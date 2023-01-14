Verve has appointed founding partner Bill Weinstein to the position of CEO, the first in the agency’s 13-year history. The decision was announced internally last week by fellow founding Verve partners Adam Levine and Bryan Besser in an all-company meeting. “As we continue to evolve, we recognize the need to formalize the managerial organization of our business to bring greater accountability, efficiency, and excellence to our core mission of advocating on behalf of creative talent,” Besser said in a statement on behalf of Verve. Weinstein added in a statement of his own: “I am incredibly grateful and humbled to be selected for this position by my fellow Partners and peers. Verve’s clients, community, and culture remain my top priority and I am excited to have the opportunity to guide this special group into a very bright future.” More to come… More from Variety'Vesper' Filmmakers Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper Sign With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)'Doctor Who' Star Jodie Whittaker Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)Verve Promotes TV Literary Agent Melissa Darman to Partner (EXCLUSIVE)Best of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in January 2023What's Coming to Disney+ in January 2023Oscar Predictions: Live Action Short - Alfonso Cuarón and Disney are Early Favorites Among Multiple Non-English and International Titles

25 MINUTES AGO