claims exchange that aims to “dominate” the industry. CoinFLEX users are up in arms after a pitch deck revealed that the bankrupt exchange’s co-founders were seeking funding for a new venture with none other than Su Zhu and Kyle Davies.
decrypt.co
Crypto Investor HashKey Capital Raises $500 Million for Web3 Fund
Crypto-focused asset manager HashKey Capital has raised another $500 million for investments in the Web3 ecosystem. “Web3” describes an emerging set of blockchain-based technologies that are ushering in a new, decentralized era of the internet, including crypto, DeFi, and NFTs. HashKey’s fund, “FinTech Investment Fund III” (Fund III), received...
decrypt.co
Rising Solana Tide Surges 58% In Second Strong Week
The once-heralded "solana killer" has bounced back, briefly bumping Polygon out of the top ten. After collapsing more than 80 percent over the course of last year, Solana is having a stellar in 2023. The price of SOL has more than doubled this month, rising more than 58 percent to $23.70 in the last seven days, according to CoinGecko.
decrypt.co
Decentraland Posts 81% Rise Over The Week, Leads Metaverse Token Rally
Tokens powering the metaverse, like Decentraland's MANA, are rallying hard this week following news that Apple will release a VR/AR headset. Various tokens from popular metaverse projects have experienced explosive price growth over the last seven days, outpacing even market leaders like Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to market data from CoinGecko.
decrypt.co
‘Proof of Stake and Activity’ Cryptocurrency Fasttoken Opens Public Sale
Fastex Chain’s native cryptocurrency uses an innovative new consensus mechanism in which stakers are rewarded based on their activity on the network. As part of its switch from Ethereum to an innovative new blockchain with a unique consensus mechanism, Fasttoken (FTN) will go on sale to the public on January 18.
decrypt.co
Nearly Half of SEC Crypto Enforcement Actions in 2022 Were Against ICOs
In 2022, the SEC brought a total of 30 cryptocurrency-related enforcement actions, of which 14 were related to Initial Coin Offerings. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought a record number of crypto-related enforcement actions last year, up 50% as compared to 2021, per a report released by consulting firm Cornerstone Research.
decrypt.co
You Can Now Earn Bitcoin By Playing Chess on Your Phone
Looking to bridge the gap between Web3 and mobile gaming, mobile payment firm Zebedee and mobile game studio Viker announced on Wednesday the launch of two new play-to-earn games, Bitcoin Chess and Bitcoin Scratch, a digital scratch-card game. Launched in October 2019, Zebedee is a Bitcoin-focused gaming infrastructure company that...
decrypt.co
Genesis Bankruptcy Filing Imminent as Creditor Negotiations Stall: Reports
The crypto lender could file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week following fallout from the FTX contagion. Crypto lender Genesis, a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG), is on the verge of filing bankruptcy after negotiations between the troubled firm and creditors have failed to move forward, according to multiple reports.
decrypt.co
Scaramucci Backs Former FTX US Exec’s New Crypto Venture: Report
Scaramucci had close links to FTX before the crypto exchange slid into bankruptcy. Now, he’s reportedly backing a former executive. Anthony Scaramucci has invested an undisclosed amount of his own funds into a new firm founded by former FTX.US president Brett Harrison. The unnamed software firm will reportedly offer...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Announces 'Difficult Decision' to Shutter Operations in Japan
Coinbase confirmed that it would be shuttering operations in Japan, asking users to withdraw any funds by February 16. Coinbase has confirmed that it will halt operations in Japan in the next few weeks, citing current market conditions. “Due to market conditions, our company has made the difficult decision to...
decrypt.co
Did It Really Take Just 13 People To Hard Fork Polygon?
The manner in which Polygon's leadership handled a major upgrade has some questioning its commitment to decentralization. Ethereum sidechain Polygon successfully completed a network hard fork Tuesday, effectively creating a new Polygon blockchain that developers hope will provide faster transactions and less frequent gas fee spikes. While the software upgrade...
