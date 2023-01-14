Read full article on original website
OCPD Identify Suspect Killed During OKC Pursuit
Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect who died at the end of a pursuit that stretched across the city on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Steven Nelson. OCPD said an officer spotted a truck that was stolen out of Missouri Monday afternoon. The stolen vehicle information...
News On 6
Man Arrested In Del City After Leading Officers On Pursuit
Another police chase in the metro ends with a suspect in custody. Oklahoma City police say an officer tried to pull over Robert Cannon near Southwest 29th and Portland around 11 p.m. Monday night when he drove away. Del City police deployed stop sticks and Cannon stopped near Southeast 29th...
News On 6
Friday Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, OCPD Investigating
Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting in the city. OCPD said at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to SSM Health St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City regarding a gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. Police said that...
News On 6
Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Oklahoma City Police On Overnight Chase
A man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading Oklahoma City police on an overnight chase. According to police, officers had initially attempted to stop the suspect for a traffic violation, but he refused to pull over for officers, leading them on a pursuit. Police say after a...
Pair arrested following massive Del City house fire
Del City Fire officials say two people have been arrested following an investigation into a massive house fire in early December.
News On 6
Man In Wheelchair Allegedly Pulls Out Gun, Imitates Pulling Trigger At Edmond Walgreens, Police Say
A 72-year-old man in a wheelchair was arrested at an Edmond Walgreens on Sunday after police say he pulled out a gun and imitated pulling the trigger. According to arrest records, Joseph Buza allegedly pulled out the weapon and repeatedly pulled the trigger inside the store near 1400 E. 2nd St. around 6 p.m.
OCPD: Pursuit Suspect Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot
Police released new details about a pursuit suspect who took his own life on Monday near downtown Oklahoma City. Police have not released the man’s name pending family notifications. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the man was wanted out of Missouri for firing a gun and burglarizing...
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
Several windows broken at senior apartment complex
Cleanup is underway at the Cottage Park Senior Living Apartments in Midwest City after several windows were broken.
News On 6
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
Police chief reacts to new details in missing child case
The OSBI has confirmed remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County, but they cannot confirm yet whether it belongs to four-year-old Athena Brownfield.
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
news9.com
17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says
Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
OCPD Searching For Delivery Driver Porch Pirate
Oklahoma City Police are asking for help finding a food delivery driver who officers said stole a package while dropping off someone's meal. The act was caught on a doorbell camera at a home near Northwest 50th Street and North Walker Avenue earlier in January. Oklahoma City Police said they...
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- A missing 4-year-old girl’s caregiver has been charged with first-degree murder as investigators transition their search into a recovery operation for her remains. Athena Brownfield was reported missing to the Cyril Police Department Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone....
Man Accused In Seminole Drive-By Shooting In December Arrested
A Seminole man accused of shooting at a home multiple times back in December is finally behind bars. James Dennis was arrested this week. Court records say he walked into a strangers home and got into an argument with a woman inside. Dennis then got into his car and shot...
News On 6
Shots Fired After Basketball Game Between Del City & Millwood
Gunshots were fired during a fight after a high school basketball game between Del City and Millwood Tuesday night. The school confirmed the shooting and said Del City Police are investigating the incident. Police say there is one victim who was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, but it's...
News On 6
OCPD: Motorcyclist Wrecks, Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was popping wheelies before he fell off his bike and was struck by a car. The OCPD responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. near SW 29th and Villa. According to officers, while stunting on his motorcycle, the rider fell off his bike...
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
NE OKC: High speed crash leaves one dead
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed they are working a confirmed fatality accident at NW 13th and Lottie.
