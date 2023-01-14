With our first system of the week coming and going, we eventually saw a bit of sunshine in the evening peak out from some of the clouds. We also were mild as temperatures were steadily in the low and middle for most of the day. Lincoln’s high temperature of 48°F was achieved around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, before the winds shifted and picked up out of the northwest.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO