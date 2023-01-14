ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redlakenationnews.com

Mall of America shooting death suspect and his mother arrested

A juvenile suspected in the Dec. 23 killing at the Mall of America was arrested in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday, according to Bloomington police, as was his mother who police say drove him to Georgia after the shooting. The juvenile was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree homicide...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

17-year-old suspect in fatal MOA shooting arrested in Georgia

A 17-year-old suspect charged in connection with the deadly December shooting of a 19-year-old man inside the Mall of America was arrested Tuesday in Georgia, according to authorities. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Tuesday evening that the 17-year-old was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals without incident at...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police officer hit by car while clearing debris off roadway in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Police are reminding motorists to pay attention to emergency vehicles after a police officer was hit by a car Monday night in Coon Rapids.The Coon Rapids Police Department says the officer was stopped on a roadway with the squad car's emergency lights activated, investigating property damage and cleaning up debris around 8:40 p.m. when another vehicle hit the parked squad car. The vehicle also hit the police officer.The officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and is now recovering at home.The driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with the police, CRPD says.
COON RAPIDS, MN
740thefan.com

Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
740thefan.com

Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota

MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Driver Carjacked in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-Through

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a crime in which a driver was carjacked in a McDonald’s drive-through lane. The incident happened Sunday at about 10 p.m. at the McDonald’s on West Broadway. According to police, the victim was in the drive-through when he noticed a man going up...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot dead at Minneapolis homeless encampment is identified

A man who died after suffering gunshot wounds at a Minneapolis homeless encampment has been identified. Minneapolis police were called to an area near 15th Avenue South and 6th Street South at around 6:25 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. The area is the site of the Samatar Crossing encampment. According to the Star Tribune, the encampment first emerged during last year’s State Fair and had around 70 occupants as of October.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Young woman injured in roll over crash on Highway 15

A young woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Highway 15 in Sibley County Monday evening. Aileen Rosales, 19, was transported to Hutchinson Hospital with minor injuries, according to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office. Rosales was driving northbound on Highway 15 just after 6:30 p.m. when she hit...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two men shot overnight in Minneapolis, one critically injured

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men were shot in Minneapolis around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say.The shooting took place at the 300 block of Second Avenue South. A man in his 30s suffered a potentially life-threatening injury and went to the hospital, according to authorities.A second man with non-life-threatening injuries went to Brooklyn Park. There, he called police and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.Police say two cars believed to be involved in the shooting have been towed. Minneapolis police are investigating, and no one has been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
twincitieslive.com

Man killed in homeless encampment shooting identified

A man killed by gunfire at a homeless encampment on Thursday was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Adnan Mohamed Ali, 27, of Minneapolis, died of multiple gunshot wounds the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. Minneapolis police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy