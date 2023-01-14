ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Quiet Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds linger Monday night along with breezy NW winds keeping us chilly through the night. Tuesday provides a break from the stronger winds and may even offer a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon once we get past a cloudy start. This will be the best day to run errands and get outside before our next storm arrives Wednesday.
WOWT

Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday

Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens. Papillion Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl in very public places. Westside's Dance Marathon raising money for Children's Hospital.
WOWT

Morning showers with a cool and breezy afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers will be with us through the morning hours as a system swings through the area. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 40s and stay there through the morning. However, as the system shifts east, cooler air will filter in and help our temps...
klkntv.com

Quiet through Tuesday, then wintry mix/snow possible

With our first system of the week coming and going, we eventually saw a bit of sunshine in the evening peak out from some of the clouds. We also were mild as temperatures were steadily in the low and middle for most of the day. Lincoln’s high temperature of 48°F was achieved around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, before the winds shifted and picked up out of the northwest.
WOWT

Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update for Wednesday's storm

A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal grant money to put toward a $1.1 million project -- and educate the next generation of journalists. A quiet Tuesday ahead of our next storm bringing snow chances Wednesday. Celebrating MLK's life and legacy in North Omaha.
WOWT

Rain showers Monday, snow chances mid-week

Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is becoming more likely and could impact the evening commute. Check back for updates. Omaha's housing market is slowing down according to experts. Omaha Filipino community Santo Nino De Cebu celebration. The Filipino community celebrates a...
WOWT

City of Omaha prepping for Wednesday’s expected snowfall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - School is being canceled and roads are being treated as the metro prepares for what could be the largest snowfall of the season. It’s been well over a year since Omaha saw significant snowfall, but city crews say they’re ready for it as the next winter storm heads our way.
klin.com

Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down

Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
klin.com

Lancaster County Area Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning

The Lancaster County area has been upgraded from a Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning. Precipitation could move into the Lincoln area as early at 6 AM. The National Weather Service’s Paul Fajman tells KLIN News the precipitation could be a mix of rain, freezing rain, or sleet, which may continue into the early afternoon.
WOWT

Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
WOWT

Omaha housing market is slowing down

WOWT

Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development

WOWT

Omaha Filipino community Santo Nino De Cebu celebration

klin.com

Car Fire Closes Portion Of Cornhusker Highway Monday Morning

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were sent to House of Mufflers near 29th and Cornhusker around 6:00 Monday morning on a report of a car that had crashed into building and caught fire. When crews arrived they found the car engulfed in flames. The car was outside of the business,...
WOWT

Nebraska State Parks to be featured in Discovery Channel series

WOWT

Omaha house fire displaces 2, causes nearly $30,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire displaced two people Monday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a home near Iowa Street and Minne Lusa Blvd at 12:34 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived they found a small fire in a basement bedroom. The fire was...
