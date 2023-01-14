ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

'She shined brighter than the brightest star:' Family of Tarae Washington honors her life

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

Family of Tarae Washington honors her life 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time since the stabbing, the family of Tarae Washington is speaking out.

Washington was stabbed to death at her home in Arlington earlier this month and her estranged husband is facing charges related to the stabbing.

RELATED: 47-year-old woman killed in stabbing on Arlington Avenue; arrest warrant issued for man

Her daughter Mirayh King said Washington "shined brighter than the brightest star in the sky and she was loved and respected by so many people."

The family also expressed their thanks to everyone who has shown love and support for them.

A memorial service is being held for Washington next Saturday.

Pittsburgh, PA
