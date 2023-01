With his Jacksonville Jaguars one victory away from the AFC championship game, head coach Doug Pederson's superstitious side might be revealing itself. While speaking with reporters this week, Pederson brushed aside a question about quarterback Trevor Lawrence's dominance on Saturdays, an undefeated streak through high school, college and now the pros, which stands at an incredible 37-0.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO