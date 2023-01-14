BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men were shot in Minneapolis around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say.The shooting took place at the 300 block of Second Avenue South. A man in his 30s suffered a potentially life-threatening injury and went to the hospital, according to authorities.A second man with non-life-threatening injuries went to Brooklyn Park. There, he called police and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.Police say two cars believed to be involved in the shooting have been towed. Minneapolis police are investigating, and no one has been arrested.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO