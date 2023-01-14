Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Video shows deadly shooting outside Grand Rapids nightclub
When Jontell White walked out of a Grand Rapids nightclub around 2 a.m. Saturday, he had 12 seconds to live.
Police arrest suspect accused of shooting at Kalamazoo homes
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday, Jan. 17, after several houses were hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported. A Kalamazoo police officer heard gunshots at 10:07 p.m. in the 200 block of Wall Street near South Rose Street. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle involved and arrested the suspect, an 18-year-old Kalamazoo resident, on weapons charges.
Police identify man killed by gunfire in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the city over the weekend as 30-year-old Jontell White. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled White’s death as a homicide. No suspects have been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17.
Man charged for June 2022 double murder in Grand Rapids
A man has been charged in the murder of two men in Grand Rapids last summer, police say.
Kalamazoo police arrest suspect after gunshots reported at apartment complex
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police arrested a woman late Tuesday, Jan. 17, after reports she was shooting at people at an apartment complex. Kalamazoo police responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of on Interfaith Boulevard. Police identified an apartment with an apparent gunshot to the front door and cordoned off the area.
Jontell White identified as victim in fatal Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released the identity of a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Jontell White was found dead around 1:45 a.m. near 1900 S Division after police responded to the sound of gunfire. GRPD said in a...
Man caught on camera beating Muskegon smokeshop worker arrested
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of lashing out at a worker inside Psycle Sam's Heady Glass is now in custody, Muskegon Police said. The attack happened in December 2022. Timothy Concialdi, 28, is now in custody after he had been absconding from a previous unrelated probation. He is a suspect in this assault, the Muskegon Police Department said Tuesday.
Gunmen in 2 cars shoot at each other in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Gunmen in two vehicles shot at each other Monday in Grand Rapids, police said. Officers responded to multiple reports of shootings around 2:40 p.m., Jan. 16, police said. The first shooting was in the area of Fuller Avenue Southeast and Alexander Street Southeast and the second in the area of Union Avenue Southeast and Logan Street Southeast, said the Grand Rapids Police Department.
WWMT
Medical examiner rules Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled the Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide, according to the autopsy report Tuesday. Saturday morning: One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting. Police officers found Jontell White, 30, dead in the area of Division and Burton...
WILX-TV
Police arrest 2 in Lansing drive-by shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have arrested two people and seized a handgun in connection with a shooting. According to authorities, police received reports of subjects driving through Downtown Lansing and firing a gun out their window. Police said they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where they found a handgun and a loaded magazine hidden inside.
Man seen with suspicious device in downtown Kalamazoo, police say
UPDATE: Officers told businesses around 11:20 a.m. that there is no outstanding issue and everything is good, a Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive photographer on the scene witnessed. The majority of police vehicles have left the area. Kalamazoo Public Safety is investigating a man seen carrying a suspicious device on his chest in...
WILX-TV
Suspect in deadly Lansing New Year’s Eve shooting due in court
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday morning a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to send Anthony Anderson Jr. to trial for the murder of local music producer Curshawn Terrell. Background: Suspect arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lansing Township. Anderson is not only being...
12-year-old who allegedly tried to start fire at Kalamazoo County school may face charges
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Police are requesting charges against a 12-year-old boy who allegedly attempted to start a fire at a Kalamazoo-area school building. No one was injured in the incident Monday morning. A 12-year-old Kalamazoo County boy was taken Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center on Jan. 16, the...
Grand Rapids man accused in double-homicide had parking lot argument with one victim, records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A parking lot argument is believed to have preceded a double-fatal June shooting in Grand Rapids that left two 58-year-old men dead. Deiontreay Darrell Craft, 25, is accused of two counts of open murder in the deaths of Freddie James Lusk Jr. and Tony Dwayne Vaughn. He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Grand Rapids District Court.
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police took a man into custody Sunday night, Jan. 15, in connection to a shooting on the city’s Southeast Side that left one person hospitalized, Grand Rapids police said. Officers were flagged down by a witness shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
28 years ago: Grand Rapids woman left for work and never returned home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It has been 28 years since Robin Sue Scott left for work in Grand Rapids and disappeared. She was last seen on Jan. 18, 1995. Scott’s sister reported her missing, according to the Doe Network. She was 37 years old when she vanished and...
Student found with loaded handgun at Grand Rapids school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A student at Burton Middle School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the school district said. A parent contacted school leaders early Wednesday morning after hearing about a “a student’s concerning behavior after school and off of school grounds Tuesday afternoon,” the district said in a statement.
GRPD: Two cars exchange gunfire, injure toddler in crash
Police say they were called around 2:40 pm on Monday, about two cars driving through the area of Fuller Avenue SE and Alexander Street SE, as well as the area of Union Avenue SE and Logan Street SE
Family names man shot, killed in Grand Rapids
The man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning near the club Metro Grand Rapids has been identified by his family.
19-year-old seriously injured when pickup, box truck collide on M-6
Two people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a crash on M-6 southeast of Grand Rapids Tuesday.
MLive
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 4