Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Santa Barbara’s Niko Proft, Sophia Mora of Carpinteria Named Athletes of Week

Niko Proft of the Santa Barbara High wrestling team and Carpinteria soccer’s Sophia Mora were named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the SBART didn’t hold a press luncheon on Monday. Proft and Mora will be presented their Athlete of the Week awards at the next luncheon on Jan. 23.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Loses to Colony in MLK Showcase Game

A San Marcos fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 48-39 loss against Ontario-Colony in a MLK Showcase boys basketball team at the Toyota Arena, home of the L.A. Clippers’ G-League team, on Monday. The Royals cut Colony’s lead to 41-39 with 27 seconds left. But the Titans went on...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Girls Basketball: Dos Pueblos Falls to Ventura; San Marcos Prevails over Rio Mesa

Dos Pueblos’ Carly Letendre had 19 points, six rebounds and an assist, but the Chargers fell 61-42 at Ventura in Channel League play Saturday. “I thought we played a pretty good first half of basketball,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “I was very happy with their effort and heart. Our rebounding was better, we cut down on our turnovers, and we moved the ball better. And everyone got opportunities to shoot the basketball.
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Boys Tighten Up on Defense for 78-54 Win over Pacifica

The Santa Barbara boys tightened up on defense in the second half and rolled past a game Pacifica squad 78-54 in a Channel League game Friday night. The Tritons made eight 3-pointers in the first half and took a 34-30 lead with about four minutes remaining until the break. The Dons went on an 11-0 run to end the half up 41-34 and carried the momentum the rest of the game.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB’s Big Finish Knocks UC Irvine Off the Top of Big West Conference

UC IRVINE — A breakout of the stomach flu couldn’t prevent one of the gutsiest wins of UC Santa Barbara’s men’s basketball season. The Gauchos, playing without starting guard Josh Pierre-Louis and four reserves, bounced back from their first loss of 2023 by rallying for a 73-65 win at first-place UC Irvine on Monday.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Women Struggle Against UC Irvine’s Press, Suffer 70-60 Loss

In a battle of the top two teams in the Big West Monday night at the Thunderdome, UC Irvine rattled the UCSB women’s basketball team for a 70-60 victory. With the loss UCSB dropped to 11-5 overall, and its 4-2 Big West record now puts them in a four-way tie for second place with Long Beach State, UC San Diego and Hawaii.
IRVINE, CA
Noozhawk

Tommy Soto of Santa Barbara, 1995-2023

Tommy Soto, CPA, son, brother, musician and friend; a talented and loving soul, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the age of 27, following a four-year battle with a rare form of cancer (metastatic myxoid liposarcoma). Tommy and his girlfriend of seven years, Maddy Hahn, shared big plans for...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Josephine Wagner of Santa Barbara, 1931-2023

Josephine “Jo” Wagner passed away on Jan. 07, 2023. She was 92. A true Californian, Jo was born in Long Beach, raised in Whittier, and had been a staple in the Santa Barbara community since her arrival in 1959. Early on, she was active in the Sailing Association,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Grower Settles Unfair-Labor-Practice Charge

Sant Maria-based Red Blossom Farms, Inc. agreed to rehire and pay $ 8,399 in lost wages to two strawberry workers to settle an unfair-labor-practice charge filed last year. The settlement agreement came as the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB) was investigating the workers’ claims. The Sept. 23, 2022,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Event Unites Communities to Keep MLK’s Legacy Alive

Noting that many view the third Monday in January as “just a holiday,” speakers in Lompoc instead urged people to remember and fulfill Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, legacy and dream. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday attracted more than 125 people to the Dick...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm

One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
MONTECITO, CA

