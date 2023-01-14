Penguins First Half Takeaway: Third Line Center Most Pressing Need

The Pittsburgh Penguins desperately need a third line center.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reached the halfway point of the season following a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. The team is 21-14-6 in the first half of the season, and sit on the playoff bubble.

The Metropolitan Division, however, is a powerhouse in the league, and making the playoffs is proving to be quite the challenge this season. While there are several reasons this team has struggled with inconsistency this season, one problem remains constant: the Penguins need a third line center.

The three Stanley Cup winning teams in the Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin era consisted of three crucial facets: elite centermen (Crosby and Malkin), brick wall goaltending, and reliable two-way third line center. Jordan Staal filled the role admirably during the 2009 run, and Nick Bonino was a fan favorite and postseason producer during the back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.

Since the departure of Bonino following the 2017 season, the Penguins have attempted to find a proper replacement for the third line. With respect to the likes Derick Brassard, Nick Bjugstad, and Jeff Carter, the third line has been inconsistent at best and mediocre at its worst.

This season, the problem is rearing its ugly head. The third line was supposed to be a strength for the Penguins this season, with Ron Hextall making several moves since his arrival to acquire more bottom-six forwards. Instead, the third line is the glaring weakness on a team that is full of them.

Currently anchoring the third line is a 37 year-old Carter. In his third season with the team, Carter's production has unfortunately and predictably, fallen off. He's netted seven goals and 19 points in the first half of the season. Carter is still very reliable in the face-off dot and is the head coach Mike Sullivan's first choice for all face-offs on the right side of the ice. He's also a well-respected player and leader, but it's clear that his prime is behind him. He can still contribute, just not as a third line center.

The problem goes beyond just his play at the center position, and extends to the bottom six as a whole. The Penguins have one of the least imposing bottom six combinations in the league. Kasperi Kapanen is overpaid. Danton Heinen has become invisible. Teddy Blueger's offensive game is non-existent. Josh Archibald and Ryan Poehling remain injured, and have a combined eight goals and 14 points this season. Brock McGinn has 10 goals on the year, but five of those goals came over a seven game span in November.

It all adds up to a very clear and simple answer: the Penguins need a new third line center to kickstart their struggling bottom six.

Will the Penguins make a move for a player before the deadline? With salary cap constraints and the injury statuses of several players still unclear, management may be too hesitant to pull the trigger. They shouldn't be. This team is in danger of losing out on yet another opportunity for Crosby and Malkin to compete for a Stanley Cup, they can't let it slip away.

