ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Author George M. Johnson on the need to tell all people's stories

In recent weeks, we've brought you the perspectives of authors whose books have been challenged or banned in some parts of the country. Today, we replay our interview with George M. Johnson, who I spoke to back in October. When Johnson was growing up, they didn't see themself in books. So Johnson wrote the book they wish they'd had, the 2020 memoir "All Boys Aren't Blue."
Connecticut Public

'Master Slave Husband Wife' details a couple's journey from slavery to freedom

We have the story of a divided nation - not divided as we know now, but divided between states that banned slavery and states that embraced it. In 1848, in the slave state of Georgia, a husband and wife decided to escape. It was 800 miles to Philadelphia in the free state of Pennsylvania, but Ellen and William Craft made a plan to travel by train and boat in disguise. The writer Ilyon Woo reconstructs their escape in her new book, "Master Slave Husband Wife."
GEORGIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Treasure hunters look for mammoth bones in NYC river

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Is there a valuable trove of prehistoric mammoth bones in New York City's East River? Maybe. And that's good enough for some amateur treasure hunters. The story goes that artifacts found in Alaska were donated in the 1940s to the American Museum of Natural History. The lower quality bones were allegedly dumped in the river, but the museum says it has no record of that ever happening, throwing cold water on the treasure hunt. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Connecticut Public

Want to understand the U.S.? This historian says the South holds the key

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in today for Terry Gross. As we celebrate Martin Luther King Day, we're going to listen to my interview with Princeton African American studies professor Imani Perry, who's just received the National Book Award for nonfiction. The National Book Foundation called her book "South To America" an essential, surprising journey through the history, rituals and landscapes of the American South and a revelatory argument for why you must understand the South in order to understand America.
ALABAMA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy