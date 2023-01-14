Read full article on original website
Mall of America shooting death suspect and his mother arrested
A juvenile suspected in the Dec. 23 killing at the Mall of America was arrested in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday, according to Bloomington police, as was his mother who police say drove him to Georgia after the shooting. The juvenile was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree homicide...
17-year-old suspect in fatal MOA shooting arrested in Georgia
A 17-year-old suspect charged in connection with the deadly December shooting of a 19-year-old man inside the Mall of America was arrested Tuesday in Georgia, according to authorities. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Tuesday evening that the 17-year-old was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals without incident at...
Monticello man seriously wounded in shooting; teen arrested
A Monticello man is in a serious but stable condition Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times, the Wright County Sheriff's Office has said. The victim, 44-year-old Jade Nickels, was found lying near the entrance of a compost facility on the 1700 block of River Street W. at about 8:31 p.m. Monday.
Suspected gunman in Mall of America killing arrested in Georgia
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A teenager believed to be one of two suspected gunmen in the killing of a 19-year-old St. Paul man inside Mall of America in December has been arrested after more than three weeks at-large.
One Person Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a shooting in Monticello Monday. Authorities were called to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River Street West just after 8:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find a man on the roadway near the entrance of the compost site who had been...
Police officer hit by car while clearing debris off roadway in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Police are reminding motorists to pay attention to emergency vehicles after a police officer was hit by a car Monday night in Coon Rapids.The Coon Rapids Police Department says the officer was stopped on a roadway with the squad car's emergency lights activated, investigating property damage and cleaning up debris around 8:40 p.m. when another vehicle hit the parked squad car. The vehicle also hit the police officer.The officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and is now recovering at home.The driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with the police, CRPD says.
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Minneapolis hit-and-run
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was the victim of a hit-and-run in Minneapolis early Monday morning. The woman was found lying on the ground near the intersection of W. 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue S. around 12:30 a.m. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the Minneapolis Police Department said.
Police: Missing woman found safe
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said an 18-year-old who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found safe.
Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota
MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
Appeal to find 'vulnerable' high schooler missing in Minneapolis
Police are appealing to find an 18-year-old woman who has been missing since the early hours of New Year's Day in Minneapolis. Minneapolis PD says Stephanie Denham – who may also use the last name of Smith – was last seen at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, when she left her home on the 3400 block of Penn Avenue North.
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Takes 9 Pounds Of Fentanyl Pills Off The Streets In Bust
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has been busy in 2023. On Friday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office took to social media and revealed a recent bust that took more than 40,000 fentanyl pills and some guns off the streets. That's about 9 pounds of pills!. Today, our Violent Offender Task...
Driver Carjacked in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-Through
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a crime in which a driver was carjacked in a McDonald’s drive-through lane. The incident happened Sunday at about 10 p.m. at the McDonald’s on West Broadway. According to police, the victim was in the drive-through when he noticed a man going up...
Man shot dead at Minneapolis homeless encampment is identified
A man who died after suffering gunshot wounds at a Minneapolis homeless encampment has been identified. Minneapolis police were called to an area near 15th Avenue South and 6th Street South at around 6:25 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. The area is the site of the Samatar Crossing encampment. According to the Star Tribune, the encampment first emerged during last year’s State Fair and had around 70 occupants as of October.
UPDATE: 55-year-old Blaine man killed in Brooklyn Park single-vehicle crash identified
UPDATE: The man killed in a crash Saturday morning has been identified by the Minnesota State Patrol. Bradley James Knowles, 55, from Blaine, died from injuries sustained in the crash. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: A 55-year-old man from Blaine was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Brooklyn Park, State Patrol...
Young woman injured in roll over crash on Highway 15
A young woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Highway 15 in Sibley County Monday evening. Aileen Rosales, 19, was transported to Hutchinson Hospital with minor injuries, according to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office. Rosales was driving northbound on Highway 15 just after 6:30 p.m. when she hit...
New charges against Minnesota mom accused of killing 6-year-old son
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Upgraded murder charges have been filed against a Minnesota mom who is accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son and stashing his body in the trunk of her car last spring. Julissa Thaler was already charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli...
Two men shot overnight in Minneapolis, one critically injured
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men were shot in Minneapolis around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say.The shooting took place at the 300 block of Second Avenue South. A man in his 30s suffered a potentially life-threatening injury and went to the hospital, according to authorities.A second man with non-life-threatening injuries went to Brooklyn Park. There, he called police and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.Police say two cars believed to be involved in the shooting have been towed. Minneapolis police are investigating, and no one has been arrested.
Man killed in homeless encampment shooting identified
A man killed by gunfire at a homeless encampment on Thursday was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Adnan Mohamed Ali, 27, of Minneapolis, died of multiple gunshot wounds the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. Minneapolis police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a...
Minneapolis fighting surge of winter crime with 16 people shot over 7 days
MINNEAPOLIS — A new year in Minneapolis is starting with a surge of violence. So far, 16 people have been shot over 7 days. But these shootings coincide with a record number of illegal guns being taken off the streets. Reg Chapman has more from leaders asking the community...
