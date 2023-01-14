ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerton, AR

KHBS

Springdale celebrates MLK Day

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — People of all colors and backgrounds honored Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at the Jones Center in Springdale. Gabriele Otieno was one of several kids to walk through a makeshift museum, complete with a visual timeline of Dr. King’s life. A diversion from Springdale MLK celebrations from the past, according to Springdale MLK celebration founder Alice Gachuzo-Colin.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas organizations putting on events for MLK Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is being observed today. While events have been going on all weekend to celebrate the civil rights leader, more events will be happening today in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. In Fort Smith, there will be a free community...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

House fire leaves one dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

In all-cash deal, Inn at the Mill in Johnson sold for $5.22M

The Inn at the Mill in Johnson (Washington County), which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show that IATM LLC bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Blvd. for $5.22 million. The transaction was an all-cash deal. Johnson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Impact Day: Wet morning commute Wednesday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — It is an Impact Day for weather, as a system brings rain and storms through the area Wednesday morning. There have been a few accidents reported on I-49. The rain is creating wet roads, which can impact your commute. The Arkansas Department of Transportation has reported...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Hundreds attend NWA Comic Con

ROGERS, Ark. — Fans gathered at the Rogers Convention Center for the 2023 NWA Comic Con on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to their website, the two-day event brings together celebrity guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups. The event will go through Jan. 15. Joey Mills was the master of...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Springdale students learning workforce trades early on

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The next generation of plumbers, electricians and construction workers are being trained at Har-Ber High School in Springdale. And they haven’t even graduated yet. "I learned that I could take my math class and implicate it into a trade and even to the outside world,"...
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Centerton multifamily (232 units) sells for $45.16 million

An upscale apartment complex in Benton County sold recently for $45.16 million. Elevate Den Centerton Multifamily Property Owner LLC bought Phases I and II of Watercolors of Centerton at 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Can-Ark Diamond Realty, led by Rich Richardson, was the seller. The acquisition includes 232 units, which equals $194,655 per unit.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Downed power lines in Fayetteville slow traffic and cause outages

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Update: Sources say that the blockage has been cleared, and power has been restored to most surrounding areas. Around 1,000 customers were without power Monday afternoon in Fayetteville after a truck struck a powerline. According to Fayetteville Police Department Sergeant Anthony Murphy, when the truck hit...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

As tax season approaches, programs offer free tax return filing

ROGERS, Ark. — Tax season is coming soon! Beginning on Jan. 23, the IRS will begin accepting tax returns for the 2022 tax season, whether you're doing it yourself or having someone do it for you. But there are several programs and organizations that will do your taxes for...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Crawford County Library Board meets to balance budget

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — The Crawford County Library Board met to review its 2022 budget. The goal was to revise spending for 2023 until they have enough money built back up to pay the rest of last year's bills. The board voted at the meeting to only spend money...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Tusk V, Arkansas' live razorback mascot, dies

DARDANELLE, Ark. — Tusk V, a razorback who served as a live mascot forthe University of Arkansas, died Sunday afternoon, according to the university. He died of natural causes and was buried on his handlers' family farm. Tusk V became mascot in 2019 after his father, Tusk IV, retired....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

