Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter Storm Warning active for Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are set to go into effect in southern parts of the region later today. These will last until Thursday morning. We’re going to stay cloudy today as this winter storm rolls in. Snow will start to...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND dealing with blowing snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a majority of KELOLAND, we are used to blowing snow. There is an area in KELOLAND that has it worse than others due to the landscape. Buffalo Ridge in northeastern KELOLAND deals with more blowing snow, even creating issues into Minnesota. Buffalo Ridge stretches from near Summit to the north and west to Sisseton, Lake City, and into North Dakota.
KEYC
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Secretary of corrections Kellie Wasco told legislators last week that there are 90 openings here at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. That is a slight improvement over 100 openings for many months. The real question, though is how many positions have been eliminated to get to that number of 90.
Winter Storm Warning For Sioux Falls Wednesday into Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of South Dakota including Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County. The Warning is in effect from 6:00 PM Wednesday (1/18/23) through Tuesday morning. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy falling snow and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility....
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
KELOLAND TV
A look at how much water we have seen this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a wet winter so far in KELOLAND. So much so, we’re eyeing the record books. Another round of precipitation moved through KELOLAND today. It came in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Not including Monday’s precipitation, we’re already in the top ten wettest winters for Sioux Falls. Keep in mind, the winter months are December through February.
KELOLAND TV
Slick, icy roads in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND saw a mix of rain and snow Monday, which led to slippery conditions in some areas. Authorities in Jones County responded to several crashes and slide-ins Monday morning. In this case, it looks like a semi hit a guard rail and ended up...
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Watches Issued, Potential For 6+ Inches Of New Snowfall
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued Winter Storm Watches for our broadcast area. It is to be in effect from 6:00 A.M. on Wednesday through 6:00 A.M. on Thursday. From the National Weather Service:. IAZ001>003-MNZ089-090-SDZ066-067-171745- /O.EXA.KFSD.WS.A.0001.230118T1200Z-230119T1200Z/ Lyon-Osceola-Dickinson-Nobles-Jackson-Turner-Lincoln- 345 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH...
Is fast or slow better for driving over potholes?
It is a rough ride across many paved streets these past few weeks, especially in Sioux Falls as snow, ice and plowing have all combined to gouge out deep, jagged holes and crevices in the city streets.
School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
kelo.com
As snow removal continues, Sioux Falls police ask drivers to slow down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — All of the recent snow is creating driving issues throughout the area. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking drivers to slow down and drive defensively. The department says all the snow can easily obscure oncoming cars. Crews continue to pick up leftover snow from streets in Sioux Falls, working to clear them curb to curb. So far, they’ve hauled more than 5,000 semi-truck loads of snow. If you’re keeping track, a normal snowfall is around 1,200.
dakotanewsnow.com
Tips for moving safely
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Moving can be a dangerous thing. Devon Huber with U-Haul offers some safety tips. “With moving, the most common injury we see is lower back injuries, just from overextending yourself, lifting with your back instead of your knees or slipping and falling, or anything like that. So take it slow. Use the tools that you can at your disposal—hand trucks, utility, dollies, anything like that to make it easier on your body,” said Devon Huber.
Valentino’s Is Returning To Sioux Falls And Opening Soon!
Valentino's Italian Restaurant closed its doors on 41st street in Sioux Falls back in 2015. But now they are back and opening soon!. Valentino's Restaurant was famous in Sioux Falls for having its amazing pizza buffet with tons of great foods for the whole family. Now Valentino's is back in...
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman’s Audrey Meyer has a Knight in gymnastics win over Watertown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Audrey Meyer won every event Tuesday night as O’Gorman beat Watertown 148.25 to 139.3 in gymnastics. Meyer was the All-Around champion with a score of 38.65. She won the vault (9.7) beam (9.65) bars (9.6) and tied teammate Maeve Boetel on the floor exercise (9.7) Her All-Around score is a career best!
dakotanewsnow.com
Onida man identified in Alexandria fatal crash
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Onida, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a single-car crash east of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety report, around 9:30 p.m., a 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 when the driver lost control due to the icy roadway, and the car went into the ditch and rolled multiple times.
Wow! See Sunny South Dakota Featured in New HGTV Show
It's not every day you see small South Dakota towns on national television. However, a home improvement television network was itching for a show that shines a spotlight on South Dakota. One local celebrity made this dream a reality. HGTV's new show called "Down Home Fab" features South Dakota's own...
Sioux Falls Burger Battle: ‘The Kunco’ From PAve
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
KELOLAND TV
Local car lot vandalized over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a case of vandalism at a Sioux Falls car lot over the weekend. It happened on the 800 block of East 10th Street. Police say 7 vehicles had windows broken out. “The manager or owner had left Saturday afternoon and then...
dakotanewsnow.com
Falls Park nominated for 2023 USA Today’s best city parks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Falls Park in Sioux Falls is a nominee in USA Today’s 2023 Readers’ Choice competition for the nation’s ten best city parks. Voting is open until Feb. 6. The winning parks will be announced Feb. 17. See the nominees and...
Comments / 0