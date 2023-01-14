ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Police arrest suspect accused of shooting at Kalamazoo homes

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday, Jan. 17, after several houses were hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported. A Kalamazoo police officer heard gunshots at 10:07 p.m. in the 200 block of Wall Street near South Rose Street. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle involved and arrested the suspect, an 18-year-old Kalamazoo resident, on weapons charges.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man caught on camera beating Muskegon smokeshop worker arrested

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of lashing out at a worker inside Psycle Sam's Heady Glass is now in custody, Muskegon Police said. The attack happened in December 2022. Timothy Concialdi, 28, is now in custody after he had been absconding from a previous unrelated probation. He is a suspect in this assault, the Muskegon Police Department said Tuesday.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Gunmen in 2 cars shoot at each other in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Gunmen in two vehicles shot at each other Monday in Grand Rapids, police said. Officers responded to multiple reports of shootings around 2:40 p.m., Jan. 16, police said. The first shooting was in the area of Fuller Avenue Southeast and Alexander Street Southeast and the second in the area of Union Avenue Southeast and Logan Street Southeast, said the Grand Rapids Police Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Medical examiner rules Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled the Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide, according to the autopsy report Tuesday. Saturday morning: One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting. Police officers found Jontell White, 30, dead in the area of Division and Burton...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Police arrest 2 in Lansing drive-by shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have arrested two people and seized a handgun in connection with a shooting. According to authorities, police received reports of subjects driving through Downtown Lansing and firing a gun out their window. Police said they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where they found a handgun and a loaded magazine hidden inside.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Suspect in deadly Lansing New Year’s Eve shooting due in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday morning a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to send Anthony Anderson Jr. to trial for the murder of local music producer Curshawn Terrell. Background: Suspect arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lansing Township. Anderson is not only being...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids man accused in double-homicide had parking lot argument with one victim, records show

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A parking lot argument is believed to have preceded a double-fatal June shooting in Grand Rapids that left two 58-year-old men dead. Deiontreay Darrell Craft, 25, is accused of two counts of open murder in the deaths of Freddie James Lusk Jr. and Tony Dwayne Vaughn. He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Grand Rapids District Court.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Student found with loaded handgun at Grand Rapids school

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A student at Burton Middle School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the school district said. A parent contacted school leaders early Wednesday morning after hearing about a “a student’s concerning behavior after school and off of school grounds Tuesday afternoon,” the district said in a statement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy