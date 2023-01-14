Teenage boy dies after being shot, crashing stolen car into snowbank

Adam Uren

A teenage boy has died in Minneapolis after being found shot while behind the wheel of a crashed car, which had earlier been stolen.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North at 6:30 p.m. Friday and arrived to find the teen in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a snowbank.

He had a life-threatening gunshot wound, and despite lifesaving efforts by paramedics and fire medics, he died at the scene.

There were two other youths in the vehicle at the time of the crash, neither of whom were injured.

The car in question was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Police believe that the teen sustained the gunshot wounds two blocks away on the 3800 block of Dupont, where ShotSpotter recorded 14 shots at around 6:24 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.