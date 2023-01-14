ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Man Arrested In Del City After Leading Officers On Pursuit

Another police chase in the metro ends with a suspect in custody. Oklahoma City police say an officer tried to pull over Robert Cannon near Southwest 29th and Portland around 11 p.m. Monday night when he drove away. Del City police deployed stop sticks and Cannon stopped near Southeast 29th...
DEL CITY, OK
News On 6

Friday Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, OCPD Investigating

Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting in the city. OCPD said at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to SSM Health St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City regarding a gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. Police said that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says

Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
HARRAH, OK
News On 6

Shots Fired After Basketball Game Between Del City & Millwood

Gunshots were fired during a fight after a high school basketball game between Del City and Millwood Tuesday night. The school confirmed the shooting and said Del City Police are investigating the incident. Police say there is one victim who was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, but it's...
DEL CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD: Motorcyclist Wrecks, Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was popping wheelies before he fell off his bike and was struck by a car. The OCPD responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. near SW 29th and Villa. According to officers, while stunting on his motorcycle, the rider fell off his bike...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

