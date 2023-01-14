Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Niko Proft, Sophia Mora of Carpinteria Named Athletes of Week
Niko Proft of the Santa Barbara High wrestling team and Carpinteria soccer’s Sophia Mora were named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the SBART didn’t hold a press luncheon on Monday. Proft and Mora will be presented their Athlete of the Week awards at the next luncheon on Jan. 23.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Loses to Colony in MLK Showcase Game
A San Marcos fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 48-39 loss against Ontario-Colony in a MLK Showcase boys basketball team at the Toyota Arena, home of the L.A. Clippers’ G-League team, on Monday. The Royals cut Colony’s lead to 41-39 with 27 seconds left. But the Titans went on...
Noozhawk
Girls Basketball: Dos Pueblos Falls to Ventura; San Marcos Prevails over Rio Mesa
Dos Pueblos’ Carly Letendre had 19 points, six rebounds and an assist, but the Chargers fell 61-42 at Ventura in Channel League play Saturday. “I thought we played a pretty good first half of basketball,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “I was very happy with their effort and heart. Our rebounding was better, we cut down on our turnovers, and we moved the ball better. And everyone got opportunities to shoot the basketball.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria’s Ashley Verduzco Scores 2 Goals to Help Beat Nordhoff 4-0
Carpinteria senior midfielder Ashley Verduzco scored two goals in a 4-0 Citrus Coast League win over Nordhoff at home Friday. The Warriors got on the board early when sophomore forward Averi Alexander collected a mis-cleared ball inside the Nordhoff goal area and hammered a shot to the back of the net.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys Tighten Up on Defense for 78-54 Win over Pacifica
The Santa Barbara boys tightened up on defense in the second half and rolled past a game Pacifica squad 78-54 in a Channel League game Friday night. The Tritons made eight 3-pointers in the first half and took a 34-30 lead with about four minutes remaining until the break. The Dons went on an 11-0 run to end the half up 41-34 and carried the momentum the rest of the game.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria’s Giulia Piccoletti Scores nine Goals in two Oxnard Tournament Wins
Carpinteria sophomore girls water polo standout Giulia Piccoletti scored nine goals in two wins at the Oxnard Tournament Saturday, helping the Warriors turn around the previous day’s 0-2 showing. Piccoletti had five goals in an 8-3 victory over Malibu, and then came back to score four goals in a...
Noozhawk
UCSB’s Big Finish Knocks UC Irvine Off the Top of Big West Conference
UC IRVINE — A breakout of the stomach flu couldn’t prevent one of the gutsiest wins of UC Santa Barbara’s men’s basketball season. The Gauchos, playing without starting guard Josh Pierre-Louis and four reserves, bounced back from their first loss of 2023 by rallying for a 73-65 win at first-place UC Irvine on Monday.
Noozhawk
UCSB Women Struggle Against UC Irvine’s Press, Suffer 70-60 Loss
In a battle of the top two teams in the Big West Monday night at the Thunderdome, UC Irvine rattled the UCSB women’s basketball team for a 70-60 victory. With the loss UCSB dropped to 11-5 overall, and its 4-2 Big West record now puts them in a four-way tie for second place with Long Beach State, UC San Diego and Hawaii.
Noozhawk
Tommy Soto of Santa Barbara, 1995-2023
Tommy Soto, CPA, son, brother, musician and friend; a talented and loving soul, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the age of 27, following a four-year battle with a rare form of cancer (metastatic myxoid liposarcoma). Tommy and his girlfriend of seven years, Maddy Hahn, shared big plans for...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Councilwoman Alejandra Gutierrez Says ‘I Am Not Going to Sugarcoat Things’
Alejandra Gutierrez’s father used to give her advice in Spanish that roughly translated to this: “When you are moving forward, you are going to hear the dogs barking,” she recalled. It’s an apt adage for Gutierrez, the councilwoman who represents District 1 on Santa Barbara’s Eastside....
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Begins Long Recovery from Impacts of Recent Storms
While the rain appears to have moved out Santa Barbara County, with little chance of expected through at least the next week, damages and impacts throughout the South Coast and the rest of the county have been left in the wake of the back-to-back storms. With road closures due to...
Noozhawk
Josephine Wagner of Santa Barbara, 1931-2023
Josephine “Jo” Wagner passed away on Jan. 07, 2023. She was 92. A true Californian, Jo was born in Long Beach, raised in Whittier, and had been a staple in the Santa Barbara community since her arrival in 1959. Early on, she was active in the Sailing Association,...
Noozhawk
Latest Storm Soaks Santa Barbara County with More Rain on Tap Starting Late Sunday
Another storm soaked Santa Barbara County on Saturday, dropping between 0.75 and 2 inches of rain on most areas and causing more troubles in local communities. Forecasters had called for moderate to heavy rain from Saturday’s storm. “I think we’re more or less on target,” Mike Wofford from the...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Grower Settles Unfair-Labor-Practice Charge
Sant Maria-based Red Blossom Farms, Inc. agreed to rehire and pay $ 8,399 in lost wages to two strawberry workers to settle an unfair-labor-practice charge filed last year. The settlement agreement came as the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB) was investigating the workers’ claims. The Sept. 23, 2022,...
Noozhawk
Event Unites Communities to Keep MLK’s Legacy Alive
Noting that many view the third Monday in January as “just a holiday,” speakers in Lompoc instead urged people to remember and fulfill Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, legacy and dream. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday attracted more than 125 people to the Dick...
Noozhawk
Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm
One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
Noozhawk
Latest Storm to Hit Santa Barbara County Expected to Be Much Weaker
Rain began falling across Santa Barbara County on Sunday afternoon, but forecasters say the latest weather system will be much weaker than the storms that hammered the region last week. Most coastal and valley areas are expected to receive a half-inch to an inch of rain overnight into Monday, according...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Pending Approval for 3D Printed Home, Other Housing Projects
A 3D-printed prototype house is one of seven projects that the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments plans to complete with funding from the state. Apis Cor will be the company constructing the prototype in partnership with the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County. The project will be a...
Noozhawk
Several Radio Stations Still Off the Air After Storm Knocks Out Power to Gibraltar Transmitter Site
Several local radio stations went off the air when last week’s powerful storm knocked down power poles along Gibraltar Road near Santa Barbara. As of Monday, KCLU and some others are still silent because backup generators haven’t been working, tower operator John Franklin said. The broadcast equipment site...
Noozhawk
New Housing Project Possibly Headed for La Cumbre Plaza as Questions Loom Over Height Limits
At a time when there’s a community battle brewing over a proposed 685-unit, 74-foot-tall housing project at La Cumbre Plaza, another substantial housing development is in the works on the other side of the Santa Barbara mall. Multiple sources told Noozhawk that Alliance Residential Co., a Flagstaff, Ariz.-based housing...
Comments / 0