ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

President Biden delivered a sermon at MLK's church

UNIDENTIFIED CHOIR: (Singing) The presence of the Lord is here. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: President Biden was standing on the dais as the chorus sang. Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of the church, joked the service may be a bit different than what the president is used to.
ATLANTA, GA
Connecticut Public

Author George M. Johnson on the need to tell all people's stories

In recent weeks, we've brought you the perspectives of authors whose books have been challenged or banned in some parts of the country. Today, we replay our interview with George M. Johnson, who I spoke to back in October. When Johnson was growing up, they didn't see themself in books. So Johnson wrote the book they wish they'd had, the 2020 memoir "All Boys Aren't Blue."
Connecticut Public

A project collects the names of those detained at Japanese internment camps in WWII

Weeks after Japanese warplanes attacked Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, the first step in removing Japanese Americans from their homes on the West Coast of the United States. What followed was something we now see as an assault on human rights and dignity - 125,000 naturalized Japanese Americans and Americans born in the U.S. of Japanese ancestry forcibly moved to internment camps, never having been convicted of any crimes or offered any means to appeal. Now the names of those interned during World War II are part of the Ireicho project, or the Sacred Book of Names. It's a yearlong exhibition at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Connecticut Public

Yellow Magic Orchestra drummer Yukihiro Takahashi has died at age 70

YUKIHIRO TAKAHASHI: (Singing in non-English language). CHANG: That same year, Takahashi formed Yellow Magic Orchestra with some band mates. The group, often referred to as YMO, were trailblazers in the synthpop genre. Here's their take on the Beatles' hit song "Day Tripper." (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DAY TRIPPER") YELLOW MAGIC ORCHESTRA:...
Connecticut Public

Treasure hunters look for mammoth bones in NYC river

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Is there a valuable trove of prehistoric mammoth bones in New York City's East River? Maybe. And that's good enough for some amateur treasure hunters. The story goes that artifacts found in Alaska were donated in the 1940s to the American Museum of Natural History. The lower quality bones were allegedly dumped in the river, but the museum says it has no record of that ever happening, throwing cold water on the treasure hunt. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Connecticut Public

A new tool helps teachers detect if AI wrote an assignment

ChatGPT is a buzzy new AI technology that can write research papers or poems that come out sounding like a real person did the work. You can even train this bot to write the way you do. Some teachers are understandably concerned, but one graduate student has an idea of how to help. Janet Woojeong Lee, from NPR's Education Desk, has this report.
Connecticut Public

Black men and therapy

The start of a new year often pushes us to think about how we take care of ourselves, whether it's our closets, our finances, our bodies or our minds. And for some people, that means getting professional help. Therapy can be an important element. And in recent years, being open about having mental health concerns and seeking therapy to address them has become a lot more common. And it's happening in places you might not expect. Like "Rothaniel," the stand-up special from Jerrod Carmichael, the host of this year's Golden Globes. At times, his critically-acclaimed special played more like a therapy session than a comedy routine.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy