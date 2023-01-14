Read full article on original website
Former Jefferson Elementary bought by local nonprofit
The old Jefferson Elementary School building is about to have a new future after the Fayetteville Public School District sold the building to a local non profit. However, some community members have a lot of concerns about the future of the building.
Washington County detectives investigating deadly fire in Wedington Woods
Washington County detectives are investigating a fire that killed an elderly woman on Cedar Lane in the Wedington Woods community on Jan. 14.
KHBS
Springdale celebrates MLK Day
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — People of all colors and backgrounds honored Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at the Jones Center in Springdale. Gabriele Otieno was one of several kids to walk through a makeshift museum, complete with a visual timeline of Dr. King’s life. A diversion from Springdale MLK celebrations from the past, according to Springdale MLK celebration founder Alice Gachuzo-Colin.
KHBS
Arkansas organizations putting on events for MLK Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is being observed today. While events have been going on all weekend to celebrate the civil rights leader, more events will be happening today in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. In Fort Smith, there will be a free community...
House fire leaves one dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
talkbusiness.net
In all-cash deal, Inn at the Mill in Johnson sold for $5.22M
The Inn at the Mill in Johnson (Washington County), which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show that IATM LLC bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Blvd. for $5.22 million. The transaction was an all-cash deal. Johnson...
KHBS
Impact Day: Wet morning commute Wednesday
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — It is an Impact Day for weather, as a system brings rain and storms through the area Wednesday morning. There have been a few accidents reported on I-49. The rain is creating wet roads, which can impact your commute. The Arkansas Department of Transportation has reported...
Hundreds attend NWA Comic Con
ROGERS, Ark. — Fans gathered at the Rogers Convention Center for the 2023 NWA Comic Con on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to their website, the two-day event brings together celebrity guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups. The event will go through Jan. 15. Joey Mills was the master of...
Several accidents due to rainy weather delay traffic
Several accidents have occurred Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, delaying traffic across Northwest Arkansas.
KHBS
Incubus, Coheed and Cambria announce concert at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas
ROGERS, Ark. — Rock band Incubus announced a concert at the Walmart AMP this summer. The band will play at the AMP on Friday, May 26, 2023. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7:30 p.m. Presales start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18....
KHBS
Springdale students learning workforce trades early on
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The next generation of plumbers, electricians and construction workers are being trained at Har-Ber High School in Springdale. And they haven’t even graduated yet. "I learned that I could take my math class and implicate it into a trade and even to the outside world,"...
Juveniles hit by vehicles in Centerton
A juvenile and a bicyclist were hit by vehicles in two separate incidents in Centerton.
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
talkbusiness.net
Centerton multifamily (232 units) sells for $45.16 million
An upscale apartment complex in Benton County sold recently for $45.16 million. Elevate Den Centerton Multifamily Property Owner LLC bought Phases I and II of Watercolors of Centerton at 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Can-Ark Diamond Realty, led by Rich Richardson, was the seller. The acquisition includes 232 units, which equals $194,655 per unit.
Downed power lines in Fayetteville slow traffic and cause outages
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Update: Sources say that the blockage has been cleared, and power has been restored to most surrounding areas. Around 1,000 customers were without power Monday afternoon in Fayetteville after a truck struck a powerline. According to Fayetteville Police Department Sergeant Anthony Murphy, when the truck hit...
KYTV
Police say woman reported missing from Aurora, Mo. located; searching for suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department says a woman it feared to be in danger is safe. Andrea Wilson, 20, disappeared Saturday morning after an incident at 708 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo. Police say she was located at her home. Investigators say they believed she was forced...
KHBS
As tax season approaches, programs offer free tax return filing
ROGERS, Ark. — Tax season is coming soon! Beginning on Jan. 23, the IRS will begin accepting tax returns for the 2022 tax season, whether you're doing it yourself or having someone do it for you. But there are several programs and organizations that will do your taxes for...
Substitute teacher removed from Bentonville school after accusation of inappropriate touching
A substitute teacher was removed from a middle school in Bentonville after a report of inappropriate touching.
KHBS
Crawford County Library Board meets to balance budget
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — The Crawford County Library Board met to review its 2022 budget. The goal was to revise spending for 2023 until they have enough money built back up to pay the rest of last year's bills. The board voted at the meeting to only spend money...
KHBS
Tusk V, Arkansas' live razorback mascot, dies
DARDANELLE, Ark. — Tusk V, a razorback who served as a live mascot forthe University of Arkansas, died Sunday afternoon, according to the university. He died of natural causes and was buried on his handlers' family farm. Tusk V became mascot in 2019 after his father, Tusk IV, retired....
