Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
KETV.com
Weather Now Extra: Weight of snow
OMAHA, Neb. — The forecasted snowstorm for Wednesday and Thursday is already prompting winter warnings and closings for Omaha schools and businesses. Meteorologist Anthony Copeland explains the weight of snow in this Weather Now Extra.
WOWT
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
WOWT
Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits.
WOWT
City of Omaha prepping for Wednesday’s expected snowfall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - School is being canceled and roads are being treated as the metro prepares for what could be the largest snowfall of the season. It’s been well over a year since Omaha saw significant snowfall, but city crews say they’re ready for it as the next winter storm heads our way.
WOWT
Wintry mix transitions to heavy snow Wednesday afternoon, impacting travel for the evening commute
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits.
KETV.com
From the archives: Omaha's first snowstorm of 2020 causes slick conditions
OMAHA, Neb. — Three years ago, the Omaha area dealt with wintry conditions and slick roads as snow and sleet moved through the area. Snow changed to sleet late in the morning on Jan. 17, 2020, leading to issues on the roads. More than 200 schools and businesses closed...
KETV.com
Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
WOWT
Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits.
WOWT
Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update for Wednesday's storm
A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal grant money to put toward a $1.1 million project -- and educate the next generation of journalists. A quiet Tuesday ahead of our next storm bringing snow chances Wednesday. Celebrating MLK's life and legacy in North Omaha.
WOWT
Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday
Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens. Papillion Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl in very public places. Westside's Dance Marathon raising money for Children's Hospital. Updated: 12 hours ago.
KETV.com
Rural communities prepare for snowstorm hitting eastern Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska is expected to rack up the most inches of snow in a winter storm that'll impact the area on Wednesday. Burt County is already preparing for a long day to make sure their residents will not be buried. "We got the plows on the trucks, all the salt...
WOWT
Omaha housing market is slowing down
There are several things to do in Omaha on MLK Jr. Day. Accumulating snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute. Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is becoming more likely and could impact the evening commute. Check back for updates. Rain showers Monday, snow chances mid-week.
fox42kptm.com
Metro starting Wednesday bus service on snow route
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — With Omaha expected to see winter weather over the next couple days, Metro will be starting Wednesday's bus service on a snow route, according to a spokesperson for the transit company. Below is a list of Metro's routes that will begin tomorrow on snow route...
WOWT
DCSO makes headway in dealing with mental health calls
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits.
WOWT
Inside look at apartment and retail construction in Omaha’s Old Market
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many are curious about a major construction site in the Old Market, wondering what it’s going to be. 6 News got a first look inside the $90 million apartment and retail complex. “We have 379 apartment units and I think what’s going to set us...
WOWT
Nebraska State Parks to be featured in Discovery Channel series
A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal grant money to put toward a $1.1 million project -- and educate the next generation of journalists. A quiet Tuesday ahead of our next storm bringing snow chances Wednesday. Celebrating MLK's life and legacy in North Omaha.
Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on Sarpy County site
Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300.
Western Iowa Today
Winter Storm Watch
(Des Moines) Western Iowa is under a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. This includes the southwest Iowa counties of Adair, Audubon, Cass, Guthrie, Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie, and Shelby Counties. Rod Donavon, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, forecasts the precipitation to lift into...
WOWT
Tuesday Jan. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department had not updated...
WOWT
"Project Share Your Story" preserves voices of Vietnam veterans
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Buyers of a Nebraska gameday package weren't the only ones fooled -- so were the charities the company claimed proceeds would benefit. Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development.
