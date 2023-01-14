Read full article on original website
Meesha Luce is Maine’s Young Agents Committee Chairwoman
Meesha Luce, CPIA, ACSR, a personal insurance account executive at Allen Insurance and Financial, is the 2023 chairwoman of the Maine Insurance Agents Association’s Young Agents Committee. A member of the MIAA Young Agents Committee since 2013, Luce was named the MIAA Young Professional of the Year in 2017.
Maine Fishermen’s Forum is back and bigger than ever
For the first time in three years, the Maine Fishermen’s Forum is holding a live event at the Samoset Resort March 2-4. This event is a one-of-a-kind event created for Maine’s fishermen and provides educational seminars covering topics from Management Actions Affecting Gillnet Fisheries, Plastic Aquaculture Gear, Economics of the Lobster Fleet, Eastern Maine Skippers Program, DMR Lobster Science Update, Gulf of Maine Scallop Fishery, and a Seafood Cooking Demonstration, to name a few. A tentative seminar schedule will be available on the website. Attendance is free, and families are encouraged to attend with children’s activities available.
Not me ...
On Saturday, we all woke up to the news that someone in Maine hit the winning lottery jackpot and could soon collect a boatload of cash. It is a big deal, a $1.35 billion deal. For the record, I want all my friends, relatives, acquaintances and even the guy who...
Laurence R. Spaulding
Laurence R. “Larry” Spaulding, age 76, passed away on Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center, Portland. Formerly of New London, New Hampshire, the son of Laurence and Elizabeth Spaulding, he purchased a summer home in Sprucewold in 1993. In 1995 he married Lucy-Ann and they have resided in East Boothbay since that time.
United Way of Mid Coast Maine names Nicole Evans as executive director
The United Way of Mid Coast Maine board of directors is pleased to announce that Nicole Evans will lead the organization as its next executive director. The announcement comes at the conclusion of a national search and thorough interview process conducted by a local search committee comprised of community partners, donors, current and former board members.
Kernan M. Cross
Kernan M. Cross, 75, died Jan. 13, 2023 at Thornton Oaks in Brunswick,Maine. Details of a service will be announced in a full obituary. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, Maine.
UPDATE: Search still on for missing Boothbay man
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue their search for Thomas P. Harris, age 60, who was last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road, Boothbay. Following up on a citizen’s tip, the Sheriff’s Office searched another area...
It’s the end of the Maine Photography Show
Many have inquired about the Maine Photography Show as of late and whether there will be one. It is with a heavy heart to inform you that after 17 years the Maine Photography Show will not continue. Having been part of the original committee and having been the chairman for the last 14 years, I need to back away and do more for myself. At this time no one has stepped forward to take my place so the end has come.
Unfounded claims
Opponents of the Waterfront Park continue to make unfounded claims regarding the discharge of the Children’s Splashpad water from the Eastside Park. A recent letter to the Editor stated “the state has now told BHWP the splash pad wastewater can’t be discharged on the site or to the Harbor as planned.” Waterfront Preservation has received no such notification from the state. Quite to the contrary, Waterfront Preservation has been issued a Natural Resources Protection Act permit from the Maine DEP permitting the drainage of the Children’s Splashpad water to the harbor.
Pass it on
Wiscasset Fire Chief Rob Bickford’s December report, released ahead of this week’s selectmen’s meeting, contains winter home safety tips worth our passing along. One is to keep chimneys and all venting clean. The department had two chimney fire calls in December, both caused by creosote buildup in the chimney and stovepipe, Bickford said. He said, if you are burning wood, have a professional clean and inspect your chimney.
Maine Poets Society Prize Poem Contest
The Maine Poets Society is proud to present our sixth annual $100 prize poem contest. This. year we are again also offering a $50 prize to Maine poets whose poetry has not been. previously published. Publication in a newsletter or an online workshop does not count for. this purpose. The...
The growing costs of graduation
January may feel like an odd time to be thinking about graduation week at Boothbay Region High School, but Lynn Blake wants everyone to know it is not: You start fundraising your freshman year, fundraise continually and, if you are lucky, you raise the $25,000-$35,000 needed for your senior year Grad Week, said the mother of Class of 2023’s Sydney Blake.
Whether local call or mutual aid, area auxiliary members support firefighters
For more than 40 years, Boothbay Fire Department’s auxiliary provided support during active fires as well as area events. Known as the Miss Fires, in 2019 the group expanded to include support of the peninsula’s four fire departments and renamed itself Boothbay Region Fire Auxiliary to attract participation from area men, according to its president, Kareen Nelson.
‘Aging Conversations’ begin Jan. 25
For some people, even the phrase older adult conjures up negative images of physical and cognitive impairment. But ageist stereotypes, such as older people being out of touch, do not reflect the typical experiences of older adults. “Becoming Mortal” conversations about the various aspects of aging will be the focus of the Inn Along the Way’s Winter 2023 “Challenging the Narrative About Aging Conversations”” taking place at the Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street in Damariscotta, beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and meeting weekly from 1 to 2:30 p.m. through Feb. 15. The group’s conversations will be facilitated by Jody Telfair, Ph.D. and the Reverend Michael Stevens.
Frank E. Redman
Frank Emerson Redman - devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend - passed away suddenly at his home, with his wife by his side, on Jan. 14, 2023. He was 79 years of age. Frank and his wife, Linda, are long time residents of Boothbay, but grew up in...
Boothbay Region Historical Society scholarship drive
Last year, with the help of businesses and individuals in the community, Boothbay Region Historical Society was able to present their first college scholarship of $1,000 to a Boothbay Region High School student. The trustees and staff worked with the College & Career Access coordinator at Boothbay Region High School...
Robert H. Rogers Sr.
Robert H. “Bob” Rogers Sr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He will be dearly missed. He was born May 18, 1942 to Robert C. Rogers and Betty Lahey Rogers in New Haven, Connecticut. Bob was a fixture in Wiscasset. He spent...
News and Notes from the Community Center
Volunteers welcomed! Have you ever wanted to be part of something fun? Meaningful? Engaging? We are looking for friendly/outgoing people what are good listeners to Meet and Greet visitors to The Community Center. Your schedule would be flexible – either morning or afternoon, or both, if you want, for a few hours to fit your schedule. We are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please feel free to come in to look around, talk to us, or just have a cup of coffee, or put a few pieces in the puzzle we are currently working on.
Summertime calendar call for events
A new year means it’s time to get your calendar listings ready for the Boothbay Register’s award-winning Summertime Guide. Event listings should include the name of the event, dates and time(s), brief description, address, contact name and telephone number, and website address. All groups and organizations with annual...
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Winter is definitely here. The holidays are over which makes some of us glad, others miss the lights and hub-bub. Lucky for us we have Rotary to help us drive the cold winter away. Last Thursday’s meeting was full of laughter and camaraderie as usual. Just what we need during these short winter days. Although we have gained almost a half an hour of daylight since Dec. 21. Bring it on.
