Verve has appointed founding partner Bill Weinstein to the position of CEO, the first in the agency’s 13-year history. The decision was announced internally last week by fellow founding Verve partners Adam Levine and Bryan Besser in an all-company meeting. “As we continue to evolve, we recognize the need to formalize the managerial organization of our business to bring greater accountability, efficiency, and excellence to our core mission of advocating on behalf of creative talent,” Besser said in a statement on behalf of Verve. Weinstein added in a statement of his own: “I am incredibly grateful and humbled to be selected for this position by my fellow Partners and peers. Verve’s clients, community, and culture remain my top priority and I am excited to have the opportunity to guide this special group into a very bright future.” More to come… More from Variety'Vesper' Filmmakers Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper Sign With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)'Doctor Who' Star Jodie Whittaker Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)Verve Promotes TV Literary Agent Melissa Darman to Partner (EXCLUSIVE)Best of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in January 2023What's Coming to Disney+ in January 2023Oscar Predictions: Live Action Short - Alfonso Cuarón and Disney are Early Favorites Among Multiple Non-English and International Titles
NBC Miami
Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Companies Have Laid Off More Than 60,000 Employees in the Last Year
The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Microsoft and Amazon both announced fresh rounds of layoffs on Wednesday. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in tech land are...
NBC Miami
Peloton Hires Former Twitter Executive as New Head of Marketing
Peloton has hired Leslie Berland to serve as its new chief marketing officer effective Wednesday. Former CMO Dara Treseder left the company in a broader executive exodus in September. The announcement comes as Peloton tries to regain profitability after a rough year. Peloton is bringing in Leslie Berland, Twitter's former...
NBC Miami
Netflix Is Hiring a Flight Attendant for One of Its Private Jets—and the Job Pays Up to $385,000
Netflix is looking for a new flight attendant to join its "dream crew," and it's willing to pay over a quarter million dollars for the right candidate. The streaming giant is hiring a primary flight attendant for one of its super midsize private jets based out of San Jose, Calif. near the company's Los Gatos headquarters.
‘M3GAN’ Sequel Set for 2025, Allison Williams and Violet McGraw Returning
Get ready for more “M3GAN.” The internet’s favorite demonic dancing doll is returning to theaters in 2025. “M3GAN 2.0,” a sequel to Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s campy thriller, is officially in the works. Universal has scheduled the movie to debut in theaters on Jan. 17, 2025. Screenwriter Akela Cooper is returning to pen the sequel. Plot details haven’t been revealed, though Allison Williams, whose character helped bring to life the chaotic AI-like doll, will be back for “2.0” as will M3GAN’s pint-sized bestie, played by Violet McGraw. Gerard Johnstone directed the first film, but a director has not been announced for the...
