Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at Rosa Parks Circle as Taliban restrictions against women and girls in Afghanistan continue

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
At vigil, family mourns man with ‘loving heart’ killed in GR
Two young girls are now without their father after his life was taken by violence in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 15, 2023) At vigil, family mourns man with ‘loving heart’ killed …. Two young girls are now without their father after his life was taken by violence in Grand...
WOOD
Plainwell High School welcomes new emotional support dog
Plainwell High School welcomes new emotional support …. Drying out, but remaining cloudy. Overnight lows will drop into the low-mid 30s. Residents push back on proposed ‘Marshall Megasite’. The Marshall City Council meeting on Tuesday overflowed out the door as the community debated the proposed ‘Marshall Megasite.’ (Jan. 17,...
WOOD
Silent march in downtown Grand Rapids honors MLK Jr.
Grand Rapids fraternities and sororities marched silently in downtown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Jan. 16, 2023) Silent march in downtown Grand Rapids honors MLK …. Grand Rapids fraternities and sororities marched silently in downtown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Jan. 16, 2023) Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture...
WOOD
January Series event discusses MLK Jr.’s vision
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. today, the January Series at Calvin University has a special speaker with a presentation dedicated to King’s vision. Michael joins us from Calvin today to tell us about today’s speaker and what else is on for...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 011823
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The next storm system will arrive Wednesday night. It will take until mid-evening for the precipitation to arrive near Kalamazoo and around 10:30-11pm for Grand Rapids. Scholten: Biden documents should be investigated. Congresswoman Hillary Scholten was...
WOOD
Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe repair shop
In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade. (Jan. 17, 2023) Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe …. In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade....
WOOD
Lowell Curtis Cleaners & Laundry goes high tech
Curtis Cleaners & Laundry off Main Street in Lowell rolled out new washers and dryers this month that can be operated through a mobile app. (Jan. 17, 2023) Curtis Cleaners & Laundry off Main Street in Lowell rolled out new washers and dryers this month that can be operated through a mobile app. (Jan. 17, 2023)
WOOD
A look at Pine Rest’s Mother & Baby Program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ten years ago, an innovative program called the Mother and Baby Program opened at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, our Mental Health Expert. Only the second in the country at the time, the program offers hope for individuals struggling with mental illness, such as depression or anxiety, during pregnancy or postpartum.
WOOD
Volunteers spend MLK Day cleaning up Kzoo-area preserve
While many donated their time to help others in the spirit of the late Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, a handful of Kalamazoo-area volunteers focused their efforts in giving back to the land we live on. (Jan. 16, 2023) Volunteers spend MLK Day cleaning up Kzoo-area preserve. While many...
WOOD
Calvin introduces first-ever football coach
The Calvin University community heard from its first head football coach Wednesday. (Jan. 18, 2023) The Festival of the Arts returns this June and they have just named a director to lead it into its 54th year. (Jan. 18, 2023) College Board visits Northview High School. College Board was in...
WOOD
Celebrate and Honor MLK Day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-You can celebrate and Honor MLK Day today at the Muskegon Museum of Art! The Muskegon Musuem of Art is hosting the even that is free to the community from 11am to 5pm. You can learn many things as you explore the different galleries that were created by Muskegon High School students. There will also be a showing of the film ‘Black Man’, as well as a creative art activity that you can honor MLK with going on from 11am to 1pm. You can learn more about the event and ways to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr here.
WOOD
Winter Storm Watch – N. Lower and E. Upper Michigan
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northern Lower Michigan and eastern Upper Michigan. The Watch will be in effect from late Wednesday night until late Thursday night. A Winter Weather Advisory starts at midnight and runs to noon tomorrow for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella counties to the north. This is for 1-3″ of snow (heaviest north of US 10), the possibility of a little freezing (doesn’t make too much of that to make travel more difficult) and wind gusts to 30-35 mph.
WOOD
MI schools get state funding to hire safety officers
MI schools get state funding to hire safety officers. No charges expected after assault at high school …. An East Kentwood girl’s basketball player accused of attacking an opponent is expected to be disciplined by her school. (Jan. 18, 2023) Justices seem to lean toward deaf student in education...
WOOD
Get creative with Board & Brush Allegan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Something we love on eightWest is telling you about cool places to check out in West Michigan. One of the places we have recently discovered is a creative studio in Allegan, that you’ll want to visit if you love DIY projects, wood signs, or connecting with friends. Board and Brush Allegan is a vibrant, fun and spacious studio where you can build on-trend, farmhouse-classic, and inspirational pieces of décor for your home, office or cottage.
WOOD
Gordon Water Systems celebrates 50 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Gordon Water Systems is celebrating its 50th year serving west Michigan. They are in their 2nd generation ownership with 3rd generation. working in the business. As such, they are having specials throughout the year to. share the love of helping 10,000’s of families and businesses these...
WOOD
GRPS student recognized in social justice contest
Three Grand Rapids Public Schools students are being recognized for winning the Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Legacy Contest. (Jan. 16, 2023) Three Grand Rapids Public Schools students are being recognized for winning the Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Legacy Contest. (Jan. 16, 2023) Frederick Meijer Gardens and...
WOOD
Create a secure future for your loved ones
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) You’ve probably seen it happen in your family, how money brings out the worst in people when someone dies. Planning ahead can help alleviate some of the issues that tend to arise. Today we have Tim Alles from Alles Law here to talk about how their team can help with estate planning and settlement.
WOOD
Chance Shower Today, Mix on Thursday
The map above from the Weather Prediction Center is for Thursday into Thursday night. It’s the probability of exceeding .25″ liquid equivalent of snow/sleet. That would be about 3″ of snow. You can see the probability of snow increases as you go north. It’s 10-30% north of a line from Allegan to Lansing, 30-50% from Ludington to Big Rapids to the north and 50-70% up toward Cadillac and Traverse City. The chance of 3″ of snow is less as you go south, where more of the precipitation will fall as rain.
WOOD
GR Remodeling & New Homes Show kicks off Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again! It’s time to get some inspiration for your home at the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show this weekend at DeVos Place!. The show kicks off this Friday at noon. Carolyn joins us today to...
WOOD
Man Cave Mondays: Blizzard of '79
Bill Steffen is taking a look back at the Blizzard of 1979. (Jan. 16, 2023) Conditions will remain mild overnight, with temperatures holding near the 40-degree mark. Showers will become more widely scattered and lighter later tonight. Nursing home steps up for dying veteran in need of …. A Wyoming...
Comments / 0