ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner

By Draft Digest Staff
Basketball Draft Digest
Basketball Draft Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uk5ei_0kEjx7rp00

Scouting Report: Ryan Kalkbrenner

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Center | Creighton

Height: 7'1” | Weight: 260 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 21.43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7qTp_0kEjx7rp00

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

After taking a huge leap as a sophomore at Creighton, Kalkbrenner has continued to refine his game during his junior season. He still doesn’t project to be a first-round talent, but could be worth a later pick as a backup big prospect. He moves well for a guy of his size, showcasing speed and fluidity.

One of the things that’s been most impressive about the 7-footer this season is his willingness to step out and take triples. The sample size is small, but he’s converted from deep at a respectable rate which forces defenses to stay honest.

His form is solid relative to other bigs at the college level, which should only get better as he makes the leap to the NBA. Given he’s a solid positional free throw shooter, the upside for Kalkbrenner to continue emerging as a shooter is there.

With that in mind, he’s not the best at generating his own shot. He’s great at using his size to score with touch near the rim, but he’s certainly not the type of center to catch in the mid-post and make a play on his own every time down.

While he does score at a high rate for a center, it’s a lot of put backs, lobs and easy layups. However, you do see the occasional possession in which he single-handedly generates his own bucket. When Kalkbrenner catches in the post, he's good about surveying the floor to kick out to an open shooter.

To this point, Kalkbrenner hasn’t been as dominant of a rebounder as we’d like to see. Given he’s almost always the biggest guy on the floor, the expectation is that he’d clean the glass a bit more. That said, he is effective on the offensive boards.

Defensively, the Creighton big is a fantastic shot blocker. He’s good good mobility for his size, but certainly isn’t known as a great perimeter defender or someone that can contain a smaller player in space.

Regardless, he does have 3-and-D upside as a rotational center in the league, which is interesting. Kalkbrenner is certainly worth a look in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board .

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Gets 7th Drug Test Of Season Days After Insane Poster Dunk

Ja Morant's MVP-like performance on the court this year has the NBA suspicious ... 'cause the league is drug testing the Grizzlies star for the 7th time this season!!!. The 23-year-old guard could only laugh on social media ... explaining he was about to get tested AGAIN. "Been drug tested...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Basketball Draft Digest

Basketball Draft Digest

New York, NY
338
Followers
507
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

BasketballDraftDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the NBA Draft.

 https://www.si.com/nba/draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy