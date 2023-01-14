Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Quiet Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s storm
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds linger Monday night along with breezy NW winds keeping us chilly through the night. Tuesday provides a break from the stronger winds and may even offer a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon once we get past a cloudy start. This will be the best day to run errands and get outside before our next storm arrives Wednesday.
WOWT
Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday
Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens. Papillion Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl in very public places. Westside's Dance Marathon raising money for Children's Hospital. Updated: 12 hours ago.
WOWT
Morning showers with a cool and breezy afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers will be with us through the morning hours as a system swings through the area. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 40s and stay there through the morning. However, as the system shifts east, cooler air will filter in and help our temps...
klkntv.com
Quiet through Tuesday, then wintry mix/snow possible
With our first system of the week coming and going, we eventually saw a bit of sunshine in the evening peak out from some of the clouds. We also were mild as temperatures were steadily in the low and middle for most of the day. Lincoln’s high temperature of 48°F was achieved around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, before the winds shifted and picked up out of the northwest.
WOWT
Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update for Wednesday's storm
A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal grant money to put toward a $1.1 million project -- and educate the next generation of journalists. A quiet Tuesday ahead of our next storm bringing snow chances Wednesday. Celebrating MLK's life and legacy in North Omaha. Updated: 3 hours ago.
WOWT
Rain showers Monday, snow chances mid-week
Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is becoming more likely and could impact the evening commute. Check back for updates. Omaha's housing market is slowing down according to experts. Omaha Filipino community Santo Nino De Cebu celebration. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Filipino community celebrates a...
WOWT
City of Omaha prepping for Wednesday’s expected snowfall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - School is being canceled and roads are being treated as the metro prepares for what could be the largest snowfall of the season. It’s been well over a year since Omaha saw significant snowfall, but city crews say they’re ready for it as the next winter storm heads our way.
WOWT
Wintry mix transitions to heavy snow Wednesday afternoon, impacting travel for the evening commute
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 12 hours ago. Buyers of...
klin.com
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down
Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
klin.com
Lancaster County Area Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning
The Lancaster County area has been upgraded from a Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning. Precipitation could move into the Lincoln area as early at 6 AM. The National Weather Service’s Paul Fajman tells KLIN News the precipitation could be a mix of rain, freezing rain, or sleet, which may continue into the early afternoon.
KETV.com
Rural communities prepare for snowstorm hitting eastern Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska is expected to rack up the most inches of snow in a winter storm that'll impact the area on Wednesday. Burt County is already preparing for a long day to make sure their residents will not be buried. "We got the plows on the trucks, all the salt...
WOWT
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation expects winter weather to directly hit Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. — Front-end loaders dumped thousands of pounds of pure salt into snow plows and their trailers Tuesday. A state official describes it as a sign of how serious he's taking this week's winter weather. NDOT highway maintenance supervisor Jay Partch says he expects a metro portion of...
WOWT
Omaha housing market is slowing down
There are several things to do in Omaha on MLK Jr. Day. Accumulating snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute. Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is becoming more likely and could impact the evening commute. Check back for updates. Rain showers Monday, snow chances mid-week.
WOWT
Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 2 hours ago. Buyers of...
WOWT
Omaha Filipino community Santo Nino De Cebu celebration
Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is becoming more likely and could impact the evening commute. Check back for updates. WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) Updated: 25 minutes ago. WOWT 6 News 10 p.m. Sunday newscast. Rain showers Monday, snow chances mid-week. Updated: 4...
klin.com
Car Fire Closes Portion Of Cornhusker Highway Monday Morning
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were sent to House of Mufflers near 29th and Cornhusker around 6:00 Monday morning on a report of a car that had crashed into building and caught fire. When crews arrived they found the car engulfed in flames. The car was outside of the business,...
WOWT
Nebraska State Parks to be featured in Discovery Channel series
A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal grant money to put toward a $1.1 million project -- and educate the next generation of journalists. A quiet Tuesday ahead of our next storm bringing snow chances Wednesday. Celebrating MLK's life and legacy in North Omaha. Updated: 4 hours ago.
etxview.com
Man, child and puppy fine after 'mud rescue' at Omaha's Standing Bear Lake
OMAHA -- Omaha firefighters rescued a man Sunday at Standing Bear Lake after he became stuck waist-deep in mud while trying to rescue his dog from the muck. Rescue workers also helped a child who apparently also was trying to help the stuck puppy. The man had become enmired near...
WOWT
Omaha house fire displaces 2, causes nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire displaced two people Monday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a home near Iowa Street and Minne Lusa Blvd at 12:34 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived they found a small fire in a basement bedroom. The fire was...
