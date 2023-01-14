Read full article on original website
French museum finds a missing painting in Madonna's personal collection
MADONNA: (Singing) Come on. Vogue. Let your body move to the music. SHAPIRO: The painting, thought to be by Jerome-Martin Langlois, was commissioned by Louis the XVIII to hang in Versace. It was completed in 1822 and eventually moved to the Musee de Picardie in Amiens. CHANG: But when the...
President Biden delivered a sermon at MLK's church
UNIDENTIFIED CHOIR: (Singing) The presence of the Lord is here. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: President Biden was standing on the dais as the chorus sang. Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of the church, joked the service may be a bit different than what the president is used to.
Author George M. Johnson on the need to tell all people's stories
In recent weeks, we've brought you the perspectives of authors whose books have been challenged or banned in some parts of the country. Today, we replay our interview with George M. Johnson, who I spoke to back in October. When Johnson was growing up, they didn't see themself in books. So Johnson wrote the book they wish they'd had, the 2020 memoir "All Boys Aren't Blue."
Taylor Swift's adult fans now have a place to go to forget their exes
TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) We are never, ever, ever getting back together. FADEL: Now her adult fans have a place to forget their exes. A pop-up bar in Chicago called Bad Blood is opening in time for Valentine's Day. Taylor won't be there, but she'll leave a blank space to write your name.
If There's A Book That You Feel Needs To Be Made Into A Movie Or Limited Series, Tell Me About It
I'll go first: I hope they eventually turn It Ends With Us into a movie or limited series.
Director Bruce Gowers has died but his work will always be remembered
QUEEN: (Singing) I see a little silhouetto of a man. Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the fandango?. MARTÍNEZ: Gower directed the video for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," shooting the band against that dark background as they sing four-part harmony. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
End-of-life doulas are working to make conversations about death easier
Talking about dying can be uncomfortable, awkward and heartbreaking. But a growing number of people called end-of-life doulas are working to make conversations about the inevitability of death easier for patients and their families. Sara Wittmeyer from member station WFIU reports. SARA WITTMEYER, BYLINE: Kelli McLaughlin makes her way to...
A project collects the names of those detained at Japanese internment camps in WWII
Weeks after Japanese warplanes attacked Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, the first step in removing Japanese Americans from their homes on the West Coast of the United States. What followed was something we now see as an assault on human rights and dignity - 125,000 naturalized Japanese Americans and Americans born in the U.S. of Japanese ancestry forcibly moved to internment camps, never having been convicted of any crimes or offered any means to appeal. Now the names of those interned during World War II are part of the Ireicho project, or the Sacred Book of Names. It's a yearlong exhibition at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles.
A remembrance of Italian film actress Gina Lollobrigida, who died at the age of 95
The Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida died in Rome at the age of 95 this week. She was nicknamed La Lollo, and she made dozens of movies in the United States and Europe after World War II. Here's NPR's Elizabeth Blair. ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: Gina Lollobrigida melted the hearts of major...
Yellow Magic Orchestra drummer Yukihiro Takahashi has died at age 70
YUKIHIRO TAKAHASHI: (Singing in non-English language). CHANG: That same year, Takahashi formed Yellow Magic Orchestra with some band mates. The group, often referred to as YMO, were trailblazers in the synthpop genre. Here's their take on the Beatles' hit song "Day Tripper." (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DAY TRIPPER") YELLOW MAGIC ORCHESTRA:...
Treasure hunters look for mammoth bones in NYC river
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Is there a valuable trove of prehistoric mammoth bones in New York City's East River? Maybe. And that's good enough for some amateur treasure hunters. The story goes that artifacts found in Alaska were donated in the 1940s to the American Museum of Natural History. The lower quality bones were allegedly dumped in the river, but the museum says it has no record of that ever happening, throwing cold water on the treasure hunt. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
A new tool helps teachers detect if AI wrote an assignment
ChatGPT is a buzzy new AI technology that can write research papers or poems that come out sounding like a real person did the work. You can even train this bot to write the way you do. Some teachers are understandably concerned, but one graduate student has an idea of how to help. Janet Woojeong Lee, from NPR's Education Desk, has this report.
Black men and therapy
The start of a new year often pushes us to think about how we take care of ourselves, whether it's our closets, our finances, our bodies or our minds. And for some people, that means getting professional help. Therapy can be an important element. And in recent years, being open about having mental health concerns and seeking therapy to address them has become a lot more common. And it's happening in places you might not expect. Like "Rothaniel," the stand-up special from Jerrod Carmichael, the host of this year's Golden Globes. At times, his critically-acclaimed special played more like a therapy session than a comedy routine.
Encore: Brandon Kyle Goodman embraces their authentic self in 'You Gotta Be You'
If you're ever sitting around on a Monday feeling a little angsty, maybe a little frisky, check out some of the so-called Messy Monday stories on Brandon Kyle Goodman's Instagram feed. But just maybe don't have the sound on if you are at work. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) BRANDON KYLE GOODMAN:...
Boston unveils a sculpture of Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King
In Boston over the weekend, a massive sculpture dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King was unveiled in a downtown park. The sculpture is called "The Embrace." And while they're being honored as a couple, Coretta Scott achieved much on her own. Phillip Martin of member station GBH reports.
Patrons at a Michigan club counter isolation's bad health effects with dance moves
The patrons at a club in Ann Arbor, Mich., aren't your average dance club crowd. Most of them are over 60, like Randy Tessier. RANDY TESSIER: We're a bunch of people that have been dancing in Ann Arbor for 50 years. And you know what? We got old. We can't help that.
Meg Medina is the first Latinx ambassador for young people's literature
The Library of Congress has named Cuban American writer Meg Medina as its new national ambassador for young people's literature. Medina, who writes children's and young adult fiction, is the first Latinx ambassador in the program's history. "It's a huge honor, but it also comes balanced with this enormous responsibility,"...
