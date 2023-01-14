Family of Dylan Pegues to hold 5K in honor of late son: “We wouldn’t feel right doing anything else.”

Read full article on original website
Popular Auburn business giving away free food on Thursday
Chicken Salad Chick is an Auburn success story. The company started with Stacy Brown and her husband, Kevin. Stacy was divorced and unemployed with three little kids at home in Auburn, Alabama, when she started making her signature chicken salad and selling it door to door.
Opelika-Auburn News
Lee County Humane Society plans to expand and create more space for large dogs
The Lee County Humane Society is kicking off the new year with a project to expanded the shelter, creating more space specifically for large dogs. With the population increase in Auburn and Opelika, the Humane Society has been at nearly full capacity for about two years. Jenny Warren, the outreach...
Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
WSFA
Tuskegee teacher brings energy, experience to her classroom
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Sarah McCray is known as “that teacher” at Tuskegee Public School. She’s always singing, always full of energy. McCray has been teaching for 27 years and says every day is a reason to celebrate. “I am full of energy all the time,” she...
Fundraiser launched for man whose wife died in tornado
A fundraising effort has been launched for an Autauga County man whose wife was killed when a tornado hit their home in Autuaga County on Jan. 12. Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, was one of seven people in Autauga County killed in the tornado. Deb Matthews launched a GoFundMe campaign to...
WSFA
Autauga County woman remembers her brother killed in tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All that is left of Stephanie Brown’s home in Autauga County is her front porch. Her mobile home was destroyed in last week’s twister. She was out of the house and running errands when the storm struck. “And the next news I got...
alabamanews.net
Why Were Alabama Inauguration Celebrations Held on MLK Day?
Alabama’s Inauguration left many in Montgomery questioning why the ceremony was held on the same day as the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. WAKA investigated and found that according to the Alabama Constitution, the term for the governor and other constitutional officers begins on the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January. This year, that date, January 16, happened to fall on the federal holiday honoring Dr. King.
WSFA
Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
alreporter.com
“It seems like no one wants to help” family members of incarcerated individuals
When Tabitha Tennant was informed that her brother Shaun, an incarcerated man at Staton Correctional Facility, was dying of cancer in a Montgomery hospital, she and her mother had already been refused the chance to see him and told by correctional staff the day before that his condition was not critical.
‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it:’ Alabama native was on phone with girlfriend tornado flipped 18-wheeler
An Alabama native was right behind a flipping 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon when a suspected tornado passed across the road on which he was driving. He thought it was going to die. Alex Combs said he was on the phone with his girlfriend when he saw the tractor-trailer begin to flip,...
Autauga County woman survives storm to face heartbreak: ‘My brother was dead and we didn’t have a house’
A tornado that carved a path of destruction across Autauga County on Thursday turned deadly when it leveled part of a community known as Old Kingston. Autauga County Emergency Management Director Ernie Baggett said the seven confirmed fatalities happened in Old Kingston, along Autauga County 140 in the central part of the county.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Claire Cofield AdamsJanuary 12, 1925 - January 12, 2023Claire Cofield Adams, age 98 of Opelika, AL went to be with the Lord on January 12, 202…
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn gymnastics moves to No. 7 with two road scores
Ahead of the first home meet of the season Friday, the Auburn gymnastics team moved to No. 7 in the country and still stands as the second-best team in scoring in the SEC. After laying down the nation’s fifth-best score in the opener in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, Auburn now has the seventh-best scoring average after a dual loss last Friday at No. 2 Florida.
Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado
A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
alreporter.com
Opinion | If a racially just Alabama is what you want, prove it
There were lots of speeches in Montgomery on Monday. Speeches about freedom and life and liberty. Speeches about the future. Speeches about justice and a brighter future. And seemingly every speaker who delivered those speeches – from Gov. Kay Ivey on down the list of warmup acts at Monday’s inauguration events – wanted to make sure that everyone knew they were speaking about ALL Alabamians. All.
Opelika-Auburn News
New Lee County NAACP president begins two-year term and is ready to listen to community needs
The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 has elected new officers for the next two-year term, naming Laticia Smith as the new president. “I was hesitant because I did not grow up here and that still makes me nervous,” Smith said. “I believe what is going to be the difference maker this year is we’re now established. We understand what the NAACP is from a local branch level in terms of how it operates, how you report up through the state convention and the national headquarters.”
WTVM
Opelika Fire Department determines mobile home fire to be total loss
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A mobile home in Oekika is destroyed after an early afternoon fire. The fire happened at Fuller Mobile Home Park near the Opelika Auburn border. Opelika Fire Department Fire Inspector Bob Parsons says the mobile home on King Avenue was a total loss. The cause of...
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Alabama teen dies Friday after his truck strikes tree
An Alabama teen died Friday from injuries he sustained when his truck struck a street sign, then a tree on Tuesday, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Deatsville, Alabama, juvenile. The 17-year-old was critically injured when the...
