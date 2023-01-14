ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Winter Storm Warning active for Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are set to go into effect in southern parts of the region later today. These will last until Thursday morning. We’re going to stay cloudy today as this winter storm rolls in. Snow will start to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND dealing with blowing snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a majority of KELOLAND, we are used to blowing snow. There is an area in KELOLAND that has it worse than others due to the landscape. Buffalo Ridge in northeastern KELOLAND deals with more blowing snow, even creating issues into Minnesota. Buffalo Ridge stretches from near Summit to the north and west to Sisseton, Lake City, and into North Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
MANKATO, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather

Secretary of corrections Kellie Wasco told legislators last week that there are 90 openings here at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. That is a slight improvement over 100 openings for many months. The real question, though is how many positions have been eliminated to get to that number of 90.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow accumulated on & south of I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at how much water we have seen this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a wet winter so far in KELOLAND. So much so, we’re eyeing the record books. Another round of precipitation moved through KELOLAND today. It came in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Not including Monday’s precipitation, we’re already in the top ten wettest winters for Sioux Falls. Keep in mind, the winter months are December through February.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Slick, icy roads in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND saw a mix of rain and snow Monday, which led to slippery conditions in some areas. Authorities in Jones County responded to several crashes and slide-ins Monday morning. In this case, it looks like a semi hit a guard rail and ended up...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Winter Storm Watches Issued, Potential For 6+ Inches Of New Snowfall

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued Winter Storm Watches for our broadcast area. It is to be in effect from 6:00 A.M. on Wednesday through 6:00 A.M. on Thursday. From the National Weather Service:. IAZ001>003-MNZ089-090-SDZ066-067-171745- /O.EXA.KFSD.WS.A.0001.230118T1200Z-230119T1200Z/ Lyon-Osceola-Dickinson-Nobles-Jackson-Turner-Lincoln- 345 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023

School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

As snow removal continues, Sioux Falls police ask drivers to slow down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — All of the recent snow is creating driving issues throughout the area. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking drivers to slow down and drive defensively. The department says all the snow can easily obscure oncoming cars. Crews continue to pick up leftover snow from streets in Sioux Falls, working to clear them curb to curb. So far, they’ve hauled more than 5,000 semi-truck loads of snow. If you’re keeping track, a normal snowfall is around 1,200.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Tips for moving safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Moving can be a dangerous thing. Devon Huber with U-Haul offers some safety tips. “With moving, the most common injury we see is lower back injuries, just from overextending yourself, lifting with your back instead of your knees or slipping and falling, or anything like that. So take it slow. Use the tools that you can at your disposal—hand trucks, utility, dollies, anything like that to make it easier on your body,” said Devon Huber.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

O’Gorman’s Audrey Meyer has a Knight in gymnastics win over Watertown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Audrey Meyer won every event Tuesday night as O’Gorman beat Watertown 148.25 to 139.3 in gymnastics. Meyer was the All-Around champion with a score of 38.65. She won the vault (9.7) beam (9.65) bars (9.6) and tied teammate Maeve Boetel on the floor exercise (9.7) Her All-Around score is a career best!
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Onida man identified in Alexandria fatal crash

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Onida, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a single-car crash east of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety report, around 9:30 p.m., a 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 when the driver lost control due to the icy roadway, and the car went into the ditch and rolled multiple times.
ALEXANDRIA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local car lot vandalized over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a case of vandalism at a Sioux Falls car lot over the weekend. It happened on the 800 block of East 10th Street. Police say 7 vehicles had windows broken out. “The manager or owner had left Saturday afternoon and then...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Falls Park nominated for 2023 USA Today’s best city parks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Falls Park in Sioux Falls is a nominee in USA Today’s 2023 Readers’ Choice competition for the nation’s ten best city parks. Voting is open until Feb. 6. The winning parks will be announced Feb. 17. See the nominees and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

