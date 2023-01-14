ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Teenage boy dies after being shot, crashing stolen car into snowbank

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obmNf_0kEjxWbV00
Adam Uren

A teenage boy has died in Minneapolis after being found shot while behind the wheel of a crashed car, which had earlier been stolen.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North at 6:30 p.m. Friday and arrived to find the teen in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a snowbank.

He had a life-threatening gunshot wound, and despite lifesaving efforts by paramedics and fire medics, he died at the scene.

There were two other youths in the vehicle at the time of the crash, neither of whom were injured.

The car in question was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Police believe that the teen sustained the gunshot wounds two blocks away on the 3800 block of Dupont, where ShotSpotter recorded 14 shots at around 6:24 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Comments / 48

the breeze
4d ago

Well that happens when you steal stuff, sometimes you get shot.. where’s sharpton.. Jackson..all the democrats who care about crime?

Reply
19
Libs are Lazy
4d ago

I’ll bet he was another straight A student that loved life and helping others. #BLM

Reply(15)
26
Chris Giving
4d ago

sorry to interrupt, but first off I am so sorry for your loss. next, parents should be held accountable.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redlakenationnews.com

Mall of America shooting death suspect and his mother arrested

A juvenile suspected in the Dec. 23 killing at the Mall of America was arrested in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday, according to Bloomington police, as was his mother who police say drove him to Georgia after the shooting. The juvenile was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree homicide...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
knsiradio.com

One Person Arrested After a Monday Night Shooting in Monticello

(KNSI) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 44-year-old man was shot in Monticello Monday night. According to police, at about 8:30, they were called to the Montissippi Park compost site for a shooting. They found Jade Nickels of Monticello on the road near the facility’s entrance. He had been shot multiple times and had also been assaulted. Nickels was rushed to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities and is said to be in serious but stable condition.
MONTICELLO, MN
740thefan.com

Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Young woman injured in roll over crash on Highway 15

A young woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Highway 15 in Sibley County Monday evening. Aileen Rosales, 19, was transported to Hutchinson Hospital with minor injuries, according to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office. Rosales was driving northbound on Highway 15 just after 6:30 p.m. when she hit...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
twincitieslive.com

Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting identified as 19-year-old

The victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday night in north Minneapolis has been identified. Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said 19-year-old Jaydon Rashad Cousins, from Brooklyn Park, was the man who was fatally shot Wednesday night. His cause of death was determined to have been a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot dead at Minneapolis homeless encampment is identified

A man who died after suffering gunshot wounds at a Minneapolis homeless encampment has been identified. Minneapolis police were called to an area near 15th Avenue South and 6th Street South at around 6:25 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. The area is the site of the Samatar Crossing encampment. According to the Star Tribune, the encampment first emerged during last year’s State Fair and had around 70 occupants as of October.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
93K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy