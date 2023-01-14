Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at Rosa Parks Circle as Taliban restrictions against women and girls in Afghanistan continue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-You can celebrate and Honor MLK Day today at the Muskegon Museum of Art! The Muskegon Musuem of Art is hosting the even that is free to the community from 11am to 5pm. You can learn many things as you explore the different galleries that were created by Muskegon High School students. There will also be a showing of the film ‘Black Man’, as well as a creative art activity that you can honor MLK with going on from 11am to 1pm. You can learn more about the event and ways to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr here.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO