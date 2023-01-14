ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Noninvasive CT Scan Could Identify Primary Aldosteronism Patients Eligible for Adrenalectomy

Comparing MTO scanning against adrenal vein sampling, investigators in the UK found the noninvasive diagnostic option could improve the identification of primary aldosteronism and candidates for adrenalectomy. Morris Brown, MD, FRCP. Data from a prospective, within-patient trial conducted in the United Kingdom suggests a new form of CT scan could...
Majority of Patients Hospitalized with Acute Heart Failure Eligible for GDMT Initiation

In a cohort of consecutive HFrEF patients admitted with AHF, the findings suggest almost three-quarters of patients were eligible for combined quadruple therapy. Most patients hospitalized with acute heart failure (AHF) are eligible for the initiation of disease-modifying pharmacotherapy for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), according to new research.
Anti-VEGF Use for Diabetic Eye Diseases Increased 200% in Last Decade

An analysis of a commercial claims database offers insight into the increase in vision-threatening eye disease among people with diabetes aged younger than 65 years from 2009-2018, with results also detailing trends in anti-VEGF therapy during the same period. Christopher Holliday, PhD, MPH. An analysis of data from commercially insured...
Long Covid Linked to Loss of Smell, Cognitive Impairment, Shortness of Breath at 1 Year

Patients with mild infection are not at particular risk for severe, chronic outcomes from long Covid, according to new Israel data. Patients with mild COVID-19 are likely to report symptoms of anosmia, cognitive impairment, dyspnea, weakness and palpitations when experiencing long Covid, according to new data from Israel. In findings...
Cost Among Key Concerns for People with Diabetes Choosing a Glucose Monitor

The uptake of modern glucose-monitoring technologies for people with T1D and T2D may be dependent on out-of-pocket costs, suggesting the need to reconsider cost-benefit profiles of these devices. Ian P. Smith, MSc. Out-of-pocket costs were the primary concern of people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and type 2 diabetes (T2D)...
Q&A: HLA-B27 Influence on Patients with Peripheral Spondyloarthritis Phenotype

In this Q&A, Mireia Moreno, MD, discussed the findings of a study that evaluated the influence of HLA-B27 in the phenotypical expression of peripheral spondyloarthritis (pSpA), including psoriatic arthritis, which is the most well-defined pSpA. In patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) or peripheral spondyloarthritis (pSpA), the presence of HLA-B27 was...
Increased Risk of Hospitalization, Death Observed in Patients with Gout and COVID-19

Understanding the risk factors, such as a gout diagnosis and long-term glucocorticoid use, can help inform patients and clinicians regarding the continued management of patients with rheumatic disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMD) who were older in age, had cardiovascular or pulmonary disease, a...
Prioritizing Early Treatment may Improve Rheumatoid Arthritis Care

Studying quality care markers can help clinicians understand treatment variations and non-adherence in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, which may improve outcomes and decrease financial burdens. Results of a cohort study of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) indicate that prioritization of early care, particularly for vulnerable patients, ensures the continuation of...
Yoga, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Improved Patient-Reported Outcomes in Fibromyalgia, IBS

Improved patient-reported outcomes were observed in patients who used mind-body interventions, such as cognitive behavioral therapy and yoga, and were effective for managing IBS and fibromyalgia. Mind-body interventions (MBIs), specifically cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and yoga, were shown to improve patient-reported outcome measures in patients with fibromyalgia (FM) and irritable...
Glynis Ablon, MD: Winter Clinical Presentation on ‘New Devices for Your Practice’

In a Q&A interview with Glynis Ablon, the dermatologist described highlights from her recent Winter Clinical presentation on new devices for clinical practice. During a recent interview with HCPLive, Glynis Ablon, MD, answered a series of questions related to her recent 2023 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference presentation entitled ‘New Devices for Your Practice.’
Prenatal Psychiatric Disorders Forecast Risk for Peripartum Suicide Attempts

Personality disorders, adjustment disorder, bipolar disorder, insomnia, and anxiety disorders were risk factors associated with postpartum depression. Investigators from Japan have identified several factors related to peripartum suicide attempts, including younger age, personality disorders, and alcohol use. A team, led by Tetsuya Akaiishi, MD, PhD, Department of Education and Support...
Henry Lim, MD: Insights Into Sunscreen, Photoprotection for Different Skin Phenotypes

An HCPLive interview with Henry Lim, MD, during which he describes the differing needs of various skin types and the differences in sunscreen regulations. During an HCPLive interview regarding his 2023 Winter Clinical Dermatology conference presentation, Henry Lim, MD, spoke more about recent data on photoprotection for darker and lighter skin phenotypes.
From C-Section to Childhood Asthma: New Evidence Sheds Light on the Relationship

The relationship between C-section and childhood asthma has been investigated before, however, previous results have yielded conflicting evidence. An association was identified between emergency cesarean section (C-section) and childhood asthma, according to recent data. This relationship has been investigated before, however, previous results have yielded conflicting evidence. While some studies...
Diabetes Dialogue: January 2022

In the January 2022 episode of Diabetes Dialogue, hosts Diana Isaacs, PharmD, and Natalie Bellini, DNP, offer their perspective on the American Academy of Pediatric’s obesity guidance, the results of Nature Medicine study examining AID in type 2 diabetes study, and new data calling into question the appropriate target for time in range for people with types 2 diabetes.
Prevalence of Colorectal Cancers Low 10 Years Following Negative Screening Test

The prevalence of advanced colorectal neoplasms was higher in men and older individuals. New research shows low rates of advanced colorectal neoplasms 10 years following a negative colonoscopy screening. A team, led by Thomas Heisser, MSc, Division of Clinical Epidemiology and Aging Research, German Cancer Research Center, assessed the prevalence...
Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: Winter Clinical Highlights on Atopic Dermatitis, Abrocitinib

During an HCPLive interview on his presentation at Winter Clinical, Raj Chovatiya discussed the use of abrocitinib on atopic dermatitis patients. In a segment of his interview with HCPLive, Raj Chovatiya, MD, spoke on his 2023 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference presentation entitled ‘Learn More About CIBINQOTM (abrocitinib).’. Chovatiya works...
Benefits of Vitamin D Supplementation Could Depend on Body Mass Index, Study Finds

A posthoc analysis of the VITAL study suggests the potential benefit of vitamin D supplementation could depend on a person's body mass index, with results indicating a decreased response to therapy as BMI category increased. JoAnn Manson, MD, MPH. An analysis of the landmark VITAL trial is reigniting the debate...
Demographics Factor in Heavily for Patients With Advanced HCC

Patients with HCC were more likely to be older, male, Asian, and have a history of hepatitis B virus. New research suggest various factors, including race, sex, and where they live, are risk factors for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). A team, led by Xiaohan Ying, MD, NewYork Presbyterian / Weill Cornell...
Catastrophic Thinking Reduced Perceived Benefits of Physical Activity in Patients with Fibromyalgia

Intervention strategies that focus on the reduction of catastrophic thinking in addition to physical exercise may be beneficial for patients with fibromyalgia. The positive pain-reducing impact of walking on functionality in patients with fibromyalgia was favored when patients presented low catastrophizing, according to a study published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.1 Intervention strategies that focus on the reduction of catastrophic thinking in addition to physical exercise may be beneficial for this patient population.

