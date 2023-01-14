ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Family of Dylan Pegues to hold 5K in honor of late son: “We wouldn’t feel right doing anything else.”

By JOHN WEST
Opelika-Auburn News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee teacher brings energy, experience to her classroom

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Sarah McCray is known as “that teacher” at Tuskegee Public School. She’s always singing, always full of energy. McCray has been teaching for 27 years and says every day is a reason to celebrate. “I am full of energy all the time,” she...
TUSKEGEE, AL
alabamanews.net

Why Were Alabama Inauguration Celebrations Held on MLK Day?

Alabama’s Inauguration left many in Montgomery questioning why the ceremony was held on the same day as the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. WAKA investigated and found that according to the Alabama Constitution, the term for the governor and other constitutional officers begins on the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January. This year, that date, January 16, happened to fall on the federal holiday honoring Dr. King.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 16

Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Claire Cofield AdamsJanuary 12, 1925 - January 12, 2023Claire Cofield Adams, age 98 of Opelika, AL went to be with the Lord on January 12, 202…
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gymnastics moves to No. 7 with two road scores

Ahead of the first home meet of the season Friday, the Auburn gymnastics team moved to No. 7 in the country and still stands as the second-best team in scoring in the SEC. After laying down the nation’s fifth-best score in the opener in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, Auburn now has the seventh-best scoring average after a dual loss last Friday at No. 2 Florida.
AUBURN, AL
TheDailyBeast

Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado

A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | If a racially just Alabama is what you want, prove it

There were lots of speeches in Montgomery on Monday. Speeches about freedom and life and liberty. Speeches about the future. Speeches about justice and a brighter future. And seemingly every speaker who delivered those speeches – from Gov. Kay Ivey on down the list of warmup acts at Monday’s inauguration events – wanted to make sure that everyone knew they were speaking about ALL Alabamians. All.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

New Lee County NAACP president begins two-year term and is ready to listen to community needs

The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 has elected new officers for the next two-year term, naming Laticia Smith as the new president. “I was hesitant because I did not grow up here and that still makes me nervous,” Smith said. “I believe what is going to be the difference maker this year is we’re now established. We understand what the NAACP is from a local branch level in terms of how it operates, how you report up through the state convention and the national headquarters.”
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Opelika Fire Department determines mobile home fire to be total loss

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A mobile home in Oekika is destroyed after an early afternoon fire. The fire happened at Fuller Mobile Home Park near the Opelika Auburn border. Opelika Fire Department Fire Inspector Bob Parsons says the mobile home on King Avenue was a total loss. The cause of...
OPELIKA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies Friday after his truck strikes tree

An Alabama teen died Friday from injuries he sustained when his truck struck a street sign, then a tree on Tuesday, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Deatsville, Alabama, juvenile. The 17-year-old was critically injured when the...
DEATSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy