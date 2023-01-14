ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Someone in Maine got lucky last night and won the Mega Millions prize

By Times Staff Writer
 4 days ago
FILE - A Mega Millions sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 billion as a customer purchases a Mega Millions ticket at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won the jackpot, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner.( AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) [ GENE J. PUSKAR | AP ]

Lottery officials say that a single ticket-holder in Maine drew all the correct Mega Millions numbers and will never have to worry about work again.

The Friday the 13th jinx apparently applied just to the rest of us.

The winning numbers: 30, 43, 45, 46, and 61 with the gold Mega Ball number 14.

The prize was estimated at $1.35 billion, the second largest in the history of the game.

The next drawing will be Tuesday with a paltry starting value of $20 million.

