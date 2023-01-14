ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KETV.com

Weather Now Extra: Weight of snow

OMAHA, Neb. — The forecasted snowstorm for Wednesday and Thursday is already prompting winter warnings and closings for Omaha schools and businesses. Meteorologist Anthony Copeland explains the weight of snow in this Weather Now Extra.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
WOWT

Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

City of Omaha prepping for Wednesday’s expected snowfall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - School is being canceled and roads are being treated as the metro prepares for what could be the largest snowfall of the season. It’s been well over a year since Omaha saw significant snowfall, but city crews say they’re ready for it as the next winter storm heads our way.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update for Wednesday's storm

A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal grant money to put toward a $1.1 million project -- and educate the next generation of journalists. A quiet Tuesday ahead of our next storm bringing snow chances Wednesday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday

Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Rural communities prepare for snowstorm hitting eastern Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska is expected to rack up the most inches of snow in a winter storm that'll impact the area on Wednesday. Burt County is already preparing for a long day to make sure their residents will not be buried. "We got the plows on the trucks, all the salt...
WOWT

Omaha housing market is slowing down

There are several things to do in Omaha on MLK Jr. Day. Accumulating snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute. Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is becoming more likely and could impact the evening commute. Check back for updates. Rain showers Monday, snow chances mid-week.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Metro starting Wednesday bus service on snow route

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — With Omaha expected to see winter weather over the next couple days, Metro will be starting Wednesday's bus service on a snow route, according to a spokesperson for the transit company. Below is a list of Metro's routes that will begin tomorrow on snow route...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

DCSO makes headway in dealing with mental health calls

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Parks to be featured in Discovery Channel series

A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal grant money to put toward a $1.1 million project -- and educate the next generation of journalists. A quiet Tuesday ahead of our next storm bringing snow chances Wednesday.
Western Iowa Today

Winter Storm Watch

(Des Moines) Western Iowa is under a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. This includes the southwest Iowa counties of Adair, Audubon, Cass, Guthrie, Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie, and Shelby Counties. Rod Donavon, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, forecasts the precipitation to lift into...
WOWT

Tuesday Jan. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department had not updated...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

"Project Share Your Story" preserves voices of Vietnam veterans

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready.

