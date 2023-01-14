Read full article on original website
A remembrance of Italian film actress Gina Lollobrigida, who died at the age of 95
The Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida died in Rome at the age of 95 this week. She was nicknamed La Lollo, and she made dozens of movies in the United States and Europe after World War II. Here's NPR's Elizabeth Blair. ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: Gina Lollobrigida melted the hearts of major...
A Rolex for a Casio: Why Shakira's new song is breaking records
SHAKIRA: (Singing in Spanish). CHANG: All right. This is a full-on diss track aimed at her ex, a retired Spanish soccer star. The single went straight to the top of Spotify's top 50 global chart. It hit 100 million views on YouTube in just under three days. NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is here to explain what this has all been about. Hello.
Yellow Magic Orchestra drummer Yukihiro Takahashi has died at age 70
YUKIHIRO TAKAHASHI: (Singing in non-English language). CHANG: That same year, Takahashi formed Yellow Magic Orchestra with some band mates. The group, often referred to as YMO, were trailblazers in the synthpop genre. Here's their take on the Beatles' hit song "Day Tripper." (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DAY TRIPPER") YELLOW MAGIC ORCHESTRA:...
