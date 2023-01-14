Read full article on original website
Author George M. Johnson on the need to tell all people's stories
In recent weeks, we've brought you the perspectives of authors whose books have been challenged or banned in some parts of the country. Today, we replay our interview with George M. Johnson, who I spoke to back in October. When Johnson was growing up, they didn't see themself in books. So Johnson wrote the book they wish they'd had, the 2020 memoir "All Boys Aren't Blue."
Essay: Martin Luther King Day should make you uncomfortable
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is supposed to honor a man and cause that were all about making this country uncomfortable. The opposite is happening.
'Master Slave Husband Wife' details a couple's journey from slavery to freedom
We have the story of a divided nation - not divided as we know now, but divided between states that banned slavery and states that embraced it. In 1848, in the slave state of Georgia, a husband and wife decided to escape. It was 800 miles to Philadelphia in the free state of Pennsylvania, but Ellen and William Craft made a plan to travel by train and boat in disguise. The writer Ilyon Woo reconstructs their escape in her new book, "Master Slave Husband Wife."
Treasure hunters look for mammoth bones in NYC river
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Is there a valuable trove of prehistoric mammoth bones in New York City's East River? Maybe. And that's good enough for some amateur treasure hunters. The story goes that artifacts found in Alaska were donated in the 1940s to the American Museum of Natural History. The lower quality bones were allegedly dumped in the river, but the museum says it has no record of that ever happening, throwing cold water on the treasure hunt. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Want to understand the U.S.? This historian says the South holds the key
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in today for Terry Gross. As we celebrate Martin Luther King Day, we're going to listen to my interview with Princeton African American studies professor Imani Perry, who's just received the National Book Award for nonfiction. The National Book Foundation called her book "South To America" an essential, surprising journey through the history, rituals and landscapes of the American South and a revelatory argument for why you must understand the South in order to understand America.
Boston unveils a sculpture of Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King
In Boston over the weekend, a massive sculpture dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King was unveiled in a downtown park. The sculpture is called "The Embrace." And while they're being honored as a couple, Coretta Scott achieved much on her own. Phillip Martin of member station GBH reports.
