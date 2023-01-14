Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest
Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
“Don’t Cry Daddy” Duet by Elvis Presley and his Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Will Make You Cry!
Despite the song’s title, “Don’t Cry Daddy,” this duet will undoubtedly move anybody to tears. “Don’t Cry Daddy” was composed by Mac Davis and first released in 1969 by the legend himself, Elvis Presley. The song reached number six on the Billboard Hot...
Is Lisa Marie Presley’s death latest in genetic curse from first cousins marrying?
Lisa Marie Presley’s death Thursday was eerily similar to those of a long line of her relatives, including dad Elvis — which an author has blamed on a genetic curse from the marriage of the King’s first-cousin grandparents. Elvis’ only child was just 54 when she died Thursday, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest at home in Calabasas, California. Her dad, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, also died of heart problems in 1977, at the even tragically younger age of 42. His twin, Jesse, was stillborn. Elvis’ death had already been compared to that of his mother, Gladys Smith Presley, 19 years earlier...
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland, Near Elvis' Plot
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend -- her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected ... it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. Sources at Graceland tell TMZ ... preparations are currently underway at the Presley family compound in Memphis...
iheart.com
New Details Emerge About The Hours Before Lisa Marie Presley's Death
New details have emerged about the hours leading up to Lisa Marie Presley's death. Here's what we already know: Thursday (January 12) morning, Lisa Marie complained of "stomach pains" that continued to intensify. Later that morning, her housekeeper discovered her unresponsive in her bedroom and ex-husband Danny Keough performed CPR. She was transported to a local hospital in LA after getting at least one epinephrine shot, restoring her pulse.
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler
David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
Austin Butler Reacts to Lisa Marie Presley’s Death After ‘Elvis’ Biopic: ‘My Heart Is Completely Shattered’
Always on his mind. Austin Butler is mourning the death of Lisa Marie Presley after portraying her father in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler, 31, said in a statement to E! News on Friday, January 13. […]
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin
Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
Funeral Services Pending for Lisa Marie Presley, 54
Funeral services were pending Friday for Lisa Marie Presley, one day after the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley died at a hospital after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas area.
‘The View’ Fails to Recognize Lisa Marie Presley’s Death, Fans Left Highly ‘Upset’
Fans of the hit daytime talk show The View were left feeling highly upset last week as the hosts of the popular ABC news program failed to mention the tragic and sudden death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Thursday, January...
Popculture
Bonnie Raitt Mourns Death of 'Friend and One of the Greatest Singers'
Bonnie Raitt is mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow singer Renee Geyer. Geyer, a celebrated Australian jazz and soul singer, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the age of 69 from complications following hip surgery. As news of her passing broke, the music world took to social media to pay their respects, with Raitt joining the outpouring of tributes.
Popculture
Nancy Sinatra Reveals Candid Phone Call From Elvis Presley After Lisa Marie's Birth
A long-time friend of the Presleys paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after news broke Thursday of her passing at age 54. Following the announcement, Nancy Sinatra wrote: "Every now and then I find myself wishing very hard that there is a hereafter and tonight is one of those times. Otherwise the nothingness, the emptiness are too hard to bear." On Jan. 13, Nancy tweeted another ode to the late singer from a memory of her famous father. "When his little girl was born Elvis called me, she wrote. "He was so excited his voice was whispery. He said his baby was born blessed and would live a life of privilege, but there are "so many babies born in the ghetto who will have hard lives and struggles. It isn't fair." Nancy continued, "His heart was full of love – and pain. I don't know why he shared his thoughts with me but I'm glad he did so I can share them with you. Elvis was much more than a phenomenon, he was a loving, caring mortal man." It is also worth noting that their fathers, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, sang together multiple times and appeared in the 1960 television special Welcome Home Elvis.
NME
Navarone Garibaldi shares emotional tribute to “big sister” Lisa Marie Presley
Navarone Garibaldi has paid an emotional tribute to her “big sister” Lisa Marie Presley – see it below. Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley, died last week (January 12) at the age of 54, hours after she had been rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.
msn.com
Priscilla Presley Through the Years: Marriage to Elvis, Motherhood and More
Every king has his queen. Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973, has kept her late ex-husband’s legacy alive for decades. In her own words, Priscilla — who frequently moved around as a child due to her stepfather’s job in the U.S. Air Force — was a shy girl who […]
