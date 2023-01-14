Read full article on original website
USMNT announces 24-player roster for January camp
The U.S. men’s national team has named the 24-player roster for the upcoming January training camp, with 13 figures seeking their first full international cap.
How can Chelsea qualify for the Champions League?
Chelsea have a lot of work to do if they're to qualify for next season's Champions League, but here's how they could do it.
Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir wins landmark maternity pay ruling
Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir wins a landmark ruling against Lyon over unpaid wages during her pregnancy.
Jhon Duran thanks Chicago Fire following Aston Villa transfer
Jhon Duran has expressed his gratitude for the Chicago Fire following his dream move to Premier League giants Aston Villa.
Bournemouth set to win race for in-demand Lorient forward
Bournemouth are set to win the race for Lorient forward Dango Ouattara.
St. Louis CITY SC sign winger Indiana Vassilev from Aston Villa
Expansion club St. Louis CITY SC have completed the signing of winger Indiana Vassilev from Aston Villa.
Christian Benteke admits to joining D.C. United for Wayne Rooney
Christian Benteke revealed the reason behind his move to D.C. United in August 2022, amid the chaotic Major League Soccer season, “Wayne drew me in.”. The Belgian international forward arrived from Crystal Palace as a Designated Player on a two-and-a-half-year deal through the 2024 season, ready to take on the American league. Though he craved a ‘new challenge’ it was head coach Wayne Rooney that propelled his move.
Man Utd confirm shirt number for Wout Weghorst
Man Utd confirm the number Wout Weghorst will wear during his loan spell at the club.
Gonzalo Pineda hints at Atlanta United transfers & addresses Josef Martinez future
Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda has revealed the club plans to add 'at least three players' ahead of the new MLS season. Pineda is looking to guide the Five Stripes back into the MLS Cup Playoffs after missing out for the second time in three years in 2022. However,...
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.
Jurgen Klopp insists he's not 'too loyal' to veteran Liverpool players
Jurgen Klopp insists he's not 'too loyal' to veteran Liverpool players.
Man City chants: Videos & lyrics to Citizens songs
The most popular songs sung by Manchester City fans.
Jurgen Klopp says 'passion' was key factor in Liverpool FA Cup win
Jurgen Klopp was happy to see some passion from his Liverpool players in their FA Cup win over Wolves.
Man City vs Tottenham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Manchester City face Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday. Preview includes team news, predicted lineups, how to watch on TV and more.
Atlanta United owner responds to Josef Martinez departure
Atlanta United owner Arthur M. Blank has thanked Josef Martinez for his service to the club following his departure to MLS rivals Inter Miami. The Herons announced the transfer on Wednesday, buying out the remainder of Martinez's contract with Atlanta using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). Despite a souring relationship in...
Lyon trying to hijack Wolves' Joao Gomes move
Lyon are making a last-ditch attempt to sign Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes, sources have told 90min.
Liverpool's next five games following FA Cup fourth tie confirmation
Here's what Liverpool's upcoming schedule looks like after they progressed into the FA Cup fourth round.
Hector Herrera sets sights on representing Mexico at the 2026 World Cup
Veteran midfielder Hector Herrera revealed he could see himself representing Mexico at the 2026 World Cup. Herrera first debuted with El Tri in 2012, and has since established himself as an integral part of the team’s midfield. He’s recorded 10 goals in 104 games overall, inspiring several Concacaf trophies and two consecutive World Cup Round of 16 qualifications.
Barcelona star keen to stay and fight for place at Camp Nou
Franck Kessie is keen to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place amid speculation that he could leave Camp Nou.
Nottingham Forest complete signing of Danilo from Palmeiras
Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Danilo from Palmeiras on a deal running until 2029.
